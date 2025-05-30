Recruiter Shares The 1 Thing That Makes Or Breaks A Resume — 'If You Don't Have This, Nothing Else Will Matter'

America is facing one of the worst job markets we've ever seen. Mass layoffs, hiring freezes, and increased competition make landing a job harder than ever. That's why having the perfect resume is paramount when it comes to a job search.

Indeed claims that employers spend about six to seven seconds looking at a resume on average, so a simple and polished resume is one of the best tools you have for landing the job, and a recruiter claimed that there is one specific thing that makes a big difference in catching the attention of a potential employer.

The recruiter said bullet points are the one thing that can make or break a resume.

Recruiter Mike Peditto (@realisticrecruiting) posted a video on TikTok explaining that he believes having "strong bullet points that you have taken the time to align to the bullet points in the job description are going to continue to be the biggest factor on if you move forward or not."

AndreyPopov | Getty Images

He went on to emphasize that nothing else on the resume matters if you don't have clear, brief bullet points with actions, resources, and results that are directly related to what the job description is asking for.

Peditto also shares that, while it is good to include results that are quantifiable, if you aren't able to put a number to something, then "talk about why it mattered." Demonstrating how you positively contributed or made an impact in your previous positions shows potential employers why you are the best candidate for the job.

The STAR method is an effective strategy to help you write descriptions for your resume.

The acronym STAR stands for:

Situation: What was the situation or problem you were facing?

What was the situation or problem you were facing? Task: What were your responsibilities or goals in this situation?

What were your responsibilities or goals in this situation? Action: What actions did you take to solve this problem?

What actions did you take to solve this problem? Result: What was the result of your actions, and how did it benefit the organization?

After finding a job posting that interests you, identify the desired skills and qualifications for the position. This will help you understand the responsibilities of the role and the needs of the employer. Then, use the STAR method to describe the context of your work and what you accomplished in each role.

Certified Professional Resume Writer Jacob Meade stated that, "A STAR resume helps you clearly highlight achievements and measurable accomplishments by tailoring each bullet point to match the job description."

There are other factors that can help your resume stand out even more.

The Harvard Graduate School of Design suggests that "Another important component of what defines an attractive candidate in the modern economy is their skill set." Including a separate section for your relevant skills or incorporating them into your education and experience descriptions helps an employer see how you can contribute to the organization. Start with your strongest or most marketable skills, especially technical skills or additional certifications, and add anything that demonstrates your proficiency in these skills.

You can list any relevant degrees or coursework in an education section. Meade also noted, "As for your education section, the only criteria for including any degree (or detail about a degree) is that it speaks to your goals — if it doesn’t, you can leave it out." This will allow you to focus on what is directly relevant to the job and make it easier for employers to quickly note your qualifications.

If there is any other information that you think will strengthen your candidacy, you can add optional sections such as awards/achievements, community service, or even your hobbies! It might take a little bit more time to craft a resume that stands out from the crowd, but once your bullet points are aligned with your experience and the job you are after, chances are good you'll land that interview.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.