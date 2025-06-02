6 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are Quietly Struggling Now, But Destined To Win Big By The End Of 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs have been quietly struggling lately, but are about to win big before 2025 comes to an end. Some animal signs are really good at pretending they’re OK even when they’re hanging on by a thread. They show up, keep it moving, say they're fine when they’re not, and keep carrying the mental load like it’s no big deal. But here’s the thing about energy like that, the universe always notices. And when someone keeps doing the work (even in silence), the win that eventually comes is usually way bigger than what they were holding out for.

Right now, these six Chinese zodiac signs might be going through something heavy emotionally, financially and energetically, but the tides are turning. And by the time we close out 2025, the breakthrough they’ve been quietly hoping for (and maybe even gave up on a little) will finally show up.

Let’s talk about the animal signs about to go from barely holding it together to finally getting what they deserve. 2025 is indeed the year of abundance for these lucky signs, even if they don't know it yet.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You’ve been pushing through with a calm face, but inside? It’s been a lot. This year hasn't exactly given you the softness or ease you naturally crave, and even though you're doing your best to stay positive, there’s been this subtle ache that just won’t quit, likely stemming from a loss, a betrayal, or just feeling like you’re being left behind.

But there’s a quiet miracle happening for you. Your 2025 ends with a relationship (either romantic or platonic) that makes you feel safe again. It’s like someone finally sees how much you’ve been carrying and steps in to lighten the load emotionally and literally. And the way your finances start improving? Slowly at first, but steadily and bringing in real abundance. You’ll realize you’re not just getting by anymore, you’re actually building something for the long-term.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’re usually not one to complain, but lately there’s been this low-key exhaustion from always being the one who gets things done, keeps it together, and never lets anything fall through the cracks. It’s felt like everyone else gets a break except you.

But by the end of 2025, something improves in a major way. You’ll get a chance to breathe again because the universe finally sends the support you've been silently craving. For some Ox animal signs, this looks like a promotion, a big job switch, or unexpected financial stability after a long dry spell. For others, it’s about finally feeling emotionally safe, like you're no longer the only adult in the room. It’s a powerful win that brings you good fortune for years to come.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

On the outside, Horse, you’ve probably seemed fine and maybe even look like you're thriving to the people in your life. But inside, you’ve been questioning your direction, relationships, and even your self-worth. Nothing’s felt fully stable this year so far, and even your usual optimism has been harder to tap into.

But what’s coming for you is very big. By the end of 2025 there’s a total reroute happening and it comes in the form of a bold move or decision that sets you free in a way you forgot was possible. Think new city, new dream, or finally doing the thing you’ve been talking yourself out of for years. The clarity is sharp. The money gets better. And your sense of self? Stronger than ever.

4. Goat

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying heartbreak, dear Goat, and it's the kind of emotional ache that isn’t always obvious but lingers in your body, interrupts your sleep, and slowly chips away at your self-confidence. Maybe it’s a friendship that faded, a love that didn’t stay, or just that feeling of being quietly unseen.

But here’s what’s changing in a big way, Goat. Your confidence is coming back in waves. And it’s not just inner growth, it’s reflected back in real, tangible ways that make all the difference. Someone you meet (or reconnect with) reminds you just how magnetic you are and an opportunity you thought passed you by comes back around. Money starts flowing again in a huge way. The sadness doesn’t define you anymore. You’re allowed to be excited again because big things are coming, and very soon.

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

No one talks about how hard it is to be the loyal one, Dog, the person who always shows up, keeps their word, and holds space for everyone else’s mess. And yet, when you needed that same care, it felt like no one was really there.

But your win for 2025 is soul-deep. Before this year ends, you will finally be chosen and not just tolerated. Not just appreciated in hindsight, but truly seen. It might be in love. It might be in work. It might be from someone you never expected. But you’ll stop questioning if you matter because you’ll know. And financially? Expect one specific overdue payoff, refund, or raise to hit right when you need it. And that extra money changes everything.

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

You’ve been so much more emotional than usual this year and that’s saying something. Everything’s felt heavier. Maybe you’ve been dealing with family stuff, health scares, or just this creeping doubt that you’re falling behind in life.

But the back half of 2025 is where everything realigns. You get your joy back. You remember your worth. And best of all, the people around you start reflecting it back. A creative or personal project takes off in an unexpected way. Someone finally gives you credit for the thing you’ve been doing in the dark. And the version of you that felt like you were being too much to everyone around you? That version ends up being exactly what opens every door you thought was closed. Stay true to yourself, the good times are coming.

