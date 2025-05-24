Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For May 25, 2025

On May 25, 2025, Mercury enters Gemini, infusing each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope with new energy. Since Mercury rules communication and Gemini is associated with our higher and lower minds, our intuition and logic merge as one.

We can decipher our intuition and see how the past connects with our future. We can tell what's being said and read between the lines. The next few weeks will begin to empower us in new ways. Let's find out how by reading our tarot horoscope for the day.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, starting this Sunday, being strong in the middle of adversity reveals your true character. When life challenges you, you see your capabilities and who you become under pressure.

Growth doesn’t happen when everything feels easy, it's the opposite. You need to be uncomfortable to learn what you dislike. Pain prompts change. So, on May 25, don’t avoid tough times. They are there for a reason.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Taurus, for the most part, you aren't a huge fan of sudden changes, so when you have to say goodbye to a person or situation you enjoyed, it often isn't what you want.

Nevertheless, these changes strengthen you and lead you to where you need to be. Although it may not be easy, you're releasing control and letting the universe do its thing as you walk through them.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

How much do you want it, Gemini? The Nine of Wands represents perseverance, especially in the face of challenge.

In pursuing your goals, you will encounter moments where things are difficult, and you'll be tested to prove how much you want it.

Although it may not seem like it, this is an incredible opportunity, Gemini. Tests are not meant to make you fail, but give you opportunities to rise up. How you respond can signal to the universe that you're ready for what is next.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Who you surround yourself with matters, Cancer. The Queen of Swords represents knowledge, intellect, and wisdom, and it serves as a reminder that as you walk with the wise, you will become wiser, too.

However, the opposite is also true. That is why your inner circle deserves utmost intentionality and mindfulness.

Surround yourself with people who bring you clarity. You could even seek out people who have experience in a field or role you're pursuing.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

Only you know what you truly want, Leo. Everybody has an opinion, but not everyone has the answers.

The Hermit encourages you to get grounded in yourself. Your intuition may be trying to speak, and by lessening distracting sounds, you'll hear its voice.

Set aside time for solitude and quality solo time.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Something is off, Virgo, and you can feel it. Are you hyperextended or feeling like you have too much on your plate? Whatever the case is, you can tell you're not thriving, and something needs to change.

Have you taken on too many tasks, or do you need to create a new boundary? Mentally audit, or take to paper, different priorities in your life, considering what may need to be adjusted or removed.

Remember, just because you're able to get it all done doesn't mean it's sustainable. It could be at the expense of yourself.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Libra, why are you in such a hurry? On May 25, starting a new project can make you anxious or afraid you'll miss out if you fail to act now.

This Sunday, acting out of character or doing things suddenly may excite you, but it could also cause others to feel concerned that you're acting too hastily or taking a risk that's not good for you.

They may wonder why you are in a rush and not taking the time you need to plan instead. Make a list of what you need. Don't be shy and ask questions to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are made for meaningful relationships, Scorpio. And the good news is, The Lovers means that love is only continuing to grow in your life!

Consider the people or person you naturally feel attracted to, even if it's a platonic connection. Who are the people with whom you leave interactions feeling like sunshine?

Be intentional about valuing and nurturing these relationships. And as you do, harmony will continue to flourish!

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Knowledge doesn't just come from logic and systematic thinking, Sagittarius. There is a kind of intelligence that only blooms from softness and emotion.

Being in tune with your intuition and emotions can be a great strength. The kindness you extend to others can be like honey to someone's soul. Or, you may see through a harsh exterior that other people judge, and be able to cultivate wonderful grace and understanding.

This is both a gift and a skill, Sagittarius. Embrace it!

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You have heard the saying, "Good things take time." But, do you truly understand what it means in application, Capricorn?

It often means that in the process of trying or building something new, you will fall on your face repeatedly. And contrary to what your mind tells you, it doesn't mean you are failing, but actually the opposite. It's the mark you are trekking through and growing.

The most significant rewards can often be the slowest. Don't be afraid of the process, Capricorn.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

People are starting to recognize you and celebrate your accomplishments, Aquarius. You may receive a reward or see your business gain traction.

As you diligently work toward your goals and show up with good intentions, you make it almost inevitable that your successes will come into full light.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Your inner child still exists within you, Pisces. And although you are older than you once were, you can still do things to reignite it.

Make it a priority to do things that aren't for productivity but for pleasure. You may consider a hobby you loved when you were young but forgot about amidst the busyness of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.