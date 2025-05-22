3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From May 26 - June 1, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from May 26 to June 1, 2025. While instant results may seem appealing, you are being guided to focus on long-term results in the days ahead.

This week, there will be opportunities for you to choose between what brings instant financial wins and projects that will pay off bigger dividends in the long term. As much as you may want to improve your financial life right now, make decisions that will lead to the most secure financial future.

Be reflective in your financial life, paying close attention to detail. By doing so, you will develop a new understanding of your finances, which will also allow you to engage in beneficial conversations with others. This can help you prioritize your long-term success, knowing that the long road is often the best one, especially when it comes to finances.

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from May 26 - June 1, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, this week you attract financial success all week. Prepare for a financial new beginning as the Gemini New Moon rises on May 26. The New Moon is a chance to begin a new investment or financial project. You may also receive notice of a bonus or other financial incentive around this time that helps solidify your financial plans and confirms your future success.

While the New Moon is a chance for a new financial project, you must especially be mindful of the choices that surround you. Some options may appear to pay off in the short term, which will be appealing. However, you must listen to your intuition and choose the one that will lead to long-term results. The temptation of instant wealth may be challenging to resist, but in doing so, you will reap the rewards tenfold.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, there are blessings in the most difficult moments of life, and one of them is the ability to attract financial success despite them. Mercury cazimi in Gemini on Thursday, May 29, brings about the possibility of a settlement, inheritance, or other monetary gift. This may come at an unexpected time through the loss of a loved one or the finalization of a legal battle. While you may not be in high spirits during this period, this financial reward will help to lighten any recent challenges.

Although you may be dealing with an ending of sorts, a new energy is taking root in your life. The financial gift you receive during this time will help to give you the independence that you’ve been seeking, which will bring about the changes you’ve been dreaming of. Use this period to invest in your dreams and know you have the power to cultivate the success and happiness you desire.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You will excel with the energy in the week ahead, dearest Virgo. On Monday, May 26, at the time of the New Moon in your house of career, Mercury in Gemini will align with Saturn in Aries, ruler of your transformation sector. If you are beginning a new position or role during this time, you will have to negotiate for the salary and benefits that you deserve. Don’t hold back from providing the details as you advocate for yourself, allowing you to plan for your future success.

While you may receive a boost to your income, the energy afoot will also bring dramatic changes to your life. Saturn is just beginning and it’s time in Aries, and so you may find yourself on the precipice of making a big decision. While this benefits your career, what you choose in your professional path will affect your overall life. Be proactive with your plans and remain committed to standing in your worth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.