4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 25, 2025

On May 25, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites when Mercury aligns with Saturn. If ever there were a time for truth-telling, it would be during this astrological lineup of planets. The special message of the day is both personal and possibly jolting. We will wake up from whatever illusion we've held on to. Of this, there is no doubt.

For Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius, this moment brings about an amazing revelation. We will realize that whatever we learn during this time is there for a reason, and we need to heed that message and do what is necessary. Once we know, we can't unknow. These four zodiac signs can rejoice! They are favored by the universe on Saturday.

1. Leo

Mercury in Gemini clears the air in your 11th house of future plans, while Saturn in Aries activates your long-range path. A piece of advice comes to you on May 25, and it seems to arrive with uncanny precision.

You may suddenly see why something didn’t work before, and what will work now. Right now, it's not about being in the spotlight or getting approval. This is a private moment, and it's going to change your life.

Doing the right thing will be apparent during this transit, and you will know exactly what to do. Keep in mind that everything works out for the best. Build the foundation for what’s next with care and confidence. Even if others don’t see the full picture yet, you do.

2. Scorpio

You’ve been holding onto something, unsure if it’s intuition or fear. Mercury and Saturn cut right through that clouded attitude and set you free. This transit hits your 8th and 6th houses, revealing a truth that’s impossible for you to ignore, Scorpio.

This could be a boundary you’re ready to enforce, or a routine that needs revision. Whatever it is, on May 25, you'll find your turning point.

Listen closely to what you pick up on during this day. Pay attention to what ISN'T said as well. The universe isn’t yelling this message; it’s being specific and clear. Respond accordingly.

3. Capricorn

Mercury sextile Saturn works with your communication zone and personal foundations. On May 25, you're not just talking, you're being listened to and truly heard. Validation is coming your way, and you may feel like you've waited a very long time for this kind of satisfaction to occur.

This energy is especially helpful for paperwork, writing projects, business deals, or overdue decisions at home. Your inner authority is strong. You know what’s right for you, and you're no longer interested in proving it to anyone else.

Steadiness wins during Mercury sextile Saturn. Let this be the start of a smarter rhythm, not just a good day. One thing leads to another, and in your case, you can make it all positive.

4. Aquarius

There’s something beautiful in simplicity right now, Aquarius. On May 25, you'll see that Mercury is in your 5th house, and that helps you connect with creativity and romantic expression. Saturn in your 3rd tells you to get structured.

This is a great time to commit, whether it's about love or something you're working on professionally. Formalize it. Say it clearly. This is not the time to creep back into bed, Aquarius. You are needed right now.

So, the message is about showing up for yourself. You've got the talent and the ability, and with Mercury sextile Saturn doing its astrological magic on you, it's time to express yourself. Speak the truth. Make it real.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.