Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week From May 26 - June 1

The week of May 26 - June 1, 2025, the Gemini New Moon brings possibilities and expansion to each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week. A New Moon helps you set new intentions or focus for your life, while the zodiac sign of Gemini allows you to choose your fate through a series of divine interventions. Be mindful of making sure you’re not after any quick fixes with this lunation, as planning for the future will be key.

Advertisement

Mercury in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries alongside the New Moon in Gemini, representing a need to practice commitment in manifesting your intention. This energy will help with the planning process, as you can choose your fate and understand how to make your dreams a reality.

The emphasis on communication will continue throughout the remainder of the week as Mercury in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Aries on Tuesday, May 27. Neptune represents your hopes and dreams, while Mercury signifies a need to advocate for yourself, plan, and engage in productive conversations. This energy can help you take your plans and understand how you can be empowered to create change.

Advertisement

As Mercury in Gemini trines retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 28, you will be in a position to honor your truth and become the catalyst you’ve been seeking. You may return to a previous idea with a new outlook. However, you will now have the clarity necessary to find the path to success.

All of this active Mercury energy will culminate with Mercury cazimi in Gemini on Thursday, May 29. Mercury cazimi represents the crossing into the heart of the Sun, where it is reborn and begins a new cycle. This is the start of a beautiful and fortunate chapter in your life, but you need to make sure you’re embracing the power of the words that you speak to create luck.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, May 29

Embrace the gift of knowledge, dear Aries. On Thursday, May 29, your luckiest day of the week, Mercury cazimi in Gemini will occur in your house of communication, impacting your personal and professional life. Mercury cazimi in your sector of communication signifies a time of learning, sharing and personal growth.

During this period, you may step into greater recognition for your past work, a new professional position, or an entirely different career. Be willing to grow through what you learn and allow yourself to share your ideas with others. It’s important to embrace your confidence so that you can recognize your skills, which will enable others to identify them as well.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, May 26

Manifest abundance on your luckiest day, sweet Taurus. The Gemini New Moon will rise on Monday, May 26, in your house of abundance this week. A New Moon is a time for setting intentions and turning your gaze toward the future, as your manifestations from this lunar cycle won’t come to fruition until the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4.

Advertisement

This is a chance for you to focus on your intentions surrounding finances and building a genuinely abundant life. You must recognize your long-term goals with this lunation, as there may be a chance to cut corners or achieve a quick result.

However, you tend to focus on your long-term financial security easily, so use this chance to set a course to manifest the abundant life you deserve.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, May 26

Let yourself embrace a fresh start on this week's luckiest day, Gemini. The New Moon will occur within your sign of Gemini on Monday, May 26. While you’ve already kicked off your solar return season, this is a chance to hold space for who you want to become in the year ahead and what you want to create within your life.

While you may be busy celebrating a birthday, take some time for self-reflection. Use this New Moon as a chance to mark the passing of another year and what you want to attract in the coming year.

The New Moon in Gemini represents your sense of self, dreams, and goals for the year ahead, so it’s important to take this time for yourself, knowing that what you begin now will pay off in the future.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, May 27

Cancer, on your luckiest day of the week, believe in your dreams. Mercury in Gemini has been intensifying your dreams and intuition, helping you to understand your divine purpose. On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Aries, helping you to transform your dreams into professional success.

Advertisement

While Gemini governs your dreams and intuition, Aries represents your house of career. Neptune is the planet known for helping you see what is possible if only you suspend logic, as it enables you to tune you into the voice of the divine. This creates a magnetic professional energy that can have you taking your career in an exciting new direction and also finally receiving the success you deserve.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, May 26

It’s time to get to work, dearest Leo. Mercury in Gemini will align with Saturn in Aries on Monday, May 26, your luckiest day this week, alongside the New Moon in Gemini. Gemini energy themes are related to the relationships and connections you have in your life, while Aries represents luck, expansion, and new beginnings. While there is an opportunity for success, you must embrace the qualities of Saturn to achieve it.

Be committed to working towards your dreams, especially in collaboration projects. Be willing to make and stick with a plan, even when it doesn’t seem very pleasurable. Using this time to become serious about what you want will help you achieve success and realize the benefit of working together with others for the greater good.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, May 29

Be open to unexpected miracles and luck, sweet Virgo. Mercury cazimi will occur this week in your house of career on Thursday, May 29, offering you a chance at success, recognition and wealth. Gemini energy governs your house of career, and Mercury cazimi increases your creativity and understanding, helping you to achieve success.

Advertisement

With the energy of Gemini present, it will be crucial to pay attention to the choices that exist. Use this time to discern what options may only lead to dead ends versus those that will help you live the life you’ve dreamed of. Mercury cazimi tends to carry a magical energy, so you may want to ensure that you are remaining committed to what you are building, as unexpected events may provide the chance for dramatic and surprising results.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, May 26

This week's luckiest day is only the beginning for you, Libra. The Gemini New Moon will occur on Monday, May 26, in your house of luck and new beginnings. This is a lucky and beautiful energy to be working with, as it can help you stabilize what you’ve been attempting to manifest this past year. Jupiter first shifted into Gemini in 2024 and has helped you expand your world and take greater risks.

However, the New Moon in Gemini will require one last push of growth. Use this time to begin taking action on any projects or ideas you previously set on the back burner. It doesn’t matter how small a step of action is, so long as you know that you are working towards what you want. The Gemini New Moon is a powerful time that will allow you to reflect on all you’ve built in the past year and what you hope to continue to manifest in the future.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, May 27

Remain hopeful for improved luck this week, dear Scorpio. On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Aries, helping you to feel hopeful regarding the changes you want to make in your life. Mercury in Gemini will bring up conversations surrounding change, transformation, and finances.

Advertisement

At the same time, Neptune in Aries is helping you believe that what you dream of can be possible. Neptune carries an ethereal and hopeful energy that can actually be of benefit in seeing what can be real rather than what is in the current moment. See beyond the challenges or limitations and allow yourself to have hope that the life you want does exist.

Saturn is also in Aries during this time, providing some logic and grounding, so you should feel safe trusting your dreams, knowing that hope is a tool of creation.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Thursday, May 29

On Thursday, May 29, focus on your future, Sagittarius. Mercury cazimi is very lucky for you because it happens in your house of relationships. While Gemini is predominantly known for ruling over your romantic affairs, it actually represents all of the relationships and connections you have in your life.

Your personal life is of immense importance, as you see each person uniquely and with a special gift to offer. Mercury cazimi in Gemini is a chance to receive the help of someone close to you while also being able to shift the timeline of your own life.

This accelerated fortunate energy can bring about divine synchronicities, unexpected offers, and the confirmation that the universe is on your side. Use this energy to invest in your relationships, engage in conversations, and create some room for love in your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, May 28

You must value yourself, beautiful Capricorn, especially on Wednesday, May 28, your luckiest day of the week. Mercury in Gemini will trine Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 28, signifying that you must value yourself to attract the luck you want.

Advertisement

Mercury in Gemini is in your house of well-being and daily routines, while Pluto in Aquarius resides in your sector of wealth. Pay attention to the themes of Gemini, especially in how you care for and talk to yourself. You may be focused on providing nutrition to your physical body, yet still be entertaining self-deprecating thoughts.

Valuing yourself means focusing on your whole being, from the physical to the spiritual, when you can value yourself and demonstrate that through care, you will also begin to attract greater opportunities for wealth into your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, May 27

Dream your way to the top on your luckiest day of the week, Aquarius. On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Aries, allowing you to tap into your innate potential and dream your way into an entirely new life.

Advertisement

Mercury in Gemini is moving through your house of creativity, joy, and romance while Neptune in Aries is helping you to envision the future you’re dreaming of. Neptune in Aries is challenging to look beyond what is real or what exists now, so you can imagine all that is possible.

Aries energy represents your house of understanding and learning, which means you are also being guided to listen to your intuition on a deeper level. With Mercury and Neptune's energy, you can live an inspired life, so long as you listen to your intuition and focus on what resonates with your soul.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, May 26

Pisces, take advantage of your luckiest day this week by focusing on creating greater stability. Mercury in Gemini will align with Saturn in Aries on Monday, May 26, creating a profound opportunity for creating greater material and financial security in your life. Mercury in Gemini is in your house of home and family, representing that working from home or engaging in conversations with those closest to you could hold a financial reward.

With Saturn in Aries, you are becoming serious about building long-term wealth. However, it’s not about being rich, but knowing you are safe to feel secure within your life. You have a fervent desire to care for yourself and those you care about in such a way that it doesn’t depend on external factors of influence.

The energy of Mercury and Saturn is precisely what can bring this dream to fruition, but you will need to focus on what is practical and allow yourself to grow beyond your previous limitations.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.