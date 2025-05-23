5 Zodiac Signs Experience More Love & Less Confusion This Week, Starting On May 26

Five zodiac signs experience more love and way less confusion the week of May 26 - June 1, 2025. This week, breathe in the relief of new beginnings as the Gemini New Moon rises on Monday, May 26. This is your chance to let go of the recent retrograde season's heaviness and see just how many possibilities exist around you. Whether it’s about improving an existing relationship or welcoming new love in this period in your life will truly feel limitless.

Advertisement

Communication will be a theme throughout the week as Mercury is highly active. On Monday, May 26, Mercury in Gemini will align with Saturn in Aries, providing space for thoughtful compromise and resolution in ongoing issues in your relationship. An alignment between Mercury in Gemini and Neptune in Aries will follow on Tuesday, May 27, helping you talk about your future dreams and making you feel optimistic about what awaits you.

Then on Wednesday, May 28, Mercury in Gemini will trine Pluto in Aquarius, helping to clear the air and speak your truth so that you can know in your heart this is just the beginning of a beautiful love. All this will set the stage for a powerful Mercury cazimi, which will help you turn the page, let the past go, and know that you are making the right decision in your heart. This allows you to let go of the past and truly embrace the beauty of a new beginning in matters of the heart.

Advertisement

This week's energy helps you learn from the past while being realistic about what needs to be done to improve your connection, which is exactly what these zodiac signs need to experience more love and less confusion all week long.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your relationship will experience healing at the start of this new era. There is no such thing as too many options, dear Sagittarius. You are in the midst of Gemini Season, meaning romance is your top priority. However, Gemini also offers options, whether you were looking for them or not, so you may be overwhelmed by your choices.

Advertisement

It is important to embrace the power of choice you have over your romantic life, as it’s not just about falling into your fated love accidentally, but consciously choosing it. While you’ve doubted your readiness in the past, there is no mistake that you are now looking for your forever love.

On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Aries, bringing up themes of commitment, marriage and cultivating a life together. Mercury in Gemini is in your house of relationships, meaning you may choose between two people or two types of love.

However, Neptune is in Aries in your house of marriage, representing that you are contemplating which choice will lead to the love and life you’ve been dreaming of. Be sure you’re doing the hard work of asking questions; however, this may be a time to let your heart override any logic and choose the person you know you can’t live without.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your relationships will enter a healing new era beginning on May 26, 2025. You are starting a beautiful new chapter in your romantic life, sweet Aquarius. Gemini energy represents your house of commitment and marriage. With Jupiter having spent the last year in Gemini, this is an area of your life that you are familiar with. Whether you’ve already tied the knot or are discussing next steps in your romantic life, you understand what you want and what it will take to achieve it.

Your beliefs and experiences in romance have expanded over the last year, allowing you to realize that the new beginning you’ve been wanting has already arrived.

Advertisement

On Thursday, May 29, Mercury cazimi will occur as it travels into the heart of the Sun to begin a new cycle. Mercury represents understanding, ideas, and communication, while the Sun governs external action. This could represent a marriage proposal and new and deeper conversations around commitment.

Be sure you’re allowing yourself to show up for the process and not letting any old fears get in the way of your dreams. Use this as a chance to claim what you deserve and what you’ve been working towards. While not all relationships may be ready for an engagement or elopement, this is a chance to progress your relationship to a new level of joy and commitment.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your relationships are entering a healing, new era the week of May 26 - June 1, which should help you improve, Libra. You’ve gone through a lot in your romantic life as the eclipse cycle of Aries and Libra brought karmic lessons and blessings. However, now that the dust has settled, you think about what’s next.

While you are finished with the lessons of the eclipses, you are just beginning the phase and having Saturn and Neptune in your house of relationships. This may mean that you are either single or aren’t quite certain that the relationship you have in your life is your forever love. Yet, regardless of where you find yourself in this moment, it is all part of the process of becoming your best self.

On Monday, May 26, Mercury in Gemini will align with Saturn in Aries, allowing you to reflect on your commitment and needs within a relationship. Mercury in Gemini is in your house of new beginnings, affecting travel, so a trip or getaway may be in store for you. Saturn in Aries, though, provides the logic and seriousness necessary to have a committed relationship.

This may mean facing your relationship's truth or discussing previously uncomfortable matters. A life together doesn’t just occur haphazardly but is created through discussions and choices. Allow yourself to talk about what seems complicated, discover your partner's true intentions, and be ready to choose yourself, because love should make you better.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your relationships enter a healing era from May 26 - June 1, 2025. Embrace the peace that surrounds you, dearest Pisces. You’ve recently found yourself a bit of a recluse, enjoying time at home or with those you love. While this hasn’t led to a very active dating life, it would have been incredibly beneficial for a long-term relationship in which you live together. Gemini energy rules your home, family, and domestic intimacy.

Advertisement

Yet, as with anything Gemini represents, there is a choice. Over the last year, you’ve chosen peace above all else. You’ve realized that the great love of your life will never bring drama and chaos into your life, and because of that, you are ready for a new and fulfilling romance.

On Monday, May 26, the Gemini New Moon will occur in your house of home, family, and romance. A New Moon is a time of new beginnings and setting intentions for what you hope to manifest over the next lunar cycle. Gemini represents the choice between what you may need and the purpose you want to pursue.

Yet, the lesson here is that there is no choice, as your needs are a part of your divine purpose. While you may feel like celebrating this New Moon quietly within the loving space of your home, know that the tides are turning.

This new beginning has been in the works for the past year while Jupiter shifted through Gemini, and now you can finally see that self-love is being able to choose your peace. Doing so can attract someone who can add to what you’ve already built.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, love can often surprise you, and it will during this new, healing era, the last week of May. On Wednesday, May 28, Mercury in Gemini will trine Pluto in Aquarius, bringing in a surprise declaration of love. Gemini energy governs your house of social connections, while Pluto in Aquarius represents truth and romance. You’ve had a friend or close acquaintance in your life that you’ve leaned on for support.

You may have even gone to this person when your heart was recently broken. However, for whatever reason, you never saw them as anything more than just a friend. Yet all of that will change as you realize that you’ve been building the perfect foundation for a relationship during all this time, as friends.

As Mercury in Gemini trines Pluto in Aquarius, you will have to hold space for the unexpected. With Mercury in Gemini, it feels as if this person will be the one to share their feelings or intentions with you rather than the other way around.

All of this is part of excavating the truth within your romantic life so that you can grow. Now, you’ll finally be faced with the decision to accept the love you’ve always wanted. You may have been preoccupied recently with your career, so do try to hold space for new developments in your personal life, as this love can truly last forever.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.