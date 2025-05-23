Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For May 26 To June 1 — Your Words Hold Weight

Weekly horoscopes for May 26 - June 1, 2025 reveal how important communication becomes as heavy Gemini energy rules the week. Communication will get a lot more intense during the New Moon in Gemini on the 26th. A plethora of information may surround the collective over the next several weeks since the Sun, Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter will be in this Mercury-ruled sign.

On the 28th, the Moon in Cancer allows us all to connect with our emotions and uncover our strength. The Moon and Saturn will square off, but this energy serves to help us mature and take more accountability. The Leo Moon on the 30th helps us feel connected with our creative energy, as the Moon here helps us radiate and feel empowered with our self-expression.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for May 26 - June 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, this Gemini season may feel like a groundbreaking experience, especially with the New Moon in the same sign as Jupiter. Learning feels thrilling this week, and acquiring knowledge might make you feel very confident.

But with all of this surge of new energy, you may be pulled to consider your growth from this time last year to now. How you form connections and relationships may be a topic of discussion, especially during the Cancer Moon on Wednesday. The grounding energy will be welcomed since you will be able to connect with family and friends.

The Moon in Leo on Friday continues the messages from the Gemini New Moon transit earlier this week, but there will be an added element of romance and surprise.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, a radiant, powerful transit begins early in the week with the New Moon in Gemini adding a lot of optimistic energy to your life. Time management might also be on your mind as well during this period.

With Jupiter still in Gemini this week, you can see how to improve your communication with others. This transit is about how you will succeed as a leader and the steps you've taken to improve.

When the Moon enters the sign of Cancer on Wednesday, this is a good time for you to socialize and build stronger bonds with those around you.

Fire energy will take control of your foundation on Friday with the Moon in Leo incorporating elements of healing and self-empowerment as it helps strengthen your foundation.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, this week, the New Moon in your sign on Monday shines a light on your maturity level, the perfect way to officially close out this Jupiter in Gemini chapter.

Saturn in Aries is showing you how to be more methodical, so during your lunar transit, consider creating better plans and not rushing through the process. The New Moon can make you feel more adventurous when starting a new task.

This is a week of intense reflection. Consider the relationship you have with the material because this will be expounded upon soon when Jupiter leaves your sign to enter Cancer.

The Moon in Leo closes the week, getting you back in action on Friday. Collaborating with others could help you connect with your inspiration this week.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, this week, the New Moon in Gemini is a critical moment helping us all evolve our communication skills. With the Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter joining the Moon in Gemini, this is the perfect time to socialize.

The Moon will be in your sign towards the middle of the week, and this is going to be a wonderful transit because it’s going to set the tone for what you may expect once Jupiter enters your sign in the next few weeks. Things feel more accessible, and your path will be clearer when this transit begins.

The Moon in Leo on Friday makes you more disciplined, making it easier to focus on your priorities and tasks — just remember that it's essential to protect your energy and boundaries.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, early in the week, the New Moon in Gemini will help you connect with your intentions for the next six months. Jupiter is in the same sign, which can make it a very beautiful week as we continue to expand and grow.

The Moon in Cancer brings your energy levels to your attention on Wednesday and helps you focus on relaxation. It can feel very nourishing (and very essential) now, specifically with Mars in your sign. This time, you may want to relax and do things in your own was.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Friday, it will be a good period for you to consider the lessons of the New Moon and focus on listening to others as well as balancing your power dynamics with them.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, as a Mercury-ruled sign, you’re going to be very in tune with the New Moon in Gemini this week. This is a very beautiful transit happening at the highest point of your chart, creating a new chapter for your aspirations and long-term objectives.

This week, you may reflect on what you desire to accomplish within your career over the next six months. The Moon in the sign of Cancer on Wednesday allows you to work towards these goals with a practical plan that is going to benefit you once Jupiter enters this sign.

The Leo Moon will feel very empowering on Friday, giving you energy, bravery, and courage — all the ingredients needed for you to start your next chapter.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, as we all continue to learn and grow during this month of May, the New Moon in Gemini this week can feel like a combination of our experiences and the culmination of the work that we have done over the last year. This can also apply to what you have learned and the things that you have researched.

The Moon in fellow cardinal sign Cancer will sit at the highest point for your chart on Wednesday, making this a very important transit as well because the Moon lays the groundwork for the Jupiter transit happening in the next few weeks. You're setting out new goals for yourself and uncovering new motivations.

With Saturn now in your partnership house, it can feel like heavy energy, but you know how to tackle things. The Moon in Leo helps to tone things down and relax on Friday, thanks to the trine from Saturn, grounding you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the New Moon in the sign of Gemini on Monday helps you evaluate your successes and progress over the last year. The strength of your armor will be noticeable and things can feel more optimistic since Jupiter is going to enter the sign of Cancer in the next few weeks.

But first, the Moon in Cancer uplifts you on Wednesday, allowing you to see the world in a different way. Keep notice of what you're focused on during this time, as these will be themes to prepare for when Jupiter enters this part of your chart in June. Be open to experiencing a wonderful learning cycle that is going to be very captivating for you.

Closing the week is the Moon in Leo, which will be at the highest point of your chart on Friday. Consider this a reminder to be patient, with Mars also in Leo making us all want to rush. Slow and steady wins the race this week.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the very exciting New Moon in Gemini is happening in your partnership house this week, which feels like a lovely gift.

The Moon in Cancer brings a lot to the table on Wednesday since this supportive cardinal energy wants you to embrace your power. There will be new topics to uncover, new issues to tackle, and Jupiter in this new sign is going to show you a new aspect to yourself.

Once the Moon is in Leo, a fellow fire sign, on Friday, you may feel fearless and ambitious with Saturn making a trine to Mars and your sign. All of this expansive energy happening in your partnership house will make you feel more engaged and willing to continue learning new things.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the New Moon in Gemini this week is a magnetic, captivating, and confidence-boosting transit that will benefit your work connections this week. You're learning how to work well with others and plan accordingly for your future goals. Over the next six months, it’s going to be a very essential energy that helps you power through your tasks.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Wednesday, it will welcome Jupiter’s optimistic philosophy as it establishes the foundation for Jupiter in Cancer entering your partnership house soon. Prepare to uncover new lessons and acquire more healing since Jupiter clears and repairs what Mars in Cancer may have ruined earlier this year.

The Moon in Leo is going to help you to understand how to become a better friend and partner on Friday. With Mars here and Saturn making a trine to this sign, you may be ready to do the inner work.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, as an air sign, the New Moon in Gemini on Monday is going to feel very welcoming, expansive, and energizing, helping you level up over the next six months.

Wednesday's Moon in Cancer is going to be very medicinal since self-care will be on your to-do list. Prioritize yourself and focus on your needs during this period.

More potent lessons come through with the Moon in Leo entering your partnership house on Friday, activating the principles Pluto in your sign is trying to establish. Embrace these transformations and learn from your mistakes. Whether you take on such a leadership role, you have to remember to be compassionate, empathetic, and communicate better with others.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Monday's New Moon in Gemini will be groundbreaking, shedding light on your home and family sector. The New Moon is grounding and can feel protective as you discover more about your family history. But this can also be a creative transit, making you more comfortable showing others your talents.

Another lovely transit for you will be the Moon entering the sign of Cancer during the middle of the week, bringing emotional, beautiful, and spiritual energy into your life. Prepare for more abundance and opportunities to experience love in a new way.

The Moon in Leo on Friday reminds you of the importance of hard work and structure. Saturn in Aries helps to give you the discipline to power through before the start of the next week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.