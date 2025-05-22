Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting May 26, 2025

The week of May 26 - June 1, 2025 luck arrives for three zodiac signs. The week starts with a hopeful and expansive New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26, which is all about setting new intentions and dreams for what you want to manifest during the next lunar cycle. In Gemini, it’s about embracing yourself as a whole person, holding space for what you need as well as what you dream of. With the energy of Gemini, you are able to take risks, engage in divine conversations, and choose the path of your destiny.

This influence of Gemini energy will be strongly felt as Mercury cazimi occurs on Thursday, May 29. Mercury cazimi occurs when the planet of communication aligns with the Sun, creating a period of renewal and rebirth. This period emphasizes the importance of choice and is also one of new beginnings.

Trusting in your intuition when making decisions will be essential, especially as Mercury in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Aries on Tuesday, May 27. Mercury is preparing for its new beginning with the cazimi, yet Neptune in Aries is already helping to make it true.

This week, luck arrives as your creativity and intuition will be heightened, helping you to have the courage to choose the life you know is meant for you and let yourself embrace a beautiful new beginning.

1. Libra

Sweet Libra, luck arrives for you the week of May 26, and now it’s time to take action. Jupiter first shifted into Gemini in 2024, which began a year-long focus on embracing your house of luck and expansion. However, you’ve been busy moving through karmic lessons and opportunities for self-growth.

While you’ve known what it is you want, you haven’t let yourself fully embrace it as of yet. However, as the window of Jupiter in Gemini is closing, and it prepares to enter Cancer on June 6, you are being guided to take advantage of this energy with the New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26.

The New Moon in Gemini is a time to take action on your dreams. It doesn’t matter what the last year has brought, so long as you do things differently to create luck and take advantage of these last few days of Jupiter in Gemini, especially as Mercury is here as well to assist with your plans.

Gemini energy involves travel, remote work, new projects, as well as a profound connection with the spirit. This is your chance to take your dreams and start planning how to make them a reality you can live.

2. Aquarius

Life is both lucky and magical, dear Aquarius. On Thursday, May 29, one of the most magical transits in astrology will occur as Mercury conjuncts the Sun, forming a cazimi and sparking luck in your life. This merges the energy of Mercury and the Sun together, so they operate as one.

With Gemini ruling over your sense of happiness, romance, and creativity, you are entering into one of the most magical seasons of the year. Have hope that any challenges will cease and allow yourself to feel inspired to enjoy life again.

Mercury cazimi in Gemini will increase your creativity, inspiration, and hope. This will serve a benefit, especially if your career involves an air of creativity, where you can create your own luck. However, even if not, there are great gifts in store for you during this transit. Use this time to focus on hobbies or pastimes you enjoy, as you may find yourself receiving opportunities or rewards for what brings you joy.

This could lead to a fortunate new business or a redirection in your life. Besides increasing your creativity, this energy will improve all matters of romance and love, helping you remember just how magical life can be.

3. Leo

Leo, embrace the lucky and divine connections that you have in your life this week. On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Aries, creating many new opportunities in your life where luck finally arrives. Aries energy represents your house of luck, new beginnings, and greater meaning, while Gemini rules the social and professional connections that you have in your life.

You are meant to work with others during this period of your life, rather than self-isolating or thinking you must do everything independently. Your luck will be found through these connections.

The energy of Mercury in Gemini and Neptune in Aries signifies that you must embrace the connections in your life to cultivate greater luck. Whether this is networking for professional opportunities or planning a weekend away with friends, what you seek right now is found in who you know.

Don’t be afraid to call upon previous coworkers or friends you haven’t talked to in some time. This is your chance to recognize the importance of who you surround yourself with, knowing it makes all the difference in this case.

