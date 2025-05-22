The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 23, 2025

The daily tarot horoscope is here for May 23, 2025 and each zodiac sign is going to be dealing with some intense energy on Friday. But fret not, the tarot cards have a message to make handling the chaos way easier. The Moon is in Aries and will meet with Venus, increasing passion, like it or not! Aries in the tarot is associated with the Emperor card, which is about strength, determination and the ability to declare war or withhold judgment.

During today's Moon conjunct Venus transit, we can be the rulers of our emotions and not let life push us to do things we know we shouldn't. It won't be easy, though, since the Moon will also speak to Mars, the ruler of Aries. Let's find out how this impacts your day and what message you need to hear to help emotionally self-regulate.

The tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on May 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aries, on May 23, your tarot card suggests taking a practical approach toward money and spending. You work hard to earn what you have, but you have a habit of being overly optimistic about your future economic situation and spending more than you should.

On Friday, be more practical and stick to a budget if you can. Focus on saving when possible and using other resources if they are good enough for your current needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Taurus, your May 23 tarot card is warning you about people who might think you're more naive than you are.

You can tell when a person is being slick with their words, and the Seven of Swords reminds you that it's good to look over your shoulder when your intuition tells you to watch out. Beware of gossipers, especially if they use it to try and create a false sense of trust.

They may be hoping you'll say something that discredits you and can be used to stab you in the back. No problem as long as you keep secrets to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Gemini, you are often much kinder and forthright than people perceive you to be. However, on Friday, the scales may seem to tip in your favor unfairly.

The Justice in reverse is giving you a firm message for May 23: Try to be as impartial and balanced as you can.

If you are looking for anyone, don't only consider yourself; think about what society's underdogs need, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Cancer, you are shy and modest, and when it comes to taking things, you often pick less than you need and deserve.

Friday's message from the Temperance reversed tarot card is to be conscientious about how much is required for a situation.

You might undersell yourself or think you are doing a favor by not asking for everything you need. Be honest about a situation and don't assume things will work out. It's better to plan according to what is necessary and not have to go back to ask for more later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Leo, are you unhappy right now? The Four of Cups tarot card on May 23 indicates a sense of sadness that makes you feel like you aren't getting your fair share in life. You might see things as unfortunate or even less optimistic today.

Perhaps this bleak perspective can hinder you from taking a risk and pulling back when you should go for a dream. Knowing your big why and not letting strong emotions dictate your choices are important.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Virgo, you tend to be highly emotionally regulated, so when you get angry, you act out of character and get very, very upset.

The message for you on May 23 from the reversed Strength tarot card is to avoid upsetting situations.

If you have no choice but to be involved in an argument, don't lose your temper. Instead, aim to keep a level head and let the negative emotions pass. You'll be happier knowing you remained calm during uncertainty.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Libra, it's one thing to seek clarity and another to find it. On May 23, the Ace of Swords says that your confusion will be alleviated by something you do or can accomplish.

On Friday, you'll have an ah-ha moment where questions are answered and you finally figure a problem out.

May is not the day to hold back from asking someone something out of fear. Instead, search for answers to questions you're curious about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Scorpio, you're a deeply personal zodiac sign, and when you adventure into the world, you want to enjoy coming home where you feel safe and secure.

The overarching message from the Four of Wands on May 23 is that 'there is no place like home.'

So invest in your personal space and do things that create a sense of warmth when you are there. On Friday, create a ritual that gives you a welcoming feeling.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Sagittarius, you are bold and brave, so there's no denying that your tarot card for the day, The Knight of Swords, is fitting. On May 23, you may need to do something a little riskier than usual, which requires substantial bravery.

Friday's message from the tarot is to be willing to do something that you find a little scary if you know it will realistically help you reach a goal and is a necessary milestone for your dreams to come true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, it's good that you're a strong person who stands up for your beliefs. So, when you receive a tarot card like the Seven of Wands, whose message is to be true to yourself and authentic, stand firmly on your principles, you are perfectly fine with following through on doing so.

On May 23, your convictions guide you. Don't be afraid to listen to your heart when it tells you to do what's best for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Aquarius, even though it's not cold or flu season right now, the Tower reversed is telling you to be cautious about your health.

Follow healthy habits and do things you must to remain as healthy as possible. The simplest habits can boost your immune system and keep you from feeling like yourself.

Think of the advice you often hear about good health practices: wash your hands, take your vitamins, and get lots of sunlight!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Pisces, do you have an important decision to make on May 23? Today's Two of Wands tarot card encourages you to go through the process of good decision-making.

You might have to make a pros and cons list or discuss your thoughts and ideas with a friend. Journal what you think and ask yourself honest questions. Try to come up with what you believe will work best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.