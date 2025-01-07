Astrologer Says Life Gets Easier For These 4 Zodiac Signs In 2025

It's safe to say that 2024 was an unexpected rollercoaster for everyone involved, so it's always refreshing to enter into a new year with a clean slate. While every year eventually has its own difficulties, according to an astrologer named Neda, four zodiac signs can look forward to life getting easier in 2025 overall.

Astrologer says life gets easier for these four zodiac signs in 2025

In a TikTok video, Neda explained that though these four zodiac signs, unfortunately, experienced a "traumatic, intense," or overall difficult 2024, things are finally looking up.

Advertisement

"Life is going to be so much easier in 2024," Neda promised, especially for Aries, Libra, Virgo, and Pisces.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

“In 2024 you felt intense pressure to step into your independence, potentially through painful separations,” began Neda, whether that was a relationship breakup, loss of a friend, or separation from a job.

Advertisement

These difficult situations tested your identity and personal freedom, forcing you to prioritize yourself. While it certainly wasn't easy, life improvements are on the horizon.

“The north node is moving away from your sign, relieving some of that intensity,” Neda explained, so you should feel less pressured to prove yourself as you become increasingly connected to peace and your intuition. “Relationships are going to flow so much more harmoniously" as you learn to better balance your assertive nature with self-compassion, Neda said.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, 2024 was a year of karmic relationships for you, likely plagued with painful ups and downs and possibly confusing and frustrating breakups. Luckily, 2025 is shaping up to be a great year as the south node leaves your sign, meaning the “Focus is no longer going to be on unhealthy relationships for you," Neda explained. "You are building spiritual and emotional connection in 2025.”

In 2025, the emotional turmoil and dependency issues will come to a halt, as harmony begins to take root. Additionally, for the Libra that’s gone through a breakup, finding a partnership supporting your personal growth will also become a top priority in 2025.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

2024 was extremely stressful for you, Virgo, as you likely felt forced to control and perfect your entire life. Professors, parents, friends, and romantic partners expected the best out of you without once stopping to consider how these standards impacted you.

“Self-criticism and burnout dominated your experiences,” Neda said, leaving Virgo feeling drained with little hope for a brighter year ahead.

Thankfully, 2025 is shaping up to be a better year as the south node enters your sign on January 11, 2025.

“You’re going to be called to release these perfectionist tendencies that caused you so much stress in 2024,” explained Neda.

This means that right now is the perfect opportunity to trust the flow of life and embrace your imperfections, which will result in you finding the strength, comfort, and drive to continue on with your spiritual journey in peace.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

In 2024, Pisces experienced a sense of disconnection and direction as they spent entirely too much time on the practical reality of their life. According to Neda, “Your spiritual side was super neglected [as] emotional challenges were your theme for 2024.”

Advertisement

Now entering 2025, Pisces should expect improvement in their lives as the north node enters your sign on January 11, 2025, helping you start feeling aligned with your true purpose. Your creativity, compassion, intuition, and dreamy nature begin coming back in full force, leading you to experience personal and emotional growth like never before.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.