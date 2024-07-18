What we really desire in a partner is often secretly wrapped up in our subconscious minds. While we all imagine we want healthy relationships, the characteristics we often desire don’t always come without some flaws.

Let’s take a look at what each zodiac sign secretly craves so you can recognize and do your best to avoid it in the future.

The toxic personality trait you subconsciously fall for, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Emotional unavailability

"You never go for the easy target," a professional astrologer named Neda explained in a TikTok video.

Sometimes, Aries can be more of a masochist than they realize since they love to chase the unattainable and hard to get. Aries has a high opinion of their own abilities and often believe they alone can conquer or change those things or people that are out of reach to others. The problem with the unattainable? It's often... unattainable.

With your charm and confidence, you can attract just about anyone. But as things continue on with this person and after they have enjoyed your favors and basked in your attention and interest for a while, they drift back off, stop communicating or even go out with others.

The lesson here is while you love the challenge and the chase, bear in mind that when someone seems aloof and unattainable, they often really are just that way: shallow and non-committal. They may well live their life going from one relationship to another, which is not a reflection of you.

Taurus: Toxic exes

Taurus, you are a warm and gentle soul and desire stability in all things including relationships. You dislike change immensely and want someone who is like you: stable, serious and committed.

The problem is that in your desire to build stability and security with someone you can sometimes go for people who have the finances, cash or assets to create this kind of stability, but not necessarily the type of personality that works best with you. Since you hate change so much, it’s hard for you to let someone go once you have invested time into them. As a result, you may hang on to the wrong person who manipulates and makes promises and never delivers.

Look at the full package, Taurus, and ask yourself what they bring on an emotional level. And, for goodness sake — if they keep disappointing you over and over, let them go!

Gemini: Unpredictability

More than anything, Gemini, "your subconscious loves the one that keeps you guessing," Neda explained. You like someone who can grab your interest and leave you with a feeling of excitement and fun. If the person is a little hard to crack, the feeling of leaving you guessing can sometimes be most alluring to you because you like suspense and excitement.

Their unpredictability may seem exciting for a while along with their charismatic nature. Eventually, however, the unpredictability may become too much. You develop feelings for what you think is an exciting person and they leave you guessing and wondering after a period of time has passed and now their mysterious nature no longer excites you it irritates you.

If a person is totally inconsistent in their contact and communication, this is called game playing and will never make you happy.

Cancer: Selfishness

When Cancer falls in love, everything is beautiful. The object of your affection becomes your whole world and there is nothing you won’t do to make them happy.

But sometimes, this can lead to you falling for someone who exploits your generosity, loving nature and does not return your love, interest and is not a giving person like you are.

Rather than facing the problem you continue to try and make it work, romanticizing the day your love will be returned in full. The problem is, this day is not really coming — you are simply being manipulated by your strong desire for love with a person who is not capable of giving you what you want. You fell in love too fast without knowing the real character and selfish nature of the person who was only using you.

You must learn to stop making everyone you get involved with your top priority until you know whether they are really in love with you or just manipulating your feelings.

Leo: Insecurity

You are in love with romance, flattery and attention. You light up the room when you walk in and everyone can see your bright aura that attracts so many people to you so easily. You fall in love with the person who gives you the attention, affection and romance you crave and they bask in your light — but start to be less and less demonstrative and appreciative as they were in the beginning.

They don’t like the fact you are always in the limelight and they don’t want to share your light with others. They know what to say when you leave them to pull you back in. You go back because they were once what you thought was ideal — but this was all based on surface matters and they had no real depth.

Words and flattery only go so far. Make sure their heart is sincere the next time because their jealousy and shallowness have no place in your world.

Virgo: Fixer-Uppers

You are warm, generous and nurturing. It is second nature to you to fix things when they are wrong or problematic and you do this with ease. You take care of your partner and do all you can to make their life easier including the emotional side of the relationship and possibly even the financial. You show love by being the helpmate, adviser, and muse — but as time goes on, you end up feeling drained, overworked, and seldom supported.

The fact is you need to stop pandering to their needs. Otherwise, "You will bear all the responsibility in your relationship," Neda said.

Don’t give your all to someone who gives nothing back and make sure they are as giving as you before you commit.

Libra: Emotional vampires

Libra rules the seventh house of partnership, so Libra is never completely comfortable being without a partner. You are typically a lovely person who is able to charm others. But in your desire to have a partner, you often make sacrifices to keep the peace, going against your own desires, ideas and wishes. As a result, the other person can pick up on your insecurities and fears of losing them and begin taking advantage of your good nature, laid-back style, and generosity of spirit.

You stay silent when there is a problem far too often. If you continue to do this, you find yourself anxious and emotionally drained since you are carrying the weight of the relationship because you are fearful of being alone. If you stay in a relationship like this you will discover that it is far better to be alone than taken advantage of to the point that you forget who you really are.

Scorpio: Possessivness

Scorpio is the most intense sign of the zodiac and as a result, you are constantly seeking what you believe to be real and unvarnished in a partner. You are drawn to danger and taboos, leading to you often picking the wrong lovers. Their intensity and love of what often sends others running is exciting to you and you convince yourself they will give you the all-consuming love you desire.

Eventually, you figure out they are manipulating your feelings for their own purposes and you become full of rage and a deep desire for revenge. Let it all go, Scorpio — and the next time, understand that all people aren’t attracted to danger and taboos for a reason. Jealousy and possessiveness don’t equate to love either in you or anyone else.

Sagittarius: Inconsistency

You have a difficult time committing, often worried that something better or more exciting is just around the corner. You try to commit, but as soon as you do, a new adventure waves at you from afar. Finally, you meet someone who respects your independence, doesn’t smother you, and is open-minded, and you believe that you have hit the jackpot.

As time progresses, however, this person fails to show up, return phone calls or is disrespectful in some other way, reminding you that in the beginning, you are the one who said, ‘no strings attached.’ You have opened your heart and now your words are thrown in your face. You leave and they convince you that a bold new world is just ahead waiting for the two of you and you go through the cycle again.

An inconsistent partner is just thatL inconsistent. There are few relationships that really work with ‘no strings attached.’

Capricorn: 'Good on paper'

You love tradition and your greatest desire is to climb the ladder of success and find yourself in a position of having it all. You romanticize meeting someone who will impress others, look great, have similar interests to you and the two of you build a world on your idea of success and perfection.

Unfortunately, you often fail to take emotions and a deep connection into account since this person seems so good on paper and appears to be everything you wanted. You often choose people who are determined to climb their own ladder of success, meaning the emotional connection needed to complete a partnership is missing. Eventually, you find that their focus is all on success and gaining what they want in life and you simply looked like a good vehicle to help them get there.

Success encompasses many things, but without love and an emotional connection, you might find a relationship lacking.

Aquarius: Bullies

You are a sociable person, a humanitarian, and always able to see things from a unique point of view. You recognize the good in most people and have the unique ability to show them life from many different angles. You typically take people at face value and give them the benefit of the doubt in all or most cases.

The person you meet agrees with your ideas of individuality and freedom and may be a little quirky like you — until they begin seeing your uniqueness as a challenge. They want to change your free-spirited nature and possess your unique qualities themselves — and when they can’t, they may begin to tear you down. They can’t mold you into what they want and eventually, your relationship becomes a minefield of unfulfilled expectations.

What they said they liked most about you becomes a source of contention and you feel yourself being drained and stifled and in a relationship that is detrimental to your wellbeing. Look more closely the next time and aim for a partner who makes you feel good about your uniqueness.

Pisces: Narcissism

You are a gentle and mystical being who desires a deep and even spiritual connection with your partner. You typically see the best in people and dream of a romantic fairytale relationship where you and your partner are deeply in love.

Because you wear your heart on your sleeve, you tend to attract users, narcissists, and self-centered lovers. In the beginning, they seem to be everything you want, and possibly even consider you gullible (which in reality, you sometimes are). They know what you want and may try to convince you they can give it to you for their own gain.

No one can keep up an illusion forever and eventually, their true motivations come to light and you begin to feel used. Take off the rose-colored glasses, Pisces, and try not to take in all of the stray dogs who will never change.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.