4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 23, 2025

On May 23, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites during Moon trine Mars. For Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn, this transit offers a clear push forward. The universe is sending signs that guide us toward what’s next, helping us move with confidence and energy. We are here to trust our instincts all the way.

This is a time to act, not to overthink. The Moon trine Mars transit encourages us to take bold steps. For these four zodiac signs, the path ahead feels clear, and the energy is right to make those decisive moves. The signs are loud and clear — the universe is guiding us to go after what we truly want.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 23, 2025:

1. Aries

May 23 offers you a rush of energy, Aries, just as you like it. The Moon trine Mars transit sets you up with power and pushes you into taking action where you might have been hesitant. Trust those instincts, they’re sharp!

You're dealing with the idea of rushing in, not out of impulse, but because you can't help but feel that the timing is RIGHT. And guess what, Aries? It is.

Don’t wait around for all the details. Your momentum is your greatest power right now. This is your chance to step forward with confidence. Whatever feels right today, do it. Act swiftly, Aries.

2. Gemini

For you, Gemini, May 23 brings clarity and momentum — the super speedy kind. Moon trine Mars pushes you to take action on ideas that have been simmering. Your energy is high, and the signs are clear. No more dawdling. It’s time to move forward.

Trust what you feel and let your instincts lead you. This isn’t the time for hesitation. You must take courageous action, and the universe supports your forward motion.

The path ahead is open, and you’ll find success by simply taking the first step. Keep your focus sharp, Gemini. The energy is with you to make things happen today.

3. Virgo

Moon trine Mars brings you a serious wave of clarity, and wow, there's no denying what's going on here. You’re feeling confident and together. The universe is sending you obvious signs to go ahead with your plans.

You’ve put in the work, and now is the time to make your move with certainty. Action flows easily today. There’s no need to second-guess yourself.

This is your moment to push forward with purpose and confidence, knowing you’re on the right track. Trust the signs, Virgo. The universe is telling you it’s time to act, and you’re ready for it. In fact, you could write a book about it!

4. Capricorn

May 23 brings a burst of energy into your world, Capricorn, which makes it easier to take iffy steps forward. The transit Moon trine Mars offers you a perfect blend of emotional clarity and drive. You’re receiving the signs you need to move ahead with confidence.

No more excuses. It's go time, and you know it. Career moves are hot on this day, but your good luck extends into relationships as well. This is your moment to act, especially if you’ve been holding back.

The universe is giving you the green light, so it's basically now or never. Knowing you, Capricorn, you're all over the idea of "strike while the iron is hot." Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.