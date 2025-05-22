Especially when we get caught up in the chaos of our lives, jobs, and responsibilities, it's easy to overlook the simple moments of respite and beauty in our daily lives. Little moments of connection with strangers, a peaceful night of solitude, or a healthy argument with a partner — these little things are what truly define our lives and build our identities as human beings.

Many of the little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to are equally subtle and unsuspectingly — easily overlooked by people hyper-focused on productivity, their to-do lists, or going through the motions of a rigid routine. By choosing to live more presently in your life and being intentional about every choice you make, conversation you have, and action you take, you not only open yourself up to the universe's blessings and messages, but a world of connection, love, and reflection as well.

Here are 11 little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to

1. A gut feeling

Despite decades of overlooking this physiological connection, research from Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience argues there's a link between your gut and your brain, which is why taking care of your digestive system, feeding yourself with intentionally nutritious foods, and moving your body has such a drastic impact on your mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Gut feelings or a "gut instinct" is a different experience, but this connection still plays an important role. Our nervous system, inherently linked to our digestive system and gut, tends to warn us with a gut feeling when we're in danger or sensing a threat.

Many people also get gut feelings in a positive way around people with great energy or experiences they believe the universe intentionally put them in. These feelings, while occasionally uncomfortable and unexpected, are little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to.

2. Unexpected delays

Whether it's a missed bus, traffic on the way to work, or last-minute cancellations with friends, unexpected delays can be some of the little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to. In many ways, everything happens for a reason, so lean into the discomfort of delay, as it may just be leading you toward an event, experience, or person who's truly meant for you.

Who knows? Your soulmate could be on the next bus. Or maybe, you needed the intentional solitude a canceled plan with friends provided to truly unwind. Make the most of the unexpected delays and cancellation, because begrudgingly leading with annoyance won't get you anywhere.

3. Moments of creative excitement

Have you ever had a moment of inspiration where you felt like everything just made sense? Like all the creative energy, inspiration, and deep-rooted feeling you needed to create something just flooded to the surface? It's one of the little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to.

Even if it's just taking some notes, "brain-dumping" into a journal, or making a piece of art, they don't let their inspiration slip away, they make the most of these exciting small moments of creativity that most people learn to suppress and avoid for the sake of misguided productivity.

Like a study from the Journal of Intelligence suggests, leaning into the intellect and emotional self-awareness that promotes and supports creativity, brilliant people can make the most of these energetic spurts of inspiration without sacrificing being present in the moment.

4. Emotional responses

If you're driving with the windows down feeling nostalgic, crying in Savasana in the yoga studio, or even feeling a deep connection with a stranger, the intense emotional responses we experience that seem to pop up out of nowhere are little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to.

Of course, in many ways, the ability to let these emotions come to the surface and be truly and authentically felt — with tears, affection, or even thoughtful words — is also a sign of emotional intelligence, according to a study from Behavioral Sciences.

If you have the emotional regulation skills and self-awareness to feel things deeply and to be presently aware in this experience, you're also probably more intuitive to what the universe is trying to send and communicate to you.

5. Perfect little coincidences

From seeing synchronicities — like number sequences or a thoughtful symbol — to meeting people in random settings and environments, perfect little coincidences are some of the little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to.

Let's be honest, there's really no such thing as a coincidence. If you open yourself up to the possibility that every conversation, person, interaction, feeling, or even mistake is sent by the universe, you embrace your life with so much more grace.

You forgive yourself more easily, learn from adversity to a much higher degree, and open yourself up to much more intentional and thoughtful connections with other people, even strangers!

6. Feeling present

Even amid the chaos of life, it's possible to feel present. You have a sense of "I'm meant to be here" or "I'm meant to meet this person," even in the most casual and unsuspecting settings. According to a study from the journal Mindfulness, people who regularly commit to being present, even amid adversity and struggle, tend to boast higher levels of life satisfaction, happiness, and balance in their lives.

There's power in mindfulness — on an emotional level, acknowledging and regulating emotions, and on a physical level, being present in your body and listening to what it needs. These passing moments of mindfulness that are subtle nudges from the universe to appreciate life don't have to be fleeting. Try integrating the mindfulness practices like journaling, yoga, or even brief meditation, that brilliant people use to savor this feeling in your daily life.

7. Patterns of advice

If you're consistently getting the same words of wisdom or advice from different people and situations, chances are it's one of the little nudges from the universe trying to give you a message. Of course, it could simply be that you should take the advice everyone's giving you, but it could also be a chance to look inward. Everyone's telling you a million different things, but what do you want?

Unsolicited advice, especially when it becomes a pattern, can feel dismissive and invalidating, but if we use these moments as a sign to look inward, we can start making decisions that truly serve our best interests.

8. Random encounters with a deeper meaning

Sometimes, we engage with strangers who we'd never expect to have the ability to change our lives. Whether they become a close friend, a partner, or simply a vessel for great advice, recommendations, or experiences, random encounters are never truly random — everything has a reason, even if you don't understand what it is in the moment.

Many of the little nudges from the universe can be interpreted differently depending on the person, but their importance remains steadfast. So, listen to people when you speak, be intentional with your energy, and try reading that book your cashier at the grocery store recommended — it could change your life.

9. Relief after making a decision

Many people don't actively seek out the feeling of relief, according to a study from the University of Edinburgh, yet it still tends to boost mental health and provide respite after a hard decision or experience. It's a profound emotion to let go of emotional burdens and anxiety, but it's often overlooked from a bigger picture.

Relief and feeling relief after making certain decisions, engaging in hobbies, or even pursuing specific goals can be one of the little nudges from the universe that the most brilliant people always pay attention to. They recognize that feeling relief after drifting apart from a friend, having a hard conversation, or even making a career decision isn't a coincidence — it's a reminder of what our internal body and mind truly wants and needs.

10. Restlessness

Depending on what your job is, what your life looks like right now, or the relationships you're currently investing in, feeling restless is a common experience. For some, it's simply a reminder of their burnout or need for rest, while for others, it's a sign that their world is too small and it's time for a change.

Life changes are uncomfortable, but nobody ever said that the little nudges from the universe that signal a need for change would be fun or easy to acknowledge. Sometimes, it's simply a warning that things are about to change before they do, but most of the time, it's an opportunity or chance to pursue a dream or make a change that you'd otherwise overlook.

11. Dreaming about something bigger

When you're in a transitional part of your life or stuck in a stagnant routine, chances are the universe will send you signals when you're ready for a change. It may not be comfortable — like losing a friend or missing out on a job opportunity — but it's a sign that something bigger is coming your way.

Even acknowledging that there's room for personal growth or change in your life is a great first step. It's feelings like this that brilliant people pay attention to when they're ready to craft a life they're excited about.

So lean into the unknown and uncertainty, find ways to get out of your comfort zone, and say "yes" when it makes sense for you. Change doesn't happen without a bit of discomfort.

