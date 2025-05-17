Your Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For May 19 - 25 — There Are Three Good Days To Look Forward To

We have very interesting (and somewhat difficult) week ahead for some of the Chinese zodiac signs from May 19 - 25, 2025. The groundwork for success often comes with tough times followed by good, and then followed by a moment of reflection. We see how last week's good horoscope delivers the rewardsTuesday through Thursday, but Monday, Friday and Sunday create conflicts we need to address. Tough times are ahead, animal signs, but don't worry too much. It's nothing you can't handle.

Have a good friend on speed dial this Monday to vent or share your frustrations due to delays or losses caused by circumstances out of your control. Should there be disappointments or suffering through a tough time, it's part of a reconstruction plan that begins on Saturday. Tuesday through Thursday are promising. Build your empire or do something new over the weekend, but not before. Let's see what else is in store for each animal sign starting May 19.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope from May 19 - 25, 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, sometimes life hits you hard, but you must keep your heart open. On the other side of adversity is strength, and you are deserving. Your faith in people will be tested this week, and you will experience disappointments, not so much because they did something bad to you, but primarily because people cannot live up to your expectations.

Have you been faithful to others? If so, let people help you when you need their aid. If they can deliver, great! If they fall short, it's OK — you learn to manage. Either way, you know where you stand, and you'll have learned a lesson about vulnerability.

By nature, you're extremely sharp and intuitive. You know when to race ahead and when to stay still. An opportunity is coming, so seize it.

Trust your intuition regarding who or when to open up this week. Come from a place where you work in partnership instead of demanding or making unhelpful compromises.

Advertisement

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your inner courage and strength are the forces that guide you throughout the week. When life is tough on Monday, you understand there are times to reserve your energy until negative thoughts pass.

Fortunately, you're not a stranger to hard work. This week, you may be asked to take on a responsibility that isn't yours, but it helps build a project, and you are likely to accept it.

You come from a long line of hard workers, and this week, you learn the true meaning of working smarter and not harder. You manifest a phone call from a person who can give you what you want when you need them, and you will find that you are connected by thought. An alliance may last for the rest of the month.

Due to a change in circumstances, what blocked a previous goal is removed. You gain opportunities to create financial success, which can be a profitable time for you.

Advertisement

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, this week, focus on your inner happiness since it's through the heart that emotional clarity begins. Be discerning about the people and things that you surround yourself with. If an object causes stress when you see it, consider replacing it with something else that brings you a sense of peace and inner joy.

When it comes to your friendships, you might allow someone in your inner circle, thinking that they think like you or want the same things that you do. However, a conversation will teach you to value your uniqueness. You may not always find people who align with your ideas.

The more you can tune into your heart, the easier it will be to discover who you are. This realization may mean you may compromise to get something you desire, but you'll have the courage to walk away if the choices don't work for you.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your kindness often gets you into good favor with others, but it's also the sweeter side that can land you in trouble. This week, you enter a season of exponential personal growth that moves your career in a better direction.

You may find that your helpful nature allows you to reveal how supportive you are. This may impress a boss or supervisor, and they tuck this knowledge into their memory for future promotions or even a raise.

You will notice you're much more eager to work hard for an important dream or goal. Channel your energy into fitness activities to gain incredible insights about what you need and how to complete it.

Spend time working on shareable things during social events. Consider creating an old-fashioned business card or brochure to highlight your work, brand, or business.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you excel at something significant this week: leadership. You are very good at planning, but now it's time to implement your ideas.

Your charm and ability to be magnetic help you attract the resources you need, including a person who can be delegated certain tasks. You must clear various activities off your plate to make room for others.

You might resist doing this because you want to prove yourself fully capable of a large-scale piece of work; however, rethink this mindset because it's such a big endeavor.

Learning to let others lead isn't a slight on your leadership, it demonstrates your ability to charge a large team and get things done.

Advertisement

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you are stealth-like, and sometimes, that makes people fear your ability to sense their weaknesses and exploit them. This is a business strength of yours, and throughout the week, you ought to trust your instincts — they rarely steer you in the wrong direction.

Remember that knowledge is power, but sometimes the answers are unclear and often come later with time and patience.

Knowing how to frame your questions and whom to ask them to becomes increasingly easier. This week's main goal is to study the craft of pursuing opportunities and knowing which to take and avoid.

Advertisement

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you can be a people-pleaser, which conflicts with your greatest desire: to be free to do what you want when you want to do it. Avoid saying yes to too many things because you want to make others happy.

Ask yourself if what you've offered to do will please you and help you reach your personal goals or dreams. Is it something you want to try?

When you get a firm grasp on your vision (and if you don't have one yet, it's time to work on it), you can align your decision-making with what you see your future to be instead of guessing and going with the flow.

When you go with what others are doing, you may give up more than you care to do concerning your future.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you are ready to give yourself the gift of closure. You learn to accept a person or relationship for what it is and start to see if it's going to grow or not. Seeing your situation clearly helps you create the necessary space to think and make better decisions.

This week, focus on things that involve self-care. Go for walks. Spend time grooming and doing small errands that make your physical life better. Clear away clutter from rooms and your closet.

Consider revamping your wardrobe, especially if you have been using things for a long time. Aim for completeness and watch how this mindset change impacts your friendships, career, and personal life.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you're a busy body, and you're full of great ideas this week. If you overshare what you're thinking, you may appear to lack focus, with the potential to be unable to know what you want.

This is the week for journaling and writing down your thoughts until you know which are valid. You may have a few unique and new ones you want to do.

Your primary task this week is to keep a log of your thoughts and ideas. When you have them, you can later return to your list and flesh them out.

You may see a theme or a particular thought worthy of your time and attention, and good to share with a person you know invests in projects of value.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you may endure a hardship with a friend who feels they have things they need to do and taking others along complicates their agenda. Since you are known for your alertness and courageous honesty, you will speak out this week.

But saying too much is not a blessing but a curse. You want to keep some of your personal thoughts and fears to yourself to avoid having someone exploit them.

In fact, on Monday, prepare your heart for a courageous action you don't often take: let someone else make their own mistakes. You'll be there to guide them when they are ready.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you have high intelligence and are loyal, sometimes to a fault. Your loyalty does not extend solely to humans but can involve your routines and daily habits.

You are going to see how what you do needs to change. You might prefer to keep the status quo because 'good enough' has become part of your usual way of doing things.

However, if you want to grow, everything else must follow. This week, you are in a strong position to make improvements that benefit your daily life.

New habits take a lot of work, and you may not want to put in the effort. Get an accountability partner to help you work through your mental blocks and get you to commit with a deadline to finish.

Advertisement

Pig

Design: YourTango

PIg, you are a worrier this week, and it's important to stop worrying about money because just like focusing on what you want to have, you can manifest what you don't desire.

This week, keep your mental beliefs in check. Avoid negative self-talk as it will bring you down.

Remain open-minded and committed to excellence. You may find that you work well in group settings and situations. You may meet someone new, either for romantic reasons or a shared interest you feel passionate about.

Try to avoid going too deeply into details when communicating with others. Listen more than you speak.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.