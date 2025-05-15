Relationships Enter A Hopeful New Era For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Starting May 19

Relationships enter a hopeful new era for five zodiac signs the week of May 19 - 25, 2025, thanks to the start of Gemini season. The Sun enters Gemini on Tuesday, May 20, bringing the possibility of new love and options into your romantic life. Gemini is the zodiac sign representing the duality between your physical and spiritual self, sometimes known as the higher self versus your physical human. In this space, Gemini represents a decision you must make between which side to embrace.

The human side of Gemini could have you choosing what feels good in the moment, while your higher self decides to wait for the love it genuinely deserves. This isn’t the week to make any big decisions, but instead to practice awareness as you strive to align yourself with your higher self, trusting that love is always worth the wait.

The aspect of choice will be reiterated throughout the week as the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius arrives on Tuesday, May 20, followed by Saturn’s triumphant entrance into Aries on Saturday, May 24. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will present a choice between the old and new, not just in terms of actual relationships, but in the type of connection you choose. Pluto retrograde moving through this air sign will heighten this energy.

While the energy of Saturn’s choices works long-term, this shift into Aries will define your life through 2028. Saturn in Aries will help you shift your romantic relationships toward greater independence and authenticity. Your power of choice will intensify, especially when Mercury moves into Gemini on Sunday, May 25. You can be open to exploring the greater meaning of your romantic choices.

Relationships enter a hopeful new era for five zodiac signs the week of May 19 - 25, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week, as you enter a new, hopeful era in your relationships, trust in yourself to know what is meant for you. Gemini Season will begin on Tuesday, May 20, as the Sun shifts into the air sign representing your house of marital relationships.

Gemini Season is normally a time when you get antsy in your current relationship, possibly leading you to think about new options or spend less time with your partner. However, this season can be different since Ceres in Aries makes you think seriously about commitment.

This occurs following the eclipse cycle in Virgo and Pisces, which was about healing your fear of commitment. So, you are entering this Gemini Season wiser and ready to take a step toward what is meant for you.

The Sun in Gemini will activate your romantic life with new options and a powerful desire to focus on matters of the heart. While you may have flirted or entertained new prospects in the past, this season will have you wanting to progress an existing relationship in your life and commit to it.

You will become dedicated to your partnership and focus on creating opportunities to spend quality time together and create long-lasting memories. With the healing you’ve recently done around commitment fears, this may also be when you could consider discussing a proposal or planning a wedding date. Whatever happens, continue to trust in yourself to choose the love that you deserve.

2. Leo

Leo, your relationships enter a new era once you break free from expectations. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise on Tuesday, May 20, in your house of relationships, encouraging you to break the mold, igniting hope for the future. The Last Quarter Moon is a time for reflection and completion, which can help you to honor your own desires for romance and connection.

While it’s normal to judge your relationship based on society's expectations, it’s also important to remember that just because everyone often prioritizes a certain milestone doesn’t mean it will make you happy. Let go of thinking that love only has to look one particular way so that you can embrace the type of love that genuinely aligns with your soul.

You are a free spirit by nature, Leo, and so what fulfills your needs may look different than society’s expectations. It’s OK to challenge what you’ve been told about love and to cultivate a relationship that genuinely fulfills your needs.

You may have to heal your wounds of needing the approval of others to do so, but once you have, finding the love that’s right for you suddenly becomes easy.

3. Libra

Libra, your relationships enter a hopeful new era, and you'll see how everything is always happening for your highest good. You have been through a great deal in recent months with retrograde Venus and Mercury in Aries, along with Neptune shifting into your seventh house of partnerships.

This year's retrograde season isn't over with Pluto transforming your sector of romance, so you're still learning a few valuable lessons that help your partnerships improve.

Also, Saturn will shift into Aries on Saturday, May 24, igniting a time for restructuring your romantic life. This period of Saturn in Aries until September 1 is simply to observe what will come up for review later. You’re not meant to make any monumental decisions, but you will need to be honest with yourself about what is and isn’t working.

Saturn will be in Aries from February 13, 2026, through 2028, making this a profound time in your romantic life. While Saturn is considered a difficult planet to work with, in matters of the heart, it’s what is needed.

Saturn in your house of marriage represents commitment; however, it also brings the final healing in any ongoing karmic cycles. This phase could have you walking down the aisle, but only once you walk away from the love you’ve outgrown.

Be observant during this time and be sure that the love you choose is also the one that chooses you.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, your relationships enter a hopeful, new era so that you will never again have to lose yourself in love. Mercury will shift into Gemini on Sunday, May 25, amplifying your house of romance.

This is an area of your life that you’ve already seen dramatic developments within, as Jupiter is just wrapping up its journey in Gemini. However, you are reaching the final act in the purpose of Jupiter, which is to grow things. This means that Mercury in Gemini will intensify conversations as it brings new and serious developments into your romantic life.

Mercury will remain in Gemini until June 8, which coincides with Jupiter’s shift into Cancer on June 9. When Mercury joins Jupiter, the planet of luck, it’s time to step forward in your romantic journey.

Jupiter in your house of romance works to create a long-term, healthy relationship in your life by a divine encounter or the progression of an existing relationship.

While you’ve already seen the benefits of a current relationship, or the prospect of one, you are now entering a phase where you must make a decision.

Although you’ve been afraid of losing yourself in your relationship in the past, this is no longer something you must contend with. Reflect on how far you’ve come and let yourself choose love that feels good to your soul.

5. Virgo

Virgo, your relationships enter a hopeful new era when you make space for love. The Moon will be in Pisces on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22, helping to remind you of what matters most in your life. The Moon will help you connect to yourself and your partner emotionally during this time, providing a valuable space for intimacy.

With the current energy, you’ve been focusing on your career, and in the process, haven’t been making as much time for your partner. All of that is about to change, creating positive, long-lasting effects in your relationship.

While the Piscean Moon will help you connect to your feelings and ignite the spark in your relationship, Saturn's shift into Aries on Saturday, May 24, will light up your house of intimacy and transformation.

This journey is about you finding balance between focusing on yourself and your dreams, as well as holding space for your relationship.

You often struggle with having multiple priorities, as you can compartmentalize various aspects of your life. However, you need to be able to hold space for both your journey and your relationship. Use the energy this week to choose the love that helps you continue to chase your own dreams, and see how this decision improves your relationships.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.