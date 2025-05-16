Woman Conducts Survey While Spending 45 Days In Jail — 3 Zodiac Signs Were The Most Common Among Inmates

While spending 45 days in jail, a woman decided to conduct a survey of her fellow inmate's zodiac signs. Roxi Szakács posted her findings on Threads, which revealed that three zodiac signs were the most common among all of the female inmates. And while these zodiac signs definitely have their positive attributes, every zodiac sign has its dark side — and for whatever reason, these three zodiac signs appear more likely to let it show — and get arrested for it!

1. Gemini

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Szakács' survey found that Gemini was one of the most common zodiac signs in her jail. As a personal trainer named Kate Morales succinctly explained in a reply to Szakács' post, Geminis are stereotypically "psycho."

Gemini has a dual personality that can become terrifying when someone rubs them the wrong way. This is probably why they're known to be one of the most dangerous signs, according to astrologer Sai Avani. He continued, "The thing about Gemini, is they're constantly generating and scrutinizing new ideas. Like existing in a world of potential." While this might not sound dangerous, if someone is 'gassing' Gemini up, they might go overboard with their ideas, causing them to make reckless decisions.

Avani explained, "They start to believe every thought bubble they come up with is just genius, and because Gemini is, they're very good speakers, they're very loquacious, they're very charming, they can get you know, a cult like following at times."

2. Sagittarius

Another sign that is apparently common among inmates is Sagittarius. According to Szakács, Sagittarius ranks number two as the most likely to get arrested and put behind bars. According to Morales, this is likely due to Sagittarius' impulsivity, which has also earned this zodiac sign a spot in the list of most common zodiac signs among serial killers. Yikes!

As Avani explained, there's nothing more dangerous than a Sagittarius who feels cornered with no place to go. "When their back's against the wall and you're putting them in a chaotic situation, you gotta be careful, because they may double down on that chaos and just kind of burn all the bridges," Avani said.

As most know, Sagittarius' main focus is freedom, and ironically, it's this exact need for freedom that can get them into trouble. This means that if someone dares to try and limit their need for freedom, then look out — they might just burn you.

3. Taurus

Szakács is a Taurus herself, and claimed she was in jail for being topless on a beach. According to Szakács' survey, Taurus was one of the most common inmates in her jail, which may be unexpected considering Taurus is often considered one of the chillest signs out there. They're responsible, collected, and most importantly, level-headed. But let's not forget that Taurus is represented by a bull, an animal well-known for losing its cool when provoked — or as Morales said, Taurus is most likely in jail for being "tired of having to correct you."

Never underestimate a Taurus. While they almost always remain level-headed, after not being treated right for the longest time, a Taurus can really snap. According to Avani, "If you repeatedly violate their boundaries, it just gets to a point where they're not gonna be chill, they're not gonna be relaxed about it. They're going to take the action, whatever that may be, to get to this place where things can be righteous."

So, while Taurus might have the patience of a saint, be careful! Constantly testing them is a battle anyone will lose.

