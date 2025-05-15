3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance All Week, Starting May 19

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance all week, from May 19 - 25, 2025. There are always possibilities around you, though sometimes it may be harder to see them. Being able to embrace possibilities and new avenues to increase your financial stream comes from you possessing an open mindset. Don’t be afraid to take a risk on a new position or put in the work to turn your side business into a full-time gig.

This week, get serious about entertaining the possibilities for financial success, not just through your mindset but also through your actions. This is a time to reflect earnestly about what you feel called to pursue or what is being offered to you. Lean into the commitment required of both, and be sure you are focusing on the new rather than just staying in the comfort of what is known.

Be willing to venture outside your comfort zone, as that is where you will achieve the financial success you desire — especially if you're one of these zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you can attract financial success once the Sun enters Gemini. Gemini season begins on Tuesday, May 20, bringing new economic opportunities into your life, Taurus. Gemini rules your house of wealth, so there will be no shortage of new opportunities; you must choose the one that will pay off in the long run. Steer clear of instant fixes and get-rich schemes; instead, be proactive in deciding what won’t just increase your bottom line but will also help you live the life you dream of.

Gemini season harnesses the lucky power of the Sun in your house of wealth, indicating that you will need to take action to achieve financial success. While offers will be made, especially once Mercury shifts into Gemini on May 25, this is your chance to go after the life that you have been dreaming of.

2. Pisces

When you embrace courage, dear Pisces, you can attract financial success all week. Saturn will shift into Aries on Saturday, May 24, igniting a focus on your house of self-worth, finances, and courage. This area of your life also represents your divine talents, so it is a time to reflect on what you feel like your gifts are so that you can begin to monetize them.

Saturn in Aries brings about a restructuring of your inner self and financial life. You may find that you’re focused on long-term financial stability rather than simply having enough to travel or enjoy life as you have been. The key to this period is to embody courage in all you do. You may have to take risks and learn what it takes to truly become financially secure. This phase will help you solidify your financial plans and establish yourself for long-term success.

3. Capricorn

Let go of thinking that you can’t, Capricorn, which will help you attract financial success this week. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius represents an opportunity to let go of your mindset surrounding lack. The Last Quarter Moon brings a time of reflection and release, while Aquarius rules themes connected to how you value yourself and the life you dream of manifesting. Letting go of your lack mindset can help you realize how much you already have, so that you are no longer sabotaging yourself.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius governs your feelings of worthiness and money. You have already created success in your life, but you still hold onto feelings of fear and lack. This works against what you want to build for yourself. Use this week to focus on affirmations that help support your worthiness so you can release any fears of lack.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.