Those of us who believe in the power of manifestation are open-minded to the possibility that there are powers in this world that work outside of us on our behalf. More and more people today are aware of the power of the Law of Attraction, and many have tried some completely unhinged manifestation hacks that they swear totally work to call what you want into existence.

Manifestation itself consists of various practices that, together and separately, can change the direction that your life is headed in, driving you toward more favorable outcomes. Positive affirmations and visualization via vision boards are just two of the ways we can align our thoughts, emotions, and actions with our desires. There are many more lesser-known manifestation hacks that may seem completely bizarre at first, but extremely effective.

Here are 10 completely unhinged manifestation hacks that totally work

1. Manifest when you're mad

If manifesting relies on what you are thinking, the strength of your emotions, and what you are doing, it makes total sense that channeling that anger into attracting what you want instead of punching the air will help. Use your unhinged ire to passionately bring in what belongs to you.

Manifestation when you're mad takes those intense feelings and transforms them into intentional actions that benefit you rather than leaving you worse off than you were. There is power in words, so remember that you can still send out positive energy and words, even in a moment of madness.

2. Manifest when you're sad

Like anger, sadness brings out emotions that are so powerful, they can impact other people. Times of mourning, grief, and loss are the perfect time to redirect your focus to your next steps and the bright future ahead of you. Instead of wallowing in anguish, turn your pain into power by transmuting it.

It's okay to be sad when something traumatic happens in your life. But even in that sadness, recognize that life will continue to move forward with or without you. Start thinking about how to get back on track and stay there, taking yourself from heartbroken to hopeful.

3. Ask your water for what you want

Who would have thought water could be a wonderful addition to your manifestation journey? It sounds utterly unhinged, but repeating mantras into your glass of water might be the key to having the life you've always dreamed of. And this method is not as uncommon as you would think it would be.

Water manifestation combines your drinking water with your intentions to promote the positive changes you wish for. It uses Masaru Emoto's studies and theories around water consciousness to influence your physical, mental, and emotional states.

Simply choose your intentions, prepare your water, visualize your opportune outcomes, and drink it with faith and gratitude.

4. Daydream

Daydreaming could be described as wishful thinking. It starts with a person sitting in a normal state of mind and unintentionally allowing their mind to wander to internal thoughts about imagined scenarios. When you daydream, you become inattentive to the outside world and focus within.

Excessive daydreaming can be a problem, but doing it consciously for the sake of manifestation can be beneficial. Letting your mind roam freely to focus on more pleasant thoughts has been shown to boost your mood and give you more creativity.

If you know you tend to daydream, intentionally think about things you would love to manifest, and allow your mind to wander into them.

5. Detach from the outcome

My grandmother used to say, "A watched pot never boils." She believed that if you have an expectation and believe wholeheartedly that it will come to fruition, you don't need to track it to make sure things go your way. You set your intentions, take the necessary action, and walk away, knowing it is already yours.

That is the dynamic of detachment. Being detached does not mean you don't care. It simply means that you are confident in your ability to manifest what you yearn for. Like sand in your hand at the beach, holding on tightly to things you desire so badly may only serve to help them slip right through your fingers.

Instead, know exactly what you want, speak it, see it, feel it, believe it, and let it be. If it is meant for you, it will come to you.

6. Stay the course

It's easy to give in and move the goalpost when your manifestations are not happening fast enough. You start to change your standards and expectations, willing to settle for less than you originally sought. But you have to be really unhinged and ruthless about not settling for less than what you deserve.

Keep your hopes and dreams intact, no matter who the naysayers are. Remember that people believe that if they are unable to do it, you can't either. Don't be pushed off your path. Whatever you want, wants you more. Continue your quest to manifest with all the vim and vigor you can muster.

7. Deny your reality

Another unhinged manifestation technique is to completely deny the negative things that are going on in your life. This is not to say check out of the day-to-day and live in an imaginary world. That would be an unhealthy kind of unhinged. But when envisioning what you want, don't temper it with what is.

Remind yourself that, despite what is happening now in the world around you, manifesting can overcome any barriers. No matter how bleak your current circumstances are, it is still possible to shift positions in life and realize your wildest dreams. Nothing is off the table when it comes to having it your way.

8. Be delusional

If you want to take denying your reality to the next level, become outright delusional. Have confidence that no matter what it looks like now, you have the ability to change it. This is especially beneficial when it comes to traumas like overcoming a detrimental diagnosis or facing financial ruin.

No matter what the experts say, know in your heart of hearts that if you believe it, you can achieve it. You have to power to manifest your unique wishes, and just because other people don't have the same undying conviction or loyalty to their visions, doesn't mean you have to let yours die.

9. Lie to people

Have you ever known a person who lied about their entire life? They want to go to medical school, but haven't quite gotten there. Rather than reflecting on their failures, they walk around proclaiming to be a doctor. They use the appropriate language and connect with people in the medical community, certain that the lie they told will become reality one day.

While most of us prefer truthfulness and authenticity, maybe these liars are onto something. Who hasn't seen a mediocre co-worker lie themselves into a higher, more lucrative position? While we were busy pointing out their glaring dishonesty, they were busy manifesting their next career move.

10. Fake it 'til you make it

If you're going to tell people lies about who you are and what you've accomplished in life, you are certainly going to need to look the part. If you want to be queen of the world, you should act like royalty. If you want to be considered an important person and part of the upper echelon of society, play the part.

The funny thing about pretending to be something you are not is that if you do it long enough, others will start to believe that is exactly who you are. But it's not just acting. It's a deeply ingrained surety that you are exactly who you think you are and that nobody can tell you differently.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.