Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting May 19, 2025

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs the week of May 19 - 25, 2025. Play with the energy of Gemini Season as it begins on Tuesday, May 20. Let yourself be entertained by new possibilities, take chances on your dreams, and don’t be quick to take life so seriously.

Gemini Season is a time when greater opportunities arise, but you need to be aware of what choices you make. Gemini is a sign of duality, representing the past and the present. There is a great contrast in the week ahead between fun-loving and dedicated, serious energy.

This will be amplified as Saturn shifts into Aries on Saturday, May 24. Saturn is known as the planet of divine timing and karmic lessons, or the task master. Saturn’s energy is not lighthearted or fun, but the rewards it brings are worth it. Saturn in Aries represents a commitment to self, so you can embrace the courage to follow your dreams and do the work necessary for your intentions to manifest.

Saturn does require work. However, with Gemini Season starting, there may be a healthy balance between engaging in what feels good and doing what you must. Explore your opportunities during this period, but reflect before making any big decisions, especially as Mercury shifts into Gemini on Sunday, May 25.

1. Libra

Libra, start embracing your luck. Gemini Season begins on Tuesday, May 20, calling you to become aware of all the ways the universe is working in your favor. Gemini rules your house of expansion, travel and new beginnings, giving you a multitude of new possibilities for your life. However, you must make sure that nothing holds you back on your quest for success, as this energy is personal for you.

Gemini season offers a time when you will want to get out and start living life once again. You may be traveling, thinking of starting a new business, or wanting to pursue a new path in your life. While this energy represents dramatic transformations, it also carries joy and a light-hearted energy.

Don’t think too deeply about your decisions during this period; you may talk yourself out of what is meant for you. Instead, let your soul lead you toward what is meant for you.

2. Virgo

Invest in your professional aspirations, Virgo. Mercury will shift into Gemini on Sunday, May 25, initiating an active phase in your career and one that you are meant to take action on. Mercury in your house of career brings in opportunities for a new position or career, but you must be sure that you are proactive. Don’t wait for something to come your way during this time, but instead go after what you want.

Mercury in Gemini turns conversations towards your professional dreams. During this time, you will want to be sure you’re prepared for negotiations and are committed to achieving your long-term goals.

While amazing offers will arrive, be sure they are also part of the success and wealth you want for yourself. Gemini energy may have you wanting to find a middle ground, but don’t hesitate to give an ultimatum, especially if it relates to your professional life.

3. Leo

Everything is about to change, Leo. Saturn will move into Aries on Saturday, May 24, lighting up your house of luck and transformation. Saturn is a slow-moving planet, spending approximately two years in each zodiac sign. During this period, it can be challenging to know if your efforts are paying off, however, Saturn brings its rewards at the end of its journey so it’s essential that you remain committed through this process.

Saturn in Aries will challenge your past beliefs and encourage you to expand what you thought was possible for yourself. However, this is only the introductory period as Saturn will return to Pisces from September 1, 2025, to February 13, 2026.

While you still have time to commit to your dreams as part of this new journey, don’t hesitate to take action. This time will revolutionize your life and bring about everything you’ve always dreamed of, as long as you work to achieve it.

