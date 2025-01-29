4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Having An Incredibly Lucky Year Of The Snake

Sweet success awaits four Chinese zodiac signs having an incredibly lucky Year of the Snake! This lunar year begins on January 29, 2025, and continues until February 16, 2026, under the energy of the Wood Snake. Wood is a positive element for the Snake zodiac sign and while it will have a constructive influence on the year, it's a year that calls for patience and perseverance.

Since Snake is a harmonious zodiac animal for Ox, Rooster, and Monkey, these Chinese zodiac signs have a year of wealth, prosperity, and positive energy awaiting them.

Advertisement

Four Chinese zodiac signs having an incredibly lucky Year of the Snake 2025:

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you are one of the three zodiac animals that form a harmonious bond with Snake (三合, Sān hé), so you will naturally have a lucky Year of the Snake. But because your natural element is Metal/Gold and the current year is Wood, your prosperity will be more singular than communal. You can always choose to pour some of the riches into the community or to your loved ones though.

Advertisement

Find outlets for your inner creative and “heart's words.” Don't compare your technique or poetic style to others. You may create a new trend without realizing it, though it may take some time before your talents become obvious. This lucky influence will also be apparent in your career and other practical endeavors.

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, your luck will shine bright in mysterious and unexpected ways during the Year of the Snake, all thanks to the fact that you are part of the Six Harmonies (六合, Liù hé) pair with the Snake zodiac sign. Just keep in mind that your natural element is metal, which has a destructive effect on Wood (the element of Lunar Year 2025). Being more mindful about your actions and decisions will allow you to have a sculpting effect on the collective and bring you respect.

This is a year of tremendous growth. You will set new trends for the following years and be at the cutting edge of innovation. Being optimistic will help you creatively solve problems and engage with your luck. While romance may be on the backburner for you this year, your friendships thrive.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, as the zodiac animal that's the highlight of this lunar year, you will naturally experience a lot of good luck! Welcome new friends, experiences, and interests into your life to sculpt your growth and expand your comfort zone.

Since Wood has a constructive influence on Fire (your natural element) according to the Five Elements Theory (also called Wǔ xíng), you will find “firestarters” throughout the year as a direct manifestation of this luck. This can be investors for the seed round of a new entrepreneurial venture, friendships that lead you to your soulmate, collaborations that expand your taste and show you new possibilities, or knowledge that creates lightbulb moments.

When in doubt, trust your inner processes and take a more patient approach to embrace your good luck in the best ways!

Advertisement

4. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your luck in the Year of the Snake will be divine as you work on cultivating your inner self to embrace more luck in the future. You are one of the three zodiac animals that form a harmonious relationship with Snake, but because your natural element is Earth and this is a Wood year (wood has a destructive effect on Earth), your luck will emerge in more muted ways.

Emphasize introspection this year to encourage new ideas and inspiration, but don't get so caught up in the details that you procrastinate taking action. Listening more will enhance your luck by bringing you information you wouldn't have learned otherwise, so patience is key.

Advertisement

Journaling can help you put the puzzle pieces together when you have a big challenging wave coming your way. Your boldness and bravery will help you conquer it all!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.