The Luckiest Months Of The Lunar Year Of The Snake For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

The Lunar New Year 2025 is here, beginning on January 29. 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake, and each Chinese zodiac sign has a few especially lucky months throughout the year.

According to Feng Shui master Marie Diamond, the Year of the Wood Snake "ushers in a wave of renewal and strategic growth, making this the perfect time to release old patterns and embrace new opportunities." Diamond noted that 2025 is a year of powerful transformation with potent opportunities for financial success.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest months during the Year of the Snake represent especially auspicious times to make the most of this powerful energy.

The luckiest months of the 2025 Year of the Snake for each Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat

Luckiest months for Rat: April and November

Rat, you will have a peaceful Year of the Wood Snake as new opportunities come your way more easily. You are being offered the chance to mentor young participants in your field of choice, whether in career, recreation, or life.

Try to be more spiritual this year and engage with the collective in an open-hearted and adaptive manner. Music will have a tremendously positive impact on you this Lunar Year.

Ox

Luckiest months for Ox: April and December

Ox, be more cautious of your engagements and social interactions in the Year of the Snake. You have a ton of potential within you and others are taking note. Your success will win you many friends and supporters, but with success often comes jealousy and envy.

Keep a lower profile in matters related to romance, personal projects, and big decisions in life. Your motto this lunar year can be 'fait accompli' — take action and then let people know about it when they can no longer influence the results.

Working with children, especially your own, whether on creative projects, charitable causes, or as a way to teach them life skills, is indicated for you strongly this lunar year.

Tiger

Luckiest months for Tiger: February and November

Tiger, prepare to have the most excellent year! You will have riches flooding your doorstep and people flocking to uplift you, show you respect, and learn from you. This can bring a few energy vampires and false friends, but they will be fewer in number and reveal themselves almost instantly to you. Trust your instincts in this so you can thrive and shine.

You're encouraged to try new creative hobbies to explore hidden skills and expand your personal horizons this lunar year.

Rabbit

Luckiest months for Rabbit: July and October

Rabbit, the 2025 Year of the Snake is auspicious for your home life. Friendship will be the highlight and hallmark for you this lunar year. Spending time with friends may lead you to love, especially in your lucky months of July and October.

This year's energy also nurtures your creative spark.

Dragon

Luckiest months for Dragon: March and April

Dragon, since the Year of the Snake immediately follows your own Year of the Dragon, there will be a good boost of energy in the early half. Don't rest on your laurels as it's imperative you take advantage of this boost to propel you farther and faster before the energies slow down for you more in the latter part of the lunar year.

Focus on the closest relationships this year, both platonic and romantic, and keep a smaller circle of true friends to avoid tension and unforeseen stress.

Snake

Luckiest months for Snake: May and January 2026

Snake, it's your lunar year! According to the Five Elements Theory, Wood has a constructive impact on the element Fire, which is the natural element of your zodiac sign. That means this lunar year is the perfect time to nurture your creativity and approach life from the lens of a learner instead of a mover and shaker.

Let grace, respect, and love guide you in all your relationships and you will shine strong.

Horse

Luckiest months for Horse: June and November

Horse, life will bring you endless chances of growth, success, and internal cultivation this Year of the Snake. Let that knowledge guide your decisions so you can always have the wind under your wings.

Patience, self-esteem, self-love, and respect for nature and the world around you will do a ton of good both directly and indirectly. Consider maintaining a gratitude journal this year to keep your internal energy positive and strong.

Goat

Luckiest months for Goat: June and December

Goat, you will have a good Year of the Snake, but the fruits of your labor will come to you more indirectly, so keep an open mind and heart. You will discover quite a lot of valuable knowledge this year that will guide your next steps and life decisions.

Trust your instincts and don't compare yourself to others to counter any unnecessary need to “prove yourself.” The results you reap this year will become obvious to others down the road.

Monkey

Luckiest months for Monkey: May and August

Monkey, your friendships are the highlight of this lunar year. They will bring you positivity, the chance to grow, and deep realizations about who you are and what you stand for in life.

Keep a journal or make a vision board for this year to capture every ephemeral moment and make memory graphs. Hobbies that make you more energetic in short bursts will be tremendously helpful.

Rooster

Luckiest months for Rooster: September and October

Rooster, you will have an intriguing Year of the Snake. You will find yourself on creative paths and personal explorations. But don't just go with the flow — success arrives when you actively engage with what comes your way and make decisions authentic to you.

You may leap forward in grand ways this Lunar Year that seem too futuristic or ahead of the curve. Playing with engineering-based toys and letting your inner child out in regular intervals is also highlighted for you.

Dog

Luckiest months for Dog: February and June

Dog, your Lunar Year of the Snake will be a mix of traditions that bring you comfort and the call to evolve out of your comfort zone. Spend time reading to expand your perspective, especially through fiction and metaphorical works.

While your love life is a main focus this year, it's important to recognize the difference between a soulmate and a karmic connection.

Pig

Luckiest months for Pig: February and December

Pig, you are one of the universe's favorites this Year of the Snake. You're beautifully aligned with the cosmos and finding yourself in all the right places at all the right times. Despite your good fortune, it's wise to take a light-footed approach to all things you do this year — as hard as that may be for your zodiac sign, known for its loud and carefree personality, it will be worth it!

