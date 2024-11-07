The Psychological Trick That Reveals What Your Friends Subconsciously Think Of You

You can never know for sure what someone else is thinking at any given time, but there's a psychological trick you can try out that reveals what your friends subconsciously think of you.

It can be easy to assume that all of your friends think highly of you simply because they choose to be your friend in the first place. And it can be just as easy to assume that your friends think some not-so-great things about you that they won't ever say to you directly. Your friends may even have deeply rooted opinions about who you are that even they are unaware of on a conscious level!

Research shows that, while the vast majority of us expect our friendships to be reciprocal, "in reality, only about half of them are indeed reciprocal."

One way to find out how the people you see as your friends really feel about you is by taking a quick psychological "test."

This easy psychological trick reveals what your friends subconsciously think about you.

A TikToker named Bella Rose shared a fun trick to try with your friends. To take this quick test, she explains, send a text with this simple question to one or more of your friends: “If I were a color, what color would I be?”

Avila warns that you should be emotionally prepared to hear which characteristics their answer reveals your friends associate with you. Because, as she says, friendships could possibly end as a result.

What it means if your friend said yellow

If the first color that comes to your friend's mind when asked to pick a color that represents you is yellow, your pal believes you are loyal, bubbly, and generally a positive person to be around.

What it means if your friend said red

If red is the color your friend believes best describes you, it might alarm you to find out that they think you are manipulative. You may want to dive deeper to find out why that is.

What it means if your friend said blue

Blue is a good color to be associated with. You’re spontaneous, which makes you fun to hang out with. Your friend also believes you place a high value on the friendship the two of you share.

What it means if your friend said pink

Being associated with the color pink is a double-edged sword. Your friend loves your personality but doesn’t think you are the sharpest tool in the drawer. They find you to be a bit ditzy.

What it means if your friend said purple

Purple indicates that your friend knows you can be depended on when needed. They also consider you to be a wealth of good advice.

What it means if your friend said black

If the color black comes to mind when your buddy thinks about you, you should feel special. This means that they have a closer and deeper connection with you than they do with most people.

What it means if your friend said green

The color green represents a carefree persona. However, this also means that your friend finds you to be careless. The good news is that they don’t think of these characteristics as negative. They actually admire them in you.

What it means if your friend said white

If your friend thinks of the color white when they think about who you are, it means they think of you as vanilla or a blank canvas. They find you to be a bore and may also believe you are unreliable.

This psychological trick may be new to you, but color psychology has long been used as a tool in wellness methodologies, branding, marketing, and design.

Learning how different colors can help you express yourself and understand others is another great way to get a better glimpse into the human psyche.

