5 Small Gestures That Show The Universe You're Open To Its Greatest Blessings

We live in uncertain times. The challenges are all real and often cause us to focus on the negative. It's much easier to see what's not working. However, this is the exact time when we should seek quiet ways to ask for more.

One of the quietest ways to ask for more is to foster gratitude in your life. Focusing on what you're grateful for is a fantastic way to ask for more blessings and goodness! A study in Applied Psychology backed this up when it found that even thinking about things you are grateful for can be used to enhance long-term well-being." Here are five small gestures that show the universe you're open to blessings

1. Appreciating the little things

People will often say, "Well, how can I be grateful when I just lost my job and am getting divorced?" While these are challenging experiences, you can appreciate what you do have.

The simple pleasures of life, such as the sunshine on your face, enjoying a cup of tea, the kindness of strangers, and the pleasure of time with pets.

Seek out the good and make a habit of finding three things every day that went well.

2. Being thankful

Make thankfulness a regular part of your day. Keep a journal to write down things that are going well and note people who have supported you in your journey.

Recognizing and sharing the gifts of life with others leads to increased happiness and stronger relationships. American Psychological Association research showed being thankful "contribute not only to an increase in happiness, health, and other desirable life outcomes but also to a decrease in negative affect and problematic functioning, including in patients with neuromuscular disease, college students, hypertensives, patients with cancer, health care providers, and early adolescents"

Consider writing a letter to someone special in your life and telling them what things you appreciate about them.

3. Imagining the what-if scenarios

Sometimes, thinking about "What if I didn’t have the house I have, the job I enjoy, family members who support me? What would life be like?" Imagining the worst-case scenario can help you put things in perspective and help you appreciate what you do have.

By considering "what if" scenarios, we learn to appreciate things that we take for granted. We forget about the small things that sustain and support us every day. Being more aware and present of these gifts can bring richness to our day.

4. Finding pleasure in everyday experiences

Savoring your daily cup of coffee while watching the snowfall, enjoying the smell of cookies, these are all ways to enjoy the good things we experience every day.

Tuning into our physical sensations can help us experience more gratitude. We often rush through our day without noticing the simple things that bring us joy. Noticing positive physical sensations can increase our sense of gratitude and cultivate happiness.

5. Noticing everyday success

Achieving goals every day increases our sense of well-being and accomplishment.

Setting small, attainable goals, such as a lunchtime walk or organizing the pantry, are things that we often overlook and don’t take note of. Every day, set some daily goals and acknowledge that you are reaching them at the end of the day. This method is a wonderful way to increase positive feelings and give thanks for our accomplishments.

"Sometimes you can reach too high too fast, and become discouraged when you don't meet your goals," recommended career coach Lisa Petsinis, "Strive to be one percent better. Take baby steps forward, and you'll gain confidence as you gain momentum."

Despite the present challenges in your life and there are still ways to find joy and express gratitude in our lives. Practice these tips for the next 30 days and see if you notice a positive shift in how you are feeling.

Monica Ramunda is the founder of Rocky Mountain Counseling Services and co-founder of Wellness and Wisdom Journeys. She is licensed in North Carolina as a professional counselor (LCMHC) and is a certified psychedelic-assisted therapist who offers coaching and counseling for women. She also runs soulful women's wellness retreats.