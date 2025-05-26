How The New Moon In Gemini Changes Each Zodiac Sign’s Life Starting On May 26, 2025

The New Moon in Gemini changes each zodiac sign's life starting on May 26, 2025, with the mutable moon making a trine to Pluto in Aquarius that serves as a catalyst for potent transformations over the next six months.

With Jupiter entering a new sign in the next few weeks, the Gemini New Moon is even more meaningful as we can reflect on how Jupiter in Gemini has transformed us all over the last year, what we have learned, what skills we have worked on, and how we have evolved. The mutable chapters are slowly coming to an end, and the new cardinal story begins this week since we now have Saturn and Neptune in cardinal sign Aries.

Aries

Aries, the energy this week changes your life by asking you to balance your ideas and take practical steps to flourish in your respective field. The New Moon reminds you to catch up with projects and make room for your new ideas.

Utilize a planner during this time, jot down your ideas or journal them. Become more practical with your goals and plant those seeds during this transit. Saturn is already here showing you how to add some structure that will help you thrive.

Taurus

Taurus, the New Moon in Gemini changes your life as you realize the importance of making time for your friends. Saturn has officially entered a new sign, bringing opportunities for networking.

During this New Moon in the communicative sign of Gemini, you may feel a sense of nostalgia. Reach out to friends who desire to connect with you. A fresh start awaits with your social life moving forward.

Gemini

Gemini, the New Moon in your sign changes your life by making you open to believing in your dreams once again. Saturn in Aries will briefly be working with you over the next three months, and with this glorious Moon in your sign, you may be pushed to reignite those dreams you may have given up on.

Begin the planning process with Mercury and Jupiter currently in your sign, adding clarity, opportunities, and shifting your mindset.

Cancer

Cancer, the New Moon in Gemini changes your life on May 26 by encouraging you to be more patient with yourself, especially now with Saturn in a new sign. In just a few weeks, Jupiter will enter your sign, providing you with plenty of direction over the next year.

The New Moon in Gemini is the perfect moment to rest, recharge, and plan ahead now that you have a potent chapter ready to begin soon. Show yourself grace and be more forgiving of any mistakes you have made in the past.

Leo

Leo, the New Moon in Gemini changes your life starting on May 26 as you start embracing new concepts and ideas. The Gemini energy helps you connect with influential people who can be a source of inspiration.

Now that Saturn is also in a fellow fire sign, you find it more effortless to work on your projects and receive support. However, learning to work on your own can be part of these transits since you are being pushed to be more independent.

Virgo

Virgo, because the New Moon energy is happening at the highest point in your sign, all eyes will be on you. This changes your life by helping you learn how to shine unapologetically in your own light and work in the spotlight.

Embrace being a leader because Saturn in Aries is going to help you prepare for your next starring role. During this period, learn to release whatever insecurities may be controlling you and embrace trusting yourself and your abilities.

Libra

Libra, there is a lot of learning connected with this transit as the New Moon in Gemini makes a powerful aspect to your sign, changing your life for the better. The week can feel mesmerizing with the enchanting planets in air signs bringing you optimism and joy.

Nevertheless, there may be a lesson here connected with your relationship to the academic sector. You may embark on a new learning journey that helps you heal those wounds from the past connected to schooling in your younger years. If the energy can feel overwhelming, don’t fret, since Jupiter in Cancer will help you heal.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week, you might feel like you are in a battlefield with all of the air energy in the works. However, you can connect with your power through this New Moon in Gemini as it can spark a new beginning.

Because Jupiter is entering a fellow water sign soon, Jupiter in Gemini and the New Moon can feel like a culminating chapter. Take note of what you learned and experienced and connect with your inner warrior. You will have more opportunities to strengthen your armor and heal soon.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the New Moon in Gemini is a confidence-boosting transit that changes your life with a plethora of opportunities for your relationships. You may experience challenges with learning how to be more discerning about the people you allow into your world.

Those who are single should practice patience when dating. But with Saturn and Neptune now in fellow fire sign, Aries, you will learn how to be more careful and analytical with new friends and potential romantic partners.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the New Moon in Gemini changes your life starting on May 26, 2025 as you find more energy, become even more disciplined, and discover a new source of motivation. You’ve been overworked, especially early in the year with Mars in opposition to your sign, and now is a time for you to understand how to bring about a balance when it comes to your career and home sectors.

The New Moon in Gemini helps you prioritize better and be smarter about how you utilize your time. Prioritize breaks and don't overwhelm yourself by taking on too many projects.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the New Moon in Gemini energy changes your life starting on May 26 by clearing up any misunderstandings. Mars in Leo has been in opposition to your sign, bringing about some conflict within your relationships. Nevertheless, this New Moon in Gemini will make a beautiful aspect to your sign, enhancing your communication, patience, and allowing you to be more empathetic to those around you.

With Pluto on your side, the energy flows seamlessly and you will acquire more insight to continue maturing within your relationships.

Pisces

Pisces, the New Moon in Gemini is going to have you reflect on your achievements and the hard work you’ve done over the last year. In the next few weeks, you’re going to embrace Jupiter entering Cancer, a fellow water sign.

The New Moon now will have you consider how you protect those around you and how home has changed over the last year. What changes have you experienced at home or work? What projects have you initiated? A we prepare for the Jupiter in Gemini transit to come to a close, cheer yourself on for all you have accomplished over the last year.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.