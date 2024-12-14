5 Odd Signals The Universe Sends When You’re About To Start A New Life Chapter

The universe knows you better than your mother. And as a good mother, she knows it is hard for you to turn over a new page. So when she is about to start a new chapter in the book of your life, she sends you signals so you can get ready.

Here are five signs the universe sends when you're about to start a new chapter:

1. You lose things or things stop working

When your life is about to change but you are very comfortable with your reality, the universe starts to provoke small unforeseen events: the screen of that smartphone you haven’t changed since 2015 breaks, you lose one of the earrings your grandmother gave you, the watch your father gave you stops working, the lucky shirt you used to wear to flirt fades in the washing machine and as the universe can’t speak and tell you “Throw away the photos of an ex, and respect yourself,” it makes you lose them during a move.

It’s as if the universe will consider your attachments to objects representing past eras a grain of pus to explode, and it does so mercilessly to force you to turn the page.

2. You experience invisible blows

The kind that doesn’t leave a mark on your body but leaves your soul aching: a friend who withdraws his greeting, a strange atmosphere at the office, that person you like and starts to leave your messages on hold, supposed friends who make weekend plans and count on everyone but you, that wedding to which you are not invited. The universe is a harsh but fair master.

Suppose you are in one of those typical phases in which the decay of your personal or professional environment deteriorates by the minute. In that case, the universe wants you to do spring cleaning in the closet of your life and make room for new people.

3. Your dreams start manifesting

Natalie Bond | Pexels

Your dreams manifest themselves not in your life but around you: everyone seems to have agreed to buy the car model you like in your favorite color, and you keep seeing it on the street; couples in love seem to reproduce by spores in your environment, many of your acquaintances start to be promoted in their jobs, your cousins go on vacation to countries where you always wanted to go, and then you have to see the photos on their social networks.

The universe seems to want to make you angry, but it only wants you to understand that if others can do it, so can you.

4. You suddenly have new plans on your calendar

Josh Hild | Pexels

Things you never liked because you didn’t give them a chance start coming into your life: theater tickets, a date at a vegetarian restaurant, a meeting to go to an exhibition on a Sunday morning after brunch. Ultimately, you try those things and discover that you like many of them because everything feels new.

You begin to enjoy firsts again: the first time you eat a spinach pizza, the first time you go to rediscover your city by doing cultural tourism, the first time you go to a book club. Even the soundtrack of your life changes, and new music groups start to invade your Spotify playlists. And although, at first, it scares you because you think you are devolving and turning into your father, you gradually enjoy the process.

5. You realize the things that normally worked you no longer do

cottonbro studio | Pexels

You know a new stage of your life is about to begin when what got you here stops working. But don’t worry because the universe will send you situations to prepare you.

These situations could well be YouTube tutorials with extravagant titles such as “How to start a relationship in your forties or fifties or sixties,” “How to regain faith in people and the will to live,” “How to interact with people without seeming invasive and hurting their self-esteem,” “How to receive feedback without getting angry with your boss 20 years younger than you”.

In the end, things change, people change, and it’s up to you to reinvent yourself so you don’t become obsolete and fully enjoy the new chapter of your life that is about to begin.

Alberto García Martín is a blogger and author published by the prestigious Grupo Planeta. His notoriety has grown thanks to his active presence in social networks and his articles published in Medium, where he addresses deep topics such as spirituality, self-improvement, and philosophy applied to real life.