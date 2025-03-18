7 Weird Life Hacks That Help Your Confidence In An Outrageously Effective Way, According To Research

Confidence serves as a powerful catalyst for personal and professional success. If you feel confident in your abilities, pursuing and achieving your goals becomes more manageable.

Self-confidence is not merely about projecting a particular image to the world or being the loudest to boast about your achievements. It’s an inward trust in your abilities, strengths, and worth.

Here are the weird life hacks that will help your confidence in an outrageous way:

1. Be obsessed with doing things

Most of the planet is obsessed. But they’re obsessed with the world of illusion, hearsay, imagination, and opinion.

Nothing is real here, and we can easily frighten ourselves when we spend considerable time in this space. Instead, be unreasonably biased to taking actions, even if they’re small and seemingly inconsequential.

Take note of the things that make you nervous, and immediately take small, doable steps toward these fears. Relentless action is the soothing balm to all your fears.

2. Move to release your stress

Most of our stress is locked in the hips and belly area. Why? Because humans developed a frontal tightening mechanism for protection from punches.

We release tension from this area when we lean back and breathe out. Throw in some disgraceful hip thrusts while you’re at it. This allows for freer belly breathing, a more relaxed pose, and increased confidence.

Regular physical activity and movement positively impact self-confidence and self-esteem, partly due to improved mood, physical fitness, and feelings of accomplishment. Studies show that people who exercise regularly have a better frame of mind and reduced stress tendencies, factors that can improve overall mental health and confidence.

3. Allow confidence to find you

Confidence isn’t so much something you reach, though you’re sure to feel more confident when you have more success. But obviously, ‘success’ is a subjective construct. Right?

True confidence needn’t be influenced by external conditions. Confidence finds us when we chill out. What do I mean? Lack of confidence happens when we buy into thoughts about ourselves that make us feel bad.

We feel terrible when we think we’re not confident and actively seek it. Let go of these thoughts, and you’ll find your confident self rise effortlessly.

4. Avoid high GI food

I’ve been learning a ton about high glycemic index (GI) food, which measures how much certain foods raise the blood glucose (sugar) level.

When we spike our blood sugar with foods like white rice or donuts, we prompt a crash that equates to a low mood. We can’t feel confident if our moods are up and down like a rubber ducky in rough seas.

Avoid high GI (50+) foods and drinks, and cut carbs to ensure a stable state throughout the day. This is a game-changer for good vibes.

Diets high in processed sugar might negatively impact self-confidence, potentially through mood swings, increased anxiety and depression, and impaired cognitive function. Research notes that sugar consumption can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, affecting mood regulation and emotional stability.

5. Talk less

How we behave defines how we feel about ourselves. You don't have to fill every silence. Talking less is a sign you’re comfortable in your skin and aren’t compelled to prove yourself out of insecurity. But when we do talk, and we say it assertively, this communicates something very clearly, both to the world and yourself: I am confident in who I am.

A 2024 study concluded that while reducing excessive talking can sometimes enhance self-confidence by fostering a sense of control and authority, it's not about silence but thoughtful communication and listening. Small shifts in the language used to refer to the self during introspection can influence how we regulate thoughts, feelings, and behavior under social stress.

6. Know that rejection is subjective

Our fear of being judged by another human for doing something ‘wrong,’ is one of our greatest fears. This fear isn't rooted in reality, though, given that what others think will always be based on their opinion.

This fear will always be present to varying degrees until we’re in the grave. However, you can diminish the effect this concern has on you by behaving in a way that suggests you aren’t affected by such a perceived threat.

Immerse yourself in the reality that rejection is just subjective opinions colliding. Act like we aren’t fussed, and we will feel the confidence of our actions. So will others.

7. Crown yourself

Robert Greene said, ‘Do not wait for a coronation; the greatest emperors crown themselves.’ This idea reflects much of what we have already touched on here.

Don’t wait for validation from anyone else to bring your confidence.

We’re all the same. It’s just that some of us choose to express ourselves while others believe themselves to be lower. It’s all made up in the end.

Right now, you must decide to own your decisions and move with boldness. You don’t need anything to be a certain way in your life to be confident. You’re allowed to make mistakes.

Forget your past and future. Right now is all there is, and you are not being a frightened rabbit. Confidence is within you, and it is reflected by your actions. Crown yourself, and the world will respond accordingly.

Relying less on external validation and developing self-validation enhances self-confidence by promoting self-trust, reducing insecurity, and fostering a sense of self-worth independent of external opinions. A 2021 study explained that learning to validate yourself emotionally helps you process your emotions and feelings more objectively and with less judgment, leading to improved emotional regulation and a greater sense of calm.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

