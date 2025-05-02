Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign May 5 - 11, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here for May 5 - 11, 2025. Mercury, moving through the final degree of Aries, will begin the week with a positive alignment with Jupiter in Gemini on Monday, May 5. The energy of Mercury in Aries, where it first began its retrograde on March 15, will allow you to take what you’ve learned and create a better life. Jupiter is the planet of luck, and in Gemini, it’s all about bringing in new opportunities and choices for you.

While Mercury and Jupiter are helping you use the power of communication, Venus in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, May 6. Venus in Aries is still moving through the same degrees as it passed over during its retrograde, so themes from March may arise. However, Pluto in Aquarius is seeking truth and freedom. Don’t be surprised if you need to rebel from what you’ve previously agreed to or find yourself heading into a positive new direction.

Unexpected events are definitely in store as the Virgo Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus on Wednesday, May 7. You will feel less stressed and more grounded and centered, which will be beneficial as the Virgo Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Be open to situations changing quickly, and in a way that is far better than you ever imagined possible.

As the week begins to come to a close, the Moon will slip into Libra on Thursday, May 8, providing some peace and stability as the weekend begins. The most important aspect of the week arrives on Saturday, May 10, as Mercury moves into Taurus. Mercury in Taurus brings a grounded, dedicated, and calm energy to your goals and life. This is amazing energy for making plans and figuring out a path forward. Just remember that the words you speak will create the life that you live.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from May 5 - 11, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, May 10

Pay attention to the offers and opportunities that surround you in the weeks ahead, dear Aries. Mercury is in Taurus from May 10 to May 25, activating your house of finances and bringing in opportunities to attract greater wealth into your life.

Taurus energy rules not just your financial life, but also the deservingness that you feel towards attaining wealth. Be sure that you are practicing positive affirmations surrounding your worthiness, especially toward financial abundance and wealth.

You also may want to look into ways to raise your finances and be ready to take a new opportunity, as you may receive an unexpected offer. This may include a salary increase, or a new job offer in which you will finally feel like your compensation is in alignment with your worth.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, May 10

You have the power to create the life you dream of Taurus. Themes surrounding speaking your truth and being honest have been prominent in your life recently. While this may have first arose in a romantic relationship, you’re now seeing that you haven’t always advocated for yourself or been truthful about how you’ve been feeling.

There is no reason to hide from your own truth, Taurus. Instead, this becomes your superpower when you’re able to finally embrace it. As Mercury moves into Taurus, lighting up your house of self, it’s time to start expressing what’s on your mind and what’s in your heart.

Use this time to be honest with yourself and others about your feelings, as well as what it is you want, as this will allow you to start cultivating an alignment that represents who you genuinely are.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, May 5

Start collaborating with others, dear Gemini. Mercury has been moving between Aries and Pisces since February 14. This created a strong connection between your career and your ability to collaborate or network in order to progress your professional aspirations. While Mercury was retrograde from March 15 – April 7, it gave you a chance to figure out how to become better and selective in your work with others.

As Mercury in Aries meets with Jupiter in Gemini on May 5, you are being given a gift to bring your ideas to life. This is the last time that this aspect will occur until 2037, so it is a powerful one.

Use this energy to become assertive in going after what you want, but be sure that you approach it with a teamwork mindset. You don’t need to go through this chapter of your life alone, and instead you will find greater success by working together with others.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, May 7

Get clear on what it is you want, sweet Cancer. On Wednesday, May 7, the Virgo Moon will align with Uranus in Taurus, bringing in opportunities for positive shifts and opportunities within your social circles and affecting any negotiations or agreements.

The Virgo Moon is in your house of communication, which will give you a grounded and practical approach to your feelings and help you extend greater understanding toward others. At the same time, Uranus is finishing up its reign in Taurus, bringing events and changes to fruition.

In Taurus, Uranus has changed the direction of your life by gifting you with new goals and wishes. Because Uranus is beginning to end its cycle in Taurus, it means you are moving into a phase of rebuilding. Use this time to open yourself up to new connections, and don’t be afraid to be your authentic self, as this will help you understand the purpose of past events in your life.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, May 7

Give yourself an ego boost, Leo. An ego boost isn’t something that you often need, as you usually have no trouble believing that you deserve the best. However, after an extended period of Mars in Leo due to its retrograde, your confidence has faltered a bit, affecting your life in undesirable ways, especially in your career.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Virgo Moon will align with Uranus in Taurus, giving you a chance to believe in yourself through an ego boost so that you can begin to improve your professional life. The Moon represents how you feel about yourself and your finances, while Uranus in Taurus brings positive changes to your career sector.

This is a wonderful time to apply for a new job, sign a contract, or put in for a promotion at your current position. By honoring your skills and what you bring to the table, you can find the gumption to ask for what it is you want and deserve, which will lay the foundation for greater wealth and success.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, May 10

Start expanding how you think about life, beautiful Virgo. Mercury will move into Taurus on May 10, highlighting your house of luck and greater abundance. Taurus energy not only bring luck into your life but also helps to orchestrate new beginnings, and opportunities to step out of your comfort zone via travel or a spiritual pursuit.

Mercury in Taurus will bring in offers and opportunities for you to change your life in the best possible ways, but you must start expanding how you think about life. You may need to toss out the original plans that you’ve made or be open to matters going differently than you had anticipated, as this can help you to truly have one of the most amazing periods. Mercury will be in Taurus from May 10 to May 25, so use this time wisely and let the universe reveal your abundant fate.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, May 8

Check in with yourself, dear Libra. You are one of the zodiac signs that tend to self-sacrifice, despite current lessons that have been helping you prioritize what you need. Because of this innate trait, you must make sure that you are on the path that resonates the most deeply with your soul and not ignoring any lingering feelings.

On May 8, the Moon will shift into Libra, giving you a chance to explore your feelings in a calm and safe space. This may make you want to spend time alone, which could lead to you making some profound changes in your life.

The Moon in Libra is your chance to make sure that you’re honoring yourself before Mercury shifts into Taurus on May 10. Taurus rules over transformation and changes, so take this time to check in with yourself before making any big decisions about your life or future.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, May 5

You know what must be done, Scorpio. In your heart, you know precisely what you must do in order to honor your needs and promote a healthier and happier life. While you know what must be done, you have been slow to take action.

Part of this was the recent retrograde season that ended in April, but the other aspect has been your healing and ability to embrace change. You can’t control the outcome of the story; however, you are in charge of what you choose for yourself. On May 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, giving you a chance to make positive decisions that will impact your future.

This aspect won’t occur again until 2037, so it’s a profound opportunity for you to assert yourself and your needs. Mercury in Aries has been helping you honor your boundaries and needs, while Jupiter was working to expand changes in your life. As the two meet, it’s time to speak up and say what must be done. This is no time for second-guessing, but instead to take that leap of faith you’ve been thinking about.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, May 7

Focus on how you can improve your professional life, Sagittarius. Virgo rules over your professional sector, affecting your sense of success, reputation, and the recognition that you receive for your efforts. With the Moon in Virgo on May 7, you will be thinking about what you need from your career as it aligns with Uranus in Taurus in your house of well-being.

This energy may represent a career change or working remotely regularly. Instead of thinking that you must just keep pushing ahead or that there aren’t any other opportunities available to you, honor your feelings and start putting in the work to make your life what you want.

The Virgo Moon and Uranus in Taurus will bring in fresh ideas about how to improve your professional life so that it feels more supportive of the life you have been dreaming of. This isn’t only about success, but in ensuring that your career truly is of benefit versus only draining.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, May 8

It’s not just about what you do, but how you feel that matters, Capricorn. The Moon will shift into Libra on Thursday, May 8, highlighting your house of career and success. Libra is a sign that represents balance, compromise, and well-being.

As a Capricorn, you tend to focus on external measures of success rather than how you feel about your job. This does lead to professional accolades and growth; however, it doesn’t always mean your heart is in it. As the Libra Moon moves into this area of your life, it will be important that you feel connected to your career, and also that you have balance.

You can often struggle with balancing your career and your personal life; however, the Libra Moon will help to remind you that how you feel matters too. This may be a chance to reconfigure your daily routine or start planning a vacation to ensure that you’re honoring what is most important.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, May 8

Start dreaming your way to a new life, Aquarius. The Moon will move into Libra on Thursday, May 8, representing an intense and lucky time to start honoring your dreams. The Moon does rule over your emotions, but it also governs your subconscious and dream world.

In Libra, this will bring up lucky opportunities for you to see your dreams as divine guidance. Consider starting a dream journal around this time to help you organize your dreams and ideas so that you can figure out a path forward. The Moon in Libra brings a strong spiritual connection, so don’t hesitate to reach out to your spirit guides and ask for guidance.

You are a divine being, and while you tend to embrace change, you often second-guess yourself when it comes to knowing what is meant for you. The Libra Moon will help bring clarity to your life, as well as the reminder that there are no coincidences. Listen to your dreams, and honor what path you feel called to pursue, as it is inherently connected to your faith.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, May 6

The greatest change always begins within sweet Pisces. On May 6, Venus in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, igniting a profound phase of transformation involving how you think about finances and your self-worth. This transit will occur once a year in an effort to help you check in with yourself and make sure that you are embodying your growth and honoring the value of your skills.

Venus in Aries, especially now that it’s direct, is helping to bring in opportunities for financial growth and wealth. At the same time, Pluto in Aquarius is helping you understand how to take your power back and what wounds have been affecting the decisions you make.

As the two come together, you are entering a soul upgrade. This energy won’t just bring in lucky chances for financial abundance, but to help you see that you always have been worthy, you just needed to learn that for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.