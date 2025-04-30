Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting May 5

Three zodiac signs see luck and good fortune the week of May 5 - 11 during the powerful transit of Mercury in Aries aligning with Jupiter in Gemini. This will be the last time this alignment occurs until 2037, so its effect is potent. This supercharged energy allows you to confidently embrace this abundant week.

When the Moon shifts into Libra on Thursday, May 8, you get a chance to catch your breath. This energy can make you feel more in tune with the choice you need to make or the upcoming changes you want to initiate. However, there’s also a peace and surrender knowing that in every step you take, you are being guided by the universe.

Advertisement

As the week comes to a close, Mercury will move into Taurus on Saturday, May 10. Mercury has been dancing in and out of Pisces and Aries since February 14, which was an extended period due to its retrograde in March. Now, as Mercury moves into Taurus, whatever issues or themes you’ve been dealing with will come to a point of fruition or closure. One chapter ends, and another begins. In Taurus,

Mercury is dedicated, grounded, and thoughtful, helping you to figure out the best way forward so that you can create a life that feels good for your soul. This week, starting on May 5, brings exactly that with a boost of luck and good fortune to kick us off.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Pay attention to the signs around you, dear Virgo. Mercury will move into Taurus on Saturday, May 10, lighting up your house of luck and new beginnings. Mercury in Taurus may bring in offers in your career or relating to the direction of your life. This may include travel or developing a deeper spiritual bond with the universe.

This is one of the few places in your life that brings about new beginnings, so you must be focused on what you want to start or initiate during this time. Taurus also represents a highly spiritual energy, so you may have to listen to your intuition over logic so that you can be guided to where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

In order to embrace greater luck in your life, Virgo, you must be willing to let go of the plan. This means that life not turning out how you had hoped may actually be a blessing. Rather than letting any controlling tendencies take the lead, try instead to surrender to this process.

Let Mercury in Taurus bring in new offers and experiences to your life while also knowing you may have to advocate for what it is you want. For example, if you’re dreaming of traveling or starting a remote business, these offers won’t just arrive, but you will have to seek them out. Let the plan for your life change so that you can manifest your divine fate.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Let yourself go deep, Aquarius. The Moon will move into Libra on Thursday, May 8, igniting your house of luck and encouraging a phase of deep reflection and thinking. The moon represents your emotions and intuition, and in Libra it is seeking to establish greater harmony in your life. In this case harmony isn’t about everything simply getting better, but in feeling like you are at peace with your life.

This brings up a need to focus on new beginnings and relationships with yourself, but it also opens a portal of opportunity for you to receive divine guidance through your dreams.

As the Moon moves into Libra it’s important to let your mind wander. Reflect on what arises, embrace the vision that you have for your life, and let yourself get to the root of whatever it is you’re thinking about. Don’t be satisfied with what appears on the surface but instead let yourself go deep and make the most of this divine energy.

The Libra Moon may help you learn to prioritize yourself and your dreams, which will allow you to start progressing your life in a new direction. Be sure that you are honoring your dreams and intuition as truth throughout this phase, so that you can find the magic and luck you seek.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Break free from what has been holding you back, sweet Libra. For you, the luck you will find in the days ahead will be in your romantic and personal life. This area of your life has been heavily impacted by Mercury shifting in between Pisces and Aries since February 14 as it highlighted healthy changes you wanted to make. While Mercury has been direct since April 7, you have been busy having important conversations and figuring out exactly what it is you want when it comes to love.

Advertisement

This is a crucial step for you because it means you’re not accepting what is offered but truly focusing on what resonates with your soul most. You may find yourself making a major decision in the coming days, just be mindful that you are taking in the whole picture.

On Monday, May 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini creating a powerful need to create new beginnings in your romantic life. While Aries does represent your romance sector, you may also see opportunities to expand your life or social circles in ways that brings about greater connection and happiness.

Mercury in Aries may be focusing on the connections in your life, but Jupiter in Gemini is reminding you that not all opportunities last forever, especially as Jupiter prepares to shift into Cancer on June 9.

Advertisement

This is a valuable time in your life, as you won’t have a chance to review it for quite some time, so the decision that you make right now will affect the future that you can create. Be sure that you are practicing asserting your needs and dreams in any relationship, as well as not selling yourself short on what is possible. While you crave partnership energy, you also need to make sure that anyone in your life is truly helping you to accomplish your dreams.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.