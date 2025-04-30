3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From May 5 - 11, 2025

The week of May 5, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial success when they take action on their ideas. You may have felt incapable of working on your ideas while Mercury and Venus went retrograde, but all of that is now over. Now that Mars is in Leo, create time to connect with those ideas or what your intuition is guiding you to take action on to attract financial success.

Finances aren’t just about the physical exchange of money, it's also about knowing that you deserve success and abundance in your life. Spend time journaling about your ideas for how to increase your finances. This may be in terms of a side business, a current job, or an investment opportunity.

Advertisement

Rather than just accepting that you have less than you need or want, begin to listen to your ideas so that you can make a plan. Planning will allow you to advocate and speak up for the financial abundance that you know you deserve. Financial success is finally here for these astrological signs! And it comes at the perfect time.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury will shift into Taurus on Saturday, May 10, bringing in financial opportunities for success. Taurus energy rules over your finances, and Mercury represents new offers or negotiations. Together, they represent a dramatic shift toward greater wealth — just must make sure you know you’re worthy to receive it.

Attracting financial success is a balance, Aries. To be in the place to increase your finances and attract wealth, it’s not just about what you do, but what you believe you deserve. Money is an energetic currency, and not just something to attain. You may want to focus on your sense of worthiness in the days ahead so that you can be confident when it comes to starting new financial projects or advocating for a salary increase.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Jupiter has been in Gemini since May 25, 2024, helping you expand your financial life and bring in greater success. However, as Jupiter nears the end of its time in Gemini, it’s important to look at what is coming to fruition. Mercury in Aries and Jupiter in Gemini won’t meet again until 2037, so this energy is meant to be utilized by trusting your intuition to lead you toward the financial success you desire.

Start taking action on all of your amazing ideas, Taurus. Mercury in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini on Monday, May 5, bringing in innovative ideas to help you increase your finances. This may come through your intuition or dreams, so it’s important not to counteract this guidance by overly relying on logic. Listen to your inner self and start taking action on your ideas so that you can begin to generate long-term wealth.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pay attention to the details, Leo. On Wednesday, May 7, the Virgo Moon will align with Uranus in Taurus, creating a need for you to pay attention to salary and compensation matters in your professional life. The Virgo Moon brings about a detail-oriented mindset when approaching finances (or in this case, compensation packages), while Uranus in Taurus represents positive changes in your career.

If you are accepting a new job around this time, be sure to ask for what you genuinely want, rather than just accepting what is offered. The same is true if you own your own business or market your skills in another way.

You need to raise your rates and honor what you are worth when it comes to your professional life. Try to focus on the time and energy it takes you to complete projects in your career so that the number you come up with will truly honor what you deserve.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.