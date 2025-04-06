4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Bold New Era As The Aries Takeover Begins

According to astrologer Sai Avani, we're entering an Aries "zeitgeist" — or defining moment in history — that's sending four zodiac signs into a bold new era. With Neptune, Mercury, Venus, and Sun all in Aries at some point throughout April 2025, we're experiencing "a collective energy of boldness, risk-taking, and confidence," Avani explained, which translates to "having this real desire to get what we want as quickly as possible, and if we're frustrated, rather than shying away, having this impulse to just do what we want to do."

While we'll all benefit from this powerful Aries energy for weeks to come, the four zodiac signs entering a bold new era really find their footing during this time. This is a time of "reclaiming autonomy, redefining roles, and directly approaching challenges," according to Avani, and there will be as many obstacles as there are rewards. However, these zodiac signs make the most of this time and experience "bold new beginnings."

Four zodiac signs enter a bold new era as the Aries takeover begins in April 2025:

1. Aries

The first zodiac sign entering a bold new era as the Aries takeover begins is none other than Aries. According to Avani, this newfound energy will encourage Aries to take on leadership as they pioneer a new path to success.

"Aries people can be finding themselves with more confidence, more boldness, more willingness to take risks, and break the old cycles," Avani said.

Now, this won't be easy. Aries will have to truly self-reflect to finally break through the chains that have been holding them back from pursuing greatness. On top of that, Aries will be battling themselves as they try to approach this from a reasonable stance. As Avani explained, "The challenging side of this energy is going to be really trying to navigate what it means to take the right kinds of actions that have this balance between what's practical, what's realistic, while still open to what's idealistic."

However, if Aries can find that sweet spot between what's realistic for them to do to change the world as well as continuing this mindset as they pursue their dreams, then they'll certainly come out better than ever once this era comes to an end.

2. Cancer

Things have not been easy for Cancer lately. Maybe their home life has been a mess, or their work environment has gotten a bit chaotic, leaving Cancer feeling stuck in a place in which they no longer feel as if they belong. For Cancer, it can be tough to step outside of what's unfamiliar — but all that changes under this independent Aries energy.

"This Aries energy coming in may kind of be pushing you to get out of your comfort zone," said Avani, adding that "it may bring up a few insecurities that kind of employ you to make a change."

Instead of holding onto others out of fear, Cancer will be itching to try something new. Because of this, Cancer will slowly begin to learn that they're capable of anything they put their mind to as long as they get comfortable with the uncomfortable. So, during this era, expect Cancer to reestablish those boundaries as they reassess everything they thought they knew about themselves.

3. Libra

Libras are known to like peace and balance. They don't particularly want any problems, and they don't want their friend, partners, or coworkers to offset their already anxious thoughts. Unfortunately for Libras, life isn't always like this, and when it isn't, Libra might lose their mind a little.

"So, the difficult thing for Libra is that this may bring up this whole notion of needing to be more in your own energy and acting on instincts rather than rationalizing things and thinking about just perpetuating balance and fairness," said Avani.

This might require Libra to make uncomfortable compromises or, worse, face the challenging things that, in any other circumstances, would have them turning the other way. Luckily, this won't be too difficult as Libra can identify where things are unfair and lead themselves and others out of situations that, otherwise, would've been completely unbalanced.

4. Capricorn

"Capricorns might be feeling this intense desire to really grow professionally and with their personal goals in general," said Avani.

A zodiac sign known to always give 100% to their work, Capricorn struggles with motivation when they stop seeing returns on their efforts. In the back of their head, they start feeling as if there's little meaning to the work they've been doing, and slowly but surely, Capricorn has been wanting to change that. So, entering into this new era, they'll be aligning themselves with their true purpose as they cut off ties that no longer serve them.

Now, that being said, this won't be easy. At first, Capricorn might not know where to begin. As a result, they'll likely continue to stick to what they know while being open-minded about the opportunities presenting themselves. But once Capricorn finally gets that spark of fantasy or idealism, they'll finally know where to go.

Even so, sticking to it is far from easy, as Capricorns must be realistic when pursuing their dreams. This is why starting small and letting things grow naturally is so important.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.