Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from April 7 - 13, 2025 is the perfect time to manifest new and abundant opportunities. Every zodiac sign benefits from Mercury and Venus retrogrades ending along with a powerful Libra Full Moon.

After Mercury stations direct, Venus, the planet that rules finances, love and real estate matters, ends its retrograde on Saturday, April 12. As Venus stations direct, forward momentum isn’t only restored, but luck as well. Also occurring on Saturday, April 12, the Full Moon in Libra will rise, leaving behind the chaos and uncertainty of eclipse season and moving us forward into a new chapter. This will allow you to make the best choice without compromising what is most important in your life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, April 7

An important part of manifesting the life you desire is believing that you can, dear Aries. Mercury has been retrograde in Pisces since March 29. This caused you to have greater doubt in yourself and your decisions, and the need to embrace your own shadow side.

While the purpose of this phase was to help you heal and weed out the beliefs that are not serving your greatest good, you will receive a reprieve as Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7.

This will allow you to clear up any confusion, receive awareness points about your healing journey, and begin to listen to your intuition once again. Creating time to connect with your inner self is important, as your intuition and dreams will help you manifest the luck and new beginnings you’re hoping for.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, April 12

Leave the solitude behind, Taurus. Venus retrograde moved into Pisces on March 27 in your house of luck, wishes, and social circles. This made you isolate yourself and feel like you must do everything alone. Relationships in your life became strained, and you were less likely to embrace opportunities through networking.

Ultimately, the universe helped you during this difficult period. You reflect on those you surround yourself with to ensure every connection is truly valuable. In addition to social reflection, you have also been able to honor your previous wishes and aspirations for your life, which will serve you in the future.

As Venus stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, you can see connections and yourself more clearly. Venus direct in Pisces will allow you to trust your instincts, make powerful connections and alliances, and get to work in manifesting what you wish for.

Take it slow in this process, but also allow yourself to leave the solitude behind and embrace luck for more beneficial relationships in the future.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, April 12

Your happiness matters, sweet Gemini. Since 2023, you’ve gone through a period of transformation that has highlighted themes of happiness, romance, and important connections in your life.

This is because of the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra, which activated these topics in your life. While you experienced the last eclipse in this cycle on March 29 in Aries, the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday, April 12, will bring a critical point of fruition.

Libra energy represents the inherent joy you feel in your life, creativity, and relationships. This Full Moon should help you understand what matters most to you, allowing you also to bring an end to connections that only drain your energy.

Be sure that you are planning something special for yourself that honors the importance of your happiness above all else.

Advertisement

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, April 12

Allow yourself to shed the weight of the past, Cancer. Venus will station direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, in your house of luck. Since March 29, Venus has been retrograde in Pisces, which means you’ve seen certain dreams stall out or encounter challenges while trying to manifest a new beginning.

This period was meant to help you listen to your inner self to continue to move ahead and fully leave that comfort zone behind.

Venus will remain direct in Pisces until April 30, beginning a powerful era of abundance. Whether looking for a new beginning in finances, romance, travel, or spirituality, you can accomplish whatever you dream of during this time. J

ust remember that you can create the life of your dreams, no matter what the past has entailed.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, April 7

Embrace all you’ve learned, beautiful Leo. Since March 27, Mercury has been retrograde in Pisces, activating themes of transformation, intimacy, and esoteric topics like astrology and tarot.

Before Mercury’s move into Pisces, it first stationed retrograde in Aries, impacting your house of abundance and new beginnings. This journey was about helping you realize what you genuinely want, and leaning into the change that must occur, even if it is uncomfortable.

As Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7, in your house of transformation, you will understand all that you’ve recently learned about yourself and your life. You may need to make some drastic changes between now and April 16 when Mercury moves back into Aries, so be mindful of embracing what is uncomfortable.

The life you want is on the other side of the changes you’ve been avoiding, so don’t waste time in stalling and start moving towards your dreams now.

Advertisement

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, April 12

Never forget your worth, sweet Virgo. The eclipses on the Aries and Libra axis have stirred up themes connected to finances, self-worth, and transformation, especially within partnerships and relationships.

While the final eclipse on this cycle occurred on March 29 in Aries, you are now reaching a point where you can finally understand the purpose.

The Libra Full Moon will rise on Saturday, April 12, in your house of self-worth and finances. This area of your life helps you value yourself and lean into what you most value. While Full Moons are associated with endings, this Full Moon is about clarity, gratitude, and the ability to let the past go.

Honor your worth around this time, especially in relationship dynamics or professional life. When you decide to never settle for less, the universe can conspire to bring you the abundance you truly deserve.

Advertisement

7. Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, April 12

You deserve to celebrate yourself, Libra. You’ve been reflecting on and moving through a lot recently, especially in your romantic sector. This was due to Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries, your house of relationships, since the beginning of March.

While these planets will station direct in Pisces this week, activating the desire to focus on your well-being, your annual Full Moon in Libra will rise on Saturday, April 12.

The Full Moon in Libra is always a time for you to shine, but this year that is intensified as you can also move past any recent struggles. Use this Full Moon in Libra to celebrate and give yourself exactly what you need.

Refuse to apologize for being yourself or for having needs. Invest in yourself and your dreams, knowing that no one can deter your path unless you give them the power to.

Advertisement

8. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, April 12

Follow the call of your soul, sweet Scorpio. The last month has been challenging as Venus stationed retrograde in Aries on March 1 before moving into Pisces on March 29. This brought challenges to your mental health and ability to feel optimistic about life.

While this has felt like an extremely challenging phase, the purpose was to help you understand what you need to feel your best, including joy. All of this will become a valuable lesson as Venus stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, allowing you to make major changes in your life.

Venus will remain direct in Pisces until April 30, bringing in a positive time for improvements in your mental health, the ability to prioritize your joy, and a renewed sense of creativity. Use this to prioritize your life or start that creative project you’ve been putting off.

You are moving into one of the year's most joyful and abundant periods, so be sure you make the most of it.

Advertisement

9. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, April 12

Take only what you truly need, beautiful Sagittarius. The New Moon in Libra occurred on October 2, 2024, highlighting a new beginning in a relationship, social circle, or phase of life. Since then, you’ve grown incredibly in learning who you genuinely are and what most resonates with your soul.

During this phase, you’ve also encountered the last in the series of Aries and Libra eclipses on March 29, prompting you to focus on where you want to invest your energy. With the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday, April 12, this will reach a fruition point, confirming just how far you’ve come — and what you truly need.

You may experience a profound moment in a romantic relationship, especially if it began in October of last year. You may see how those around you affect your decisions with greater clarity, allowing you to choose to invest in yourself.

Only take what you truly need and what is most valuable to you into this new chapter of your life.

Advertisement

10. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, April 7

Try only to make promises that you can keep, dear Capricorn. Mercury first stationed retrograde in Aries on March 15, bringing up themes of healing, relationships, and home. Shortly after, Mercury moved into Pisces on March 29 as part of its retrograde journey, representing how you communicate and think.

This may have led you to break promises or change your thoughts about certain personal matters. You realized your words' impact on others and your power to change your life positively.

As Mercury stations direct on Monday, April 7, you can again trust yourself to make promises, especially to those you care about most. This will also represent a positive time for any presentations, projects, or negotiations in your professional life.

After a challenging period of reflection, you are now entering a phase where your word truly is what will attract the luck you seek.

Advertisement

11. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, April 12

You are moving into an era of abundance, Aquarius. Venus is the planet that governs romantic relationships, finances, and real estate matters. While retrograde, it can bring up periods of reflection, which can be quite challenging.

Venus has been retrograded in Pisces since March 29, causing slowness in manifesting abundance and greater wealth. However, all that ends as Venus stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12.

Your finances improve with unexpected payoffs and opportunities, and you'll have greater confidence. This will positively impact any relationship stresses you’ve moved through and allow you to stand in your power.

Use this energy to be mindful of financial opportunities, especially if they involve a partnership, and make decisions from an abundance mindset.

Advertisement

12. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, April 12

Create space for peace, dearest Pisces. While nothing in your life has been negative, you’ve recently moved through a challenging phase during Mercury and Venus retrograde, along with Neptune leaving Pisces.

This disrupted your energy as one chapter closed and another began. However, you haven’t felt peace within yourself and your life.

Peace will return with the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday, April 12. Libra is an energy that represents peace and cooperation and will help you focus on these themes in your life.

If you’ve felt that relationships in your life have been off, or that you’ve struggled to connect with spirit recently, the energy of the Full Moon in Libra will turn all that around. Don't sacrifice your dreams in your quest for peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.