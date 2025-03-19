3 Zodiac Signs Experience An Incredibly Lucky Aries Season From March 20 - April 19, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience an incredibly lucky Aries season, which begins on March 20, 2025. As we wake up from the dreamscape that is Pisces season, Aries season helps us get things in motion — but we will need to be more disciplined. During Aries season, you will benefit from upgrading your skills, saving money, and socializing, as excessive spending and not planning ahead can work against us all, especially while we're under the impulsive influence of Aries.

Aries season is a potent time for these zodiac signs to experience love and romance, especially for those who are single. With Jupiter in Gemini, there is potential to fall for someone who shares similar values. With Venus in Aries, making connections is easier and more thrilling, though Venus retrograde may blur things a bit, especially when these planets move back in Pisces.

Stay in analysis mode and avoid making any long-term decisions until April 12th, when Venus stations direct. But before then, this Aries season is a good time to get to know a new potential partner — just don't make any promises.

People in existing relationships can benefit by learning to be more cooperative and understanding, especially once Venus returns to Pisces.

Overall, there may be setbacks because Aries season is still tied up in eclipse energy, prompting us to go within and remember prior lessons. Nevertheless, it is a good moment to enhance and strengthen our plans and not lose sight of our dreams, as Aries season will still bring dynamic and powerful energy.

Three zodiac signs experience an incredibly lucky Aries season from March 20 to April 19, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, this is your zodiac season, and you're learning to give yourself the permission to flourish. Accept all the blessings this incredibly lucky Aries season! Prepare to start your new chapter and see what makes you stand out from the rest.

With Venus in your sign, you feel energized before the planet of love retrogrades back to Pisces, reminding you again to be more patient and observant. Nevertheless, Aries season is here to bring you the confidence to take the initiative when it comes to your dreams and help you to mature. You're tasked with taming your impulsive energy during this retrograde cycle to become more cautious with your spending habits.

Don’t start new romantic adventures, but be open to making new friends. Remove those rose-colored glasses when you meet new people and be more diplomatic with those you interact with at school or work. Once Venus stations direct on April 12, you can consider making those decisions with love.

This is a month of growth, expansion, and hope for the future.

2. Leo

With all of the planets currently retrograde, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, but you experience an incredibly lucky Aries season despite it all.

Venus retrograde in the sign of Aries is helping you learn how to bring balancing energy to your relationships moving forward. If things feel stagnant, this is a time for you to get things going with the Sun and Mercury in Aries giving you new ideas to edit your existing projects.

Be mindful of your spending habits because the ruler of your house of finances, Mercury, is retrograde. Plan on building finances now and be receptive to learning more about growth for the long term because Mercury in Aries can bring some insight. But remember it’s still retrograde, so be patient.

Aries season brings you the focus and drive to learn new skills or grow them. Your curiosity is activated during this period, so if you are at school or work, you may see career expansion as you learn more. But you need to keep planning with retrograde in the works; conjure up a blueprint and kickstart any new ideas or projects when Mercury stations direct.

Aries season helps you discover new friendships and potential romances (if you are single) or a leveling up of an existing romance.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you experience an incredibly lucky Aries season as your creativity soars. During the next several years, you’re gonna have to learn how to gain confidence when it comes to your creative abilities. Aries season wants you to honor your creative projects and learn how to trust yourself in this process.

You'll have plenty of opportunities to connect with the warrior within as Aries energy helps you to cut ties with what holds you back. You are entering a new era where self-acceptance is important. The changes occurring now will allow you to become a better friend, romantic, or business partner.

You might surprise yourself with the romantic energy in the works right now. This is also a social transit for you, so be prepared to meet new people. Those in authoritative positions will see how your leadership skills evolve, while creatives have support from Venus and Mercury (briefly) before these planets return to the sign of Pisces.

As a fire sign, you'll enjoy building on your finances and making practical plans during Aries season. Because there are planets retrograde, it is best to save, wait, and research before making major investments.

Aries season helps your confidence. This zodiac season feels like an awakening and provides momentum. Of course, remember to balance the new passion building in your heart with calm and more importantly, discipline.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.