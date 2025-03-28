Relationships Enter A Hopeful New Era For 5 Zodiac Signs In April 2025

Relationships enter a new era for five specific zodiac signs during the month of April 2025. You may have to check your ego at the door as April begins, to give second or third chances in love. But love is a process, and forgiveness is part of improving things. April will bring second chances in love, which may make you realize that when a relationship is meant to be, nothing can ever ruin it.

Mercury will station direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7, followed by Venus’s stationing direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12. While Mercury is historically known for bringing exes back into your life, Venus retrograde brings profound healing and forgiveness to your romantic life. Now that Mercury and Venus will be direct, you will finally feel relief in your romantic life.

You may be able to reconcile with a partner you’ve recently separated from, or feel like your dating life picks back up. With Mercury set to shift into Aries on Wednesday, April 16, and then Venus on Wednesday, April 30, you can expect that the end of the month will bring back themes from February and March, offering you a second chance at love.

Mars has been in the water sign of Cancer since the beginning of January, offering you a chance to review your feelings and love choices. Yet it didn’t help you make any changes. As Mars enters Leo on Friday, April 18, you will feel determined to follow your heart — a theme that Leo represents. This will allow you to revisit romantic themes from the end of 2024 and help you trust that the path you’re on now is where you are meant to be.

The Full Moon in Libra will rise on Saturday, April 12, bringing closure to the Eclipse Portal from March and helping you resolve any challenges in your romantic life. Libra is the sign of peace and compromise, but also rules over your romantic relationships. This is a chance to take all you’ve learned and recognize that your relationship can be better because of what you go through together, rather than thinking a challenge should end a connection. Make sure you’re still holding space for your needs, but lean into compromise during this lunation, trusting where the universe guides you.

The lunar cycle of April will flow from the Full Moon in Libra to the New Moon in Taurus on Sunday, April 17. Libra and Taurus are the two ruling signs of Venus, so there is a loving and romantic energy surrounding you this month. This will allow you to choose love over your ego, and trust that as long as you focus on the foundation of your relationship, there is no such thing as too many chances when it comes to the love of your life.

Relationships enter a hopeful new era for five zodiac signs in April 2025:

1. Virgo

Easier times are coming to your romantic life, sweet Virgo. Ever since Mercury and Venus retrogrades entered Pisces at the end of March, there have been challenges in your otherwise seemingly great relationship. Mercury and Venus retrogrades aren’t always easy to navigate, but they offer a time to reflect so you can figure out how to strengthen your connection.

While Mercury and Venus are retrograde in Pisces, you are asked to reflect on your and your partner's promises to one another. During this time, you may realize that you need to have an honest conversation or reevaluate an agreement within your relationship. If you use this time for reflection and redirection, you can see positive results in your relationship and romantic life. This especially means talking about what normally bothers you instead of clamming up and keeping it to yourself. Being open is how you have the relationship you have been seeking.

While beneficial in its challenges, all ends once Mercury and Venus station direct. Mercury will station direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7, while Venus will station direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12. Peace and ease will return to your romantic life, especially if you’ve taken a signal from the universe and used this time to figure out how to improve your relationship.

Mercury will be direct in Pisces from Monday, April 7, to April 16, while Venus will be direct in Pisces from Saturday, April 12, to April 30. Make note of this time frame so that you can begin implementing changes and move past the recent rocky period into one of greater harmony and love.

2. Aquarius

Follow your heart, dear Aquarius. Mars first entered Leo at the beginning of November, bringing a spotlight to your house of relationships. You have been on quite a romantic journey since the end of 2024, although there has yet to be a resolution or a clear path forward.

As Mars stationed retrograde in Leo on December 6, you began a period of reflection towards what motivates you in love, and if you are after a truly genuine relationship, or one that validates you. Mars moved into Cancer as part of its retrograde during this period, before stationing direct on February 23.

This journey has helped you to find greater balance in your romantic life and make your relationship healthier. You may have had greater doubts during this period, or isolated yourself from your partner or love; however, you are finally moving into a phase where you will know exactly what you must do to improve your relationship moving forward.

Mars will reenter Leo on Friday, April 18, bringing resolution, clarity, and a path forward. You will have to finally deal with themes or issues that arose in November and December 2024. Since then, you’ve gone through a deep period of reflection, helping you understand what you want when it comes to love and the changes you can make to improve your connection.

You can’t let fear stop you from approaching your partner regarding what you’ve been reflecting on. It may feel like what you need to discuss could become a dealbreaker; however, you can’t know for sure unless you start talking with your partner. Conversations will figure heavily into this period, especially involving creating a healthier connection. Be mindful of your actions and motivations. Mars in Leo may make your responses dramatic instead of necessarily genuine, so be mindful that everything you do is truly on par with what you want.

3. Aries

Love should feel like home, sweet Aries. While the last year was wrought with problems in the romantic department, you are nearing the end of these challenges. On Friday, April 4, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer represents a time to take action to improve your romantic relationship and home life. Whether this draws you back into a previous relationship or has you focusing on improving your connection, it’s important to reflect on what action you can take during this time.

Cancer energy governs your home and family life. You may find yourself valuing a past relationship differently, and because of that, you will take action. Regardless of what has occurred, you must listen to yourself to make changes. Come the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday, April 12, you will be ready to let go of what isn't working and fully commit to the love you’ve always desired.

The New Moon in Libra rose on October 2, 2024. Since then, you’ve been balancing your personal and professional life and romantic relationships. While this may have involved work and love, it may also have concerned other personal responsibilities like friends and family, and how that affected your romantic life.

Be open to seeing new perspectives around this time and understand that you get what you choose to invest. This isn’t a situation where you should sit around and wait and see if the person you love approaches you; instead, be proactive about what you can do to improve the situation. You should see matters improve in your romantic life overall; you need to remember what matters most. If you want the love you’ve always dreamed of, you must start prioritizing it.

4. Scorpio

You must be willing to go after what you most want, Scorpio. You’ve gone through a massive upgrade and learning phase in your romantic life ever since Uranus entered Taurus in 2018. While this has completely transformed your romantic life, you are also nearing the end of this phase as Uranus is set to shift into Gemini on July 7.

Before that occurs, you must realize that the new beginning you want is in your power to create. No one will do your work for you, and the love you want isn’t just going to appear on your doorstep one morning. You must decide that you no longer want to wait for your forever, so whatever you do to attract it will be worth it.

The New Moon in Taurus will rise on Sunday, April 27, bringing a new beginning to your romantic life. This is the last New Moon that will occur in Taurus while Uranus is in the same earth sign. Everything you have been through since 2018 has prepared you for this moment. While it has brought immense changes to your life, it doesn’t mean you won’t still feel like you need to take a risk to embrace what you most want. This means returning to the dating world, lowering your walls, or approaching a past partner you can't stop thinking about. The power to have what you want is yours.

The Taurus New Moon will occur at the end of the month after Mercury and Venus have both stationed direct, so you will have a better idea of what constitutes a healthy relationship and the type of commitment you are after. Date with a purpose, Scorpio, but love with purpose. There is no point in pretending that you can do anything casual when what you want is the love of your life.

5. Libra

Embrace the changes that growth brings, dearest Libra. Life may look different now than you once thought it would. While you deserve the time and space necessary to get used to your new reality, it doesn't mean you can avoid facing what you must deal with.

In March, Venus and Mercury stationed retrograde in Aries, drawing attention to your romantic life and ability to speak up and advocate for yourself. These brought immense challenges as you felt frustrated by the state of your relationship, yet didn’t necessarily have the confidence to bring anything up. You may have been arguing with your partner or feeling separated from your loved one.

Everything has happened as it was meant to, but your goal now is to take everything you’ve learned and put it into action. You cannot silence yourself for someone else’s comfort or be so afraid of a relationship ending that you suffer and fear a breakup. You could change your actions and dreams as a result. The person meant for you will make life better, not challenging.

Beginning Wednesday, April 16, address the issues in your romantic life head-on. This begins with Mercury returning to Aries on April 16, giving you the space to have important conversations and advocate for your needs. You will have two weeks to sit down and talk with your partner before Venus returns to Aries on Wednesday, April 30, which is set to bring improvements and a deep connection to your romantic life.

For you, it is crucial to use that two-week period of Mercury in Aries to address anything that has been going on in your relationship, or your own mind. Be assertive in expressing yourself, saying what you want, and being your true self, without changing yourself because of what you perceive your partner wants. As long as you can rise to this challenge, once Venus moves into Aries on April 30, you will finally feel that closeness and stability you’ve longed for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.