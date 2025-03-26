Why So Many Zodiac Signs Have Been Crying & Unusually Sad The Past 3 Weeks, According To An Astrologer

Yes, many of the zodiac signs have been crying and feeling unusually sad the past three weeks, you're not alone — there's a reason behind it. Astrologically, cosmic forces from the stars and planets can sometimes create powerful influences that are hard to escape. That's what's happening right now. But don't worry; it's also a good time to gain some clarity and refocus.

Astrologer Amy Demure explained that current cosmic events are contributing to the emotional strain many people are feeling. She pointed out that we’re in the middle of eclipse season, with both Mercury and Venus retrogrades happening simultaneously. It’s a lot of intense energy to navigate.

"If you've been crying or you've been extremely depressed over the past three weeks, this is because we are in the middle of eclipse season, Mercury retrograde, and Venus retrograde all happening at the same time," Demure stated in a recent TikTok.

“Your emotions may be overwhelming and chaotic right now, and your past traumas may be haunting your mind," she continued.

Simply put: There's a lot of cosmic energy that's impacting your emotional state, and if you're already feeling delicate, those emotions are heightened.

Eclipse season and both Mercury and Venus retrograde happening simultaneously is significantly impacting the emotions of the zodiac signs.

Eclipses are powerful cosmic events that push us to make significant changes. Astrologer Susan Miller from Astrology Zone explained, "Eclipses are dramatic 'wild cards' in our horoscopes. They are some of the most dramatic tools that the universe uses to get us to pay attention to areas in our [lives] that need to change. They uproot us, surprise us, and get us moving. They shake us out of our feelings of complacency so that we can move from one level of maturity to another, to a higher plane, and they work very rapidly."

She went on to detail that eclipses arrive in pairs — solar and lunar — occurring six months apart in opposite signs and can bring life-altering events like promotions, moves, health changes, or relationship shifts. They often mark turning points, forcing us to grow and move forward.

Retrogrades evoke change a bit differently, however. In astrology, each planet governs key aspects of our personality, life experiences, and the human psyche, influencing us with specific energies. During retrogrades, these planets prompt a reset rather than upheaval like eclipses.

Writing for People, astrologer Stephanie Sengwe explained that retrogrades are opportunities to recenter and refocus. Mercury retrograde, affecting communication, is a time to prioritize clarity in relationships, while Venus retrograde, linked to love, encourages self-reflection on how we love ourselves and others. When both Mercury and Venus retrograde together, it's like a relationship overhaul.

As Demure explained in separate videos, there are key actions to avoid and embrace during these retrogrades. During Mercury Retrograde (until April 7) and Venus Retrograde (until April 12), avoid contacting exes. Use this time for healing and reflecting on past relationship wounds. Be mindful of miscommunication and impulsive decisions, especially regarding relationships, career moves, or appearance changes.

Focus on completing unfinished projects, control your emotions, and let opportunities come to you. It’s also a good time to rethink financial strategies and avoid splurging.

The astrologer insisted that this emotional cosmic time is integral to healing and growth.

Demure noted that if you've been struggling through bouts of crying and sadness over the last three weeks, you’re actually in a healing phase. Even though it might feel painful, it’s ultimately a positive experience.

The universe, whether you’re ready or not, is pushing you to confront past traumas — especially those related to relationships — so you can release them, heal, and move forward.

Demure said, "By feeling and purging out these negative emotions, you can release yourself from the emotional baggage that is weighing you down in life." She further added, "You may be feeling stuck in life or lonely; you may feel depressed because you're unhappy with the current state of your life, but this is a good thing. You are meant to reflect to come up with the brilliant solutions to creating the life of your dreams."

It's an age-old truth that you have to navigate rough waters before enjoying smooth sailing, and that's exactly what the current cosmic upheaval is all about. The good news, according to Demure, is that there’s only one week left of eclipse season, and after that, the energy will begin to shift and improve.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.