When life puts obstacles in our path, it can feel overwhelming and stressful. We may question why these challenges are happening when we're simply trying to move forward and achieve the goals we set out to accomplish. It almost feels unfair, as if life is trying to push us five paces back instead of five paces forward. That said there are some things that seem like bad luck but are actually the universe protecting you from something worse.

Whether it's missing a certain opportunity or facing unexpected issues, those frustrating delays may actually be the universe ensuring that you're not taking the wrong turn in life. The universe definitely has a way of setting up certain roadblocks so that we can be diverted to something better and more abundant.

Here are 11 things that seem like bad luck but are actually the universe protecting you

1. Missing a flight

There's arguably nothing more annoying and frustrating than missing a flight. Not only will it probably be more expensive to rebook, but it also alters all of the plans that you had for that trip you were trying to go on. However, it may be the universe's way of protecting you from something worse, especially considering the amount of flight incidents that have happened this year.

The National Transportation Safety Board has reported 87 aviation accidents (involving all kinds of aircrafts) since the start of 2025. In some cases, missing a flight could be one of those situations where you look back and realize that it happened for a reason.

2. Losing a job

At first glance, losing a job can bring nothing but stress, especially in this economy. Whether you were laid off, fired, or simply quit, it means that you now have to start over and find something new. In fact, a LinkedIn survey found that more than a third of job seekers say they're trying their hardest to find employment but are not hearing back from companies.

However, losing a job can be more of a redirection than a direct rejection. It's the universe's way of telling you that you're meant for more and you just have to go out there and find it.

3. Getting stuck in traffic

According to an analysis by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the average American commuter spends an estimated 42 hours per year stuck in rush-hour traffic. There's obviously nothing more inconvenient than having someplace to go and getting hit with bumper-to-bumper traffic, but in actuality, it might be a sign from the universe that you are being protected from something worse.

Beyond it being a way to keep you physically safe, getting stuck in traffic can also be a way for the universe to make you slow down a bit. Sitting in traffic is a really good test of patience and realizing that you can't always be in control of where and how quickly you end up somewhere.

4. Relationship breakups

Any breakup, whether it's a friendship or romantic relationship can feel quite painful in the moment. However, it might actually be the universe's way of letting you know that person has served their purpose and no longer needs to be in your life. We sometimes have people come into our lives for a season, maybe to teach us something about ourselves or about life.

"Remember, you have to break up any and all relationships you enter before you eventually arrive at the relationships that really will be rewarding and lasting for the longer term," explained psychologist Lucia O’Sullivan, Ph.D.

While it's natural to grieve the end of a relationship, it's definitely not the end of your happiness.

5. Unexpected expenses

There's not much that's worse than receiving an unexpected bill for something that you didn't think you'd need to pay for, whether that's a sudden car repair or a medical bill from a regular check-up. It's even worse considering 59% of Americans in 2025 don't have enough savings to cover an unexpected $1,000 emergency expense, according to a Bankrate report.

However, sometimes these financial occurrences could be a sign of something deeper. Maybe that car repair could've saved you from a horrible accident in the future, or if you hadn't gone to that check-up, you might've had a frightening health scare.

Either way, sometimes the universe only throws these unexpected expenses our way to protect us from something far worse down the line.

6. Having to start over

Starting fresh in any capacity can feel quite daunting, especially if you've worked hard to get where you are. Whether it means having to start over professionally or in your personal life, it's easy to feel as if all your past efforts were done in vain. However, it might actually be the universe's way of letting you know that the path you were on wasn't for you.

"Starting over is about giving yourself a chance at real happiness. You will have to be brave and get good at learning new things, but how bad can that be? At the very worst, you will acquire the skills you need to start on the next project," explained psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., LMFT.

New beginnings force us to tap into skills we didn't even know we were capable of having, and it gives us a chance to really grow and embrace that new season of life.

7. People canceling plans

At first, having someone cancel plans on you can seem disappointing, especially if it is something that you were really looking forward to. On a deeper level, however, canceled plans could be the universe's way of trying to nudge you toward spending time with yourself.

Maybe you've been neglecting alone time by trying to make plans with other people and the universe is quietly telling you that it's time for some self-care.

Canceled plans can honestly be a blessing in disguise, and there are just so many other opportunities in the future to meet up with the people in your life. It doesn't hurt to just take one night to yourself.

8. Losing your wallet or keys

There are few bigger inconveniences than not being able to find your wallet or keys. It sends you into an instant panic as you turn your house upside down trying to find them. However, this could also be the universe's way of trying to give you a bit of a wake-up call.

Maybe you're always in a rush and just need to learn how to slow down. By misplacing your wallet or keys, you're forced to be more aware of your surroundings and mindful of how you're moving through life.

9. Not getting something you've worked for

It's always a slap in the face when you've put all of your efforts into completing something, whether it's a job interview, trying to start a new business venture or a personal goal, and it doesn't end up going your way. It can feel heavily discouraging and almost as if the universe is trying to punish you.

However, it might actually be the complete opposite. It might take some time but eventually, you'll see that you didn't receive what actually needed to happen and it's through that moment of change that you end up learning the most about yourself.

10. A sudden change in your routine

A sudden change in your routine can feel like quite a disruption, especially if you're so used to your routine and the stability that it brings you. But sometimes changing it up is good for improving and self-reflecting on what may not have been working previously. It's only through moments of change and chaos that we're able to see the potential of who we can become.

Remaining stagnant only does a disservice to our growth. We have to be a bit uncomfortable sometimes in life because it's through that uncomfortableness that we discover new strengths.

11. Unexpected arguments or conflicts

Being in an argument or conflict with someone is something that's often unavoidable, especially if you're someone who finds joy in making connections and forming different relationships with people. There are moments where you'll end up butting heads with someone that you're close with, whether that comes from miscommunication or differing opinions.

It's through these moments of conflict that the universe may be trying to teach you something important about yourself, the other person, or the relationship entirely. While it feels uncomfortable to be at odds with someone, if they're truly meant to be in your life, you'll only be building a much stronger relationship.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.