The week of March 24, 2025, each zodiac sign in astrology will see how their life transforms under the powerful Pisces stellium formed by Mercury conjunct Saturn and the North Node. We are learning how to get back to an unfinished story and continue to re-work the ending or edit it from the start.

Meanwhile, the Solar Eclipse in Aries can function as the epilogue to a story we started a few years ago. The week will be one filled with key moments as well as new energy through the Neptune in Pisces entering Aries transit beginning on March 30; however we will learn more about this in the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Right now, it is a time for us to focus on what we want in love and what we are planning for ourselves in the future once these planets station direct.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms under the powerful Pisces stellium the week of March 24, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A potent lesson this week is going to be what transforms your life. Remember that you need to take a break. During the retrograde season, this may have been the ongoing message and might feel frustrating, but rest should still be taken.

Be mindful of your energy and how you share it with others during this eclipse season. The eclipse in your sign also means that you must think before you speak and be sure to meditate in case you need to unleash your anger. Maturity is essential this week to navigate the surprises ahead.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Collaborating with others will be very important for you this week because the North Node is here to teach you the importance of friendship and efficiently communicating with others. If you’ve neglected those aspects and lessons, you’ll have plenty of time to learn them now, hence transforming your life significantly.

These opportunities will continue to appear for the next two years. The Pisces energy this year will have you rework and look back on the things you need to change to mature and appreciate yourself more.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the major life transformations this week will be centered on work and how to get back on track. Again, this may feel like a broken record, but it’s the ongoing theme for the rest of the season. With the eclipse in Virgo, you are learning how to release and be more grounded.

This cycle is showing you how to be a beacon of light for others, but first, you need to find the confidence within to shine. This is the time not to hide, instead trust your abilities and the process. The learning and growth you experience now will help you elevate.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Starting this week, water signs will be very connected to this massive Pisces energy. This is a moment for you to evaluate where you want to go in the future and how to take care of the dreams you have, and you will be more concerned with nourishing them.

At the same time, you’re learning practicality through this South Node transit from the eclipse last week. Balance is important now because it gives you an edge when navigating surprises.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Be prepared to trust what you can create this week, with the Solar eclipse in Aries reuniting your desire to focus on things that bring you happiness. You can be more focused on protecting your privacy with this massive Pisces energy entering the sky this week, now with the Moon, Mercury and Venus in the same sign.

Nevertheless, this is more of a growth opportunity for you to continue progressing. Don’t hold yourself back when it comes to your potential. Chase those dreams even if you have to wait until Mercury stations direct.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With this Pisces energy, there is a new romantic vibe now, entering your relationship house and making you a lot more prepared to navigate those important connections in your life, especially the romantic ones. You are learning to see your partner in a new light without the rose-colored glasses since Mercury is giving you the clarity to see what to expect in a partner, and Neptune is now moving into new territory.

The week allows you to work through any issues because once Venus stations direct, you will be much more mature and willing to balance and sacrifice more within your partnerships moving forward.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week's magnetic transit with your ruler, Venus, is currently retrograde and re-entering the sign of Pisces, which is in its exaltation. Aries season teaches you how to cut the cord with your previous relationships.

This is a time to exercise your independence and be more comfortable speaking up, especially in business partnerships. You’re here to take control of your destiny with this Venus energy, allowing you to see your powerful qualities and how to grow and shape them for the next several months.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Venus retrograde entering Pisces this week. Themes center on self-worth, building better plans and being disciplined with work. A week of becoming more willing to share with others. You may understand why your most valuable currency in a loving relationship is trust.

Be more to share your power and create a new balance with those around you. Venus in Pisces wants you to open up to the joys and wonders that love can bring. Meanwhile, the Solar Eclipse can help you develop a new appreciation for your work ethic.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Now that Venus and Mercury are re-entering Pisces this week, you will see the impact that this retrograde season will have on your work and home. Achieving the perfect balance comes from how you manage stress.

Mercury is a potent catalyst that gives you the energy to reflect on your ambitions and how to ignite them. The Solar eclipse allows you to start off with a powerful blueprint before Mercury stations direct next month.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With all the energy centered in Pisces this week, you will see how your self-expression takes the stage. You have grown during this Mars transit and may see how you have changed how you speak to others and become more of a diplomat.

With Venus now re-entering Pisces, you’re given more clues on how to take things slowly and use softer language until you comprehend how you approach a situation. Well, Aries season is showing you how to get more connected with the leader that you are. You’re also learning to be a better listener and accessible to others.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Your toolbox is growing during these transits as they push you to become a better networker and build your skills. The Pisces energy also makes you more appreciative of those you can rely on.

Find the element of success you desire. Embrace these new ideas you have. Being practical about saving and spending works in your favor since Venus will be in your financial house.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Big energy is in the works this week with all these planets in your sign, beginning with Luna in Pisces on the 26th, starting things off and then Mercury and Venus re-entering your sign. Your moment to shine and be unapologetic is now because this energy during Aries season is all about you.

Advertisement

It centers on what you want, what you desire, and how to move forward once Mercury and Venus station direct. But the energy might also bring romantic partners, friendships, or business associates from the past. The energy now is about analyzing what works for you, researching things you are passionate about and learning that you deserve the best. Don't limit yourself.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.