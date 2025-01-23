Psychic Says 2 Zodiac Signs Are In Desperate Need Of Some Rest

With busy work schedules, busier relationships, and the uncertainty of the year ahead, it's safe to say that many people can use a break. However, two specific zodiac signs have been struggling the most, according to psychic tarotist Whitney Minor, who suggested these signs take time for some much-needed self-care.

Psychic says two zodiac signs are in desperate need of some rest

In a video, Minor explained why Virgo and Cancer zodiac signs have been feeling a little off-kilter recently.

1. Virgo

Virgo is known to be a logical sign. With their calm demeanor and put-together facade, who knew just how sensitive Virgo could be? According to the psychic, "You're way in your feels right now."

Drastic life changes have caused Virgo to feel a bit restless, Minor explained. With countless heaps to jump through, this earth sign has barely caught a break, "And unfortunately, the only way to get over this is through."

Minor explained that Virgo is in an introspective period reflecting on some pretty heavy emotions, leaving them feeling drained, sad, angry, in grief, or utterly lost. But if Virgo can take the time to rest, they'll be able to relax and put their mind at ease.

"Sometimes, it's often the planets that are affecting us," said Minor, and the planets are always shifting, so none of this will last forever.

2. Cancer

"You were very overworked," Minor said of those with the Cancer zodiac sign. "You are working super, super, super hard and I think this is interesting because I think in December, I think a lot of you, may have been out of work."

As a result, Cancer might've felt extremely pressured to cling to the job they now have, causing them to drag themselves through the mud. In addition, Minor noted that many Cancers have been experiencing some financial hardships recently — but continuing to obsess over these things will only make these feelings worse.

Luckily, it's not too late for Cancer to turn their life around.

"You need to rest," Minor suggested, to recharge and avoid a full crash out.

If Cancers truly want to recharge their energy and feel like a brand new person, giving it over to the universe is the best thing to do, according to the psychic.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

