4 Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Abundance The Rest Of March 2025 Now That The Lunar Eclipse Is Over

The March lunar eclipse in Virgo marked a lucrative new beginning for these signs.

Written on Mar 15, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac signs financial abundance march 2025 lunar eclipse over Design: YourTango | Photo: Andrew Poplavsky, Canva Pro
Advertisement

Eclipses are powerful catalysts of new beginnings, and according to astrologer Chana Peppers, four zodiac signs experience these new beginnings in their finances as they experience financial abundance throughout the rest of March now that the March 14 lunar eclipse is over.

According to Peppers, while the lunar eclipse in Virgo is beneficial for everyone in some way, these four zodiac signs experience the most luck with their money as promotions, career opportunities, and unexpected financial windfalls enter the picture.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs experience financial abundance the rest of March 2025 now that the lunar eclipse is over:

1. Aries

aries zodiac signs financial abundance lunar eclipse march 2025 Design: YourTango

Aries, good fortune is looking down upon you, according to Peppers. She explained, "This eclipse is gonna hit your sixth house of jobs and your daily routine." This means that throughout the rest of March 2025, the energy is right for an unexpected new job opportunity to make itself known to you or the beginning of negotiations for that raise you've been secretly wishing for. 

Advertisement

However, that's not all that's in store for Aries. If you've been dealing with any health-related expenses, Peppers explained, this eclipse energy is beneficial for clearing that up, allowing you to free up some of your income and feel more financially stable.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Experience Deep Transformation From The Lunar Eclipse Starting On March 14, 2025

2. Leo

leo zodiac signs financial abundance lunar eclipse march 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, Peppers explained that since Virgo rules your second house, which rules income, money, and value, this lunar eclipse catapulted you into a time of financial abundance. "Major financial improvements are possible for you, Leo," Peppers said, especially through a raise, promotion, bonus, "or some sort of profitable opportunity showing up."

So, Leo, keep your eyes peeled for any new opportunities that come knocking. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde until April 7, so while you can start negotiations, it's best to wait to pounce until the planet goes direct.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Immune To Mercury Retrograde Starting On March 15, 2025

3. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs financial abundance lunar eclipse march 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, this lunar eclipse took place in your 10th house of career and public life, which Peppers explains opens the door for you to start receiving the recognition you deserve. "A financial increase could show up for you around a promotion, some sort of recognition, or even a new opportunity tied to higher income," Peppers explained.

So take note of all your achievements, and when the time comes for your efforts to be recognized, make sure that recognition is offered monetarily!

RELATED: How The Virgo Lunar Eclipse Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting On March 14, 2025

4. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac signs financial abundance lunar eclipse march 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 was a catalyst for financial abundance. "This eclipse is hitting your eighth house of shared resources," Peppers explained, meaning these financial gains are strongly tied to those in your life "which could bring a financial windfall through an inheritance or even just some big financial win."

So, if you've been hoping for a miracle, hang on a little longer — good luck is heading your way!

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of March 17 - 23, 2025

Advertisement
YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.