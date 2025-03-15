4 Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Abundance The Rest Of March 2025 Now That The Lunar Eclipse Is Over

Eclipses are powerful catalysts of new beginnings, and according to astrologer Chana Peppers, four zodiac signs experience these new beginnings in their finances as they experience financial abundance throughout the rest of March now that the March 14 lunar eclipse is over.

According to Peppers, while the lunar eclipse in Virgo is beneficial for everyone in some way, these four zodiac signs experience the most luck with their money as promotions, career opportunities, and unexpected financial windfalls enter the picture.

Four zodiac signs experience financial abundance the rest of March 2025 now that the lunar eclipse is over:

1. Aries

Aries, good fortune is looking down upon you, according to Peppers. She explained, "This eclipse is gonna hit your sixth house of jobs and your daily routine." This means that throughout the rest of March 2025, the energy is right for an unexpected new job opportunity to make itself known to you or the beginning of negotiations for that raise you've been secretly wishing for.

However, that's not all that's in store for Aries. If you've been dealing with any health-related expenses, Peppers explained, this eclipse energy is beneficial for clearing that up, allowing you to free up some of your income and feel more financially stable.

2. Leo

Leo, Peppers explained that since Virgo rules your second house, which rules income, money, and value, this lunar eclipse catapulted you into a time of financial abundance. "Major financial improvements are possible for you, Leo," Peppers said, especially through a raise, promotion, bonus, "or some sort of profitable opportunity showing up."

So, Leo, keep your eyes peeled for any new opportunities that come knocking. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde until April 7, so while you can start negotiations, it's best to wait to pounce until the planet goes direct.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, this lunar eclipse took place in your 10th house of career and public life, which Peppers explains opens the door for you to start receiving the recognition you deserve. "A financial increase could show up for you around a promotion, some sort of recognition, or even a new opportunity tied to higher income," Peppers explained.

So take note of all your achievements, and when the time comes for your efforts to be recognized, make sure that recognition is offered monetarily!

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14 was a catalyst for financial abundance. "This eclipse is hitting your eighth house of shared resources," Peppers explained, meaning these financial gains are strongly tied to those in your life "which could bring a financial windfall through an inheritance or even just some big financial win."

So, if you've been hoping for a miracle, hang on a little longer — good luck is heading your way!

