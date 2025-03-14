2 Zodiac Signs Quantum-Leaping Their Lives During The March 2025 Eclipse Season

The March 2025 eclipse season begins with a total lunar eclipse on March 14, followed by a partial solar eclipse on March 29. Eclipses are like supercharged full and new moons, and this powerful energy leads two zodiac signs to quantum-leap their lives, said astrologer Laurén Janelle.

A quantum leap is a dramatic and abrupt change, which Janelle said two zodiac signs will experience both in their relationships and self-concept by the time this eclipse season is over.

"This is a complete upgrade in your identity, pushing you more to your purpose," Janelle explained.

These two zodiac signs are not only gaining clarity on their purpose in life, but also figuring out exactly how to achieve it.

Two zodiac signs quantum-leaping their lives during the March 2025 eclipse season:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

With the lunar eclipse occurring in your sign, its energy is extra potent for you. According to Janelle, Virgo experiences a quantum leap in relationships this eclipse season.

"This could be the year that relationships that are not serving you need to come to an end," the astrologer explained.

Under this eclipse energy, you'll feel a push to mark the formal end of any relationships you've outgrown.

"You're overhauling something and letting it go," astrologer Abigal-Rose Remmer said in a TikTok video, so this is a time to let go of your need for perfection and instead trust your ironclad intuition.

While this can feel scary, it's often necessary to move on from the old to make room for the new. Janelle noted that moving on from these relationships won't leave a hole in your life but rather give you space to enter into more fulfilling relationships more likely to push you to your greatest potential.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you're quantum-leaping your life during the March 2025 eclipse season with the help of strong creative downloads designed to help you push through any barriers holding you back from reaching your greatest potential.

You're one of the most spiritual signs of the zodiac, known for noticing little signs from the universe that others seem to miss. Remain open to these signs to better understand and interpret the direction the universe is trying to take you.

2025 is the year that your hard work finally pays off, Pisces. And while you've seen some glimmers of hope that this payoff would happen soon, this eclipse season brings the quantum leap you've been hoping for.

So do your best to think positively, Pisces, and most importantly, believe in yourself. Though March 2025 is surely not without its challenges, learning and taking these obstacles in stride is the best way to make the most of this powerful eclipse energy.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.