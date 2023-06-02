The Best (And Worst) Sibling Zodiac Compatibility For Each Sign

Whether it’s their siblings, people they have just met, or total strangers, there are some zodiac signs who seem to be able to make a connection with anyone they meet.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are also zodiac signs who have a hard time getting along with others. Not only are they not the type of people to strike up a conversation with a stranger or consider someone they just met a friend, but it’s hard for them to even connect with their own family — namely, their siblings.

Just as zodiac compatibility can tell you who you have a strong romantic connection with or who makes the best friends, astrology can provide insight into sibling combinations that tend to get along seamlessly as well as those who face a lot of friction.

Signs with the best sibling zodiac compatibility

Aries and Sagittarius

As two fire signs, these two siblings are "energetic, enthusiastic, and enjoy adventure," says Psychologist (M.Sc.), Triple-P trainer, tarot reader and astrologer Matthias Dettman. "They may engage in playful competition and support each other's individual pursuits."

Taurus and Virgo

According to Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of yourzodiac.org, "These siblings, both earth signs, appreciate stability, practicality, and a grounded approach to life. They have a natural understanding of each other's needs for security and reliability. Taurus provides a sense of comfort, while Virgo's attention to detail complements Taurus' methodical nature. This leads to a solid and reliable sibling connection."

Gemini and Libra

Dettman and Rodriguez agree on the strong compatibility between these two air signs, "known for their sociability, communication skills, and intellectual curiosity," says Dettman. This leads to what Rodriguez calls a "natural synergy. As a result, they engage each other's minds and bring out the best in their shared interests and pursuits."

Cancer and Pisces

Both water signs, Cancer and Pisces are able to "understand each other's emotions intuitively and offer unwavering support," explains Rodriguez. "Their bond is characterized by profound emotional connection and an ability to provide comfort and solace during challenging times."

Signs with challenging sibling zodiac compatibility

Aries and Taurus

Aries and Taurus are two of the most stubborn signs of the zodiac. Not only are they constantly butting heads, but they don't care how nasty their fights get because they're siblings, that's just what siblings do. Aries fight because they feel like they're always right, while Taurus fights because they're too stubborn to back down. If there wasn't such a need for power between these two, they could have a better relationship, but neither one will admit they're wrong or back down. Having stubborn natures and two energies battling for control will keep these two signs apart.

Gemini and Virgo

The dynamic between Gemini and Virgo siblings doesn't work well simply because their personalities are way too different. Gemini is more of a carefree and chaotic zodiac sign, while Virgo likes order and rules. In some situations, this pairing wouldn't be so toxic, but overall, Virgo and Gemini are just too different for things to work between them. Virgo doesn't understand why Gemini doesn't take things seriously as they do, and Gemini can't understand why Virgo won't loosen up a bit and just have fun. These signs don't necessarily hate each other as siblings, but their vibes are usually too different for them to be good friends.

Cancer and Aquarius

If any two zodiac signs are polar opposites, it's Cancer and Aquarius. Cancer is emotion, Aquarius is logic. Aquarius is thinking, Cancer is feeling. For some, opposites do attract, but for these two, it only pushes them further away. Cancers' emotions are constantly ebbing and flowing, while Aquarius much rather prefers to keep real emotions at bay. Aquarius doesn't get along with Cancer because they feel like they're way too sensitive. Cancer has a hard time trusting Aquarius because they're never really sure what they're feeling since they never open up about their emotions. It's a battle between feeling too much and not enough.

Leo and Scorpio

In general, Scorpio and Leo can have similar interests, like how they both love to have a lot of fun, and romantically, Scorpio and Leo have a great connection together. But in sibling relationships, Leo and Scorpio do not usually get along. Leo and Scorpio are the opposite of polar opposites. The reason they have a hard time getting along is that they're almost too similar. They both have incredibly big, powerful personalities and strong energies that they can't help but clash when they're together. In fact, you could even call them bullies because they're always picking fights with each other for no reason. Both of these zodiac signs are constantly vying for control. They both like being number one, and because they're both fixed signs, they have a hard time compromising or giving up. Scorpio uses manipulation to get his way, while Leo takes a more aggressive, direct approach.

Libra and Capricorn

Libra needs compromise like they need air and water to survive. They do well in relationships and friendships where compromise means everyone stays happy. Capricorn, on the other hand, is the type of zodiac sign that will do whatever they want, whenever they want. This need for compromise versus not caring about others' opinions often makes this sibling pairing a disaster. There is very little communication between these two signs because neither one cares enough to listen to the other. Libra is too much of a pushover for Capricorn and Capricorn is too obstinate for Libra, which means that every time they interact, someone ends up unhappy.

Sagittarius and Pisces

The reason Sagittarius and Pisces are rarely as siblings close is mainly because there's a lack of trust between them. Pisces needs a deep connection to really feel close to someone, while Sagittarius doesn't create emotional bonds until they know for sure someone is important to them. Both are intelligent and deep in their own ways, but they're still too different to really connect. Because they're so different, neither zodiac sign really tries to communicate with the other. Neither cares to relate to the other, which leads to a lot of petty fighting. This could be solved if they tried harder to work it out, but once the trust is gone, there's no coming back from that.

Understanding sibling zodiac compatibility

Where you and your siblings fall in terms of compatibility should not influence how you feel about them and your relationship, especially because the Sun signs are only one small factor in overall compatibility.

"When it comes to determining sibling compatibility in astrology, there are several important placements to consider. These placements provide insights into the dynamics and potential challenges within the sibling relationship," explains Dettman. The Sun sign, or what we regularly refer to as a zodiac sign, is perhaps the most overt indicator of compatibility and "represents the core essence and individuality of a person," says Dettman. "Siblings with compatible Sun signs may have similar approaches to life, values, and interests, which can contribute to a harmonious relationship."

However, other placements to consider include:

Sibling Moon sign compatibility

"The Moon sign reflects emotions, instincts, and nurturing qualities," says Dettman. "Siblings with compatible Moon signs may have an intuitive understanding of each other's emotional needs, leading to a deeper bond."

Sibling Rising sign compatibility

Dettman explains that "The Ascendant sign represents one's outward demeanor and approach to the world. Siblings with compatible Ascendant signs may have compatible personality traits and communication styles, facilitating better understanding and rapport.

Synastry aspects

"Another effective strategy is to analyze the aspects (relationships) between the planets in each sibling's birth chart. This reveals important dynamics within their relationship," explains Rodriguez. "Harmonious aspects, such as trines or sextiles, indicate ease and flow between them, fostering a supportive and cooperative connection. Challenging aspects, like squares or oppositions, may present areas of tension or conflict that siblings can work on understanding and resolving."

3rd house placements

Finally, looking at the third house of a siblings chart, "which rules over sibling dynamics as well as neighborhood, and community," says Astrologer Babs Cheung, that can help you better understand that sibling's relationship with other family members. "Getting a hold of how upbringing might've had a different effect on the other sibling can often provide more awareness and understanding of the sibling," Cheung explains, and "Comparing natal charts opens up the necessary dialogue to repair damaged or strained sibling relationships."

Emily Ratay is a writer and journalist living in Pittsburgh. Her writing and expertise focus on astrology, relationships, and feminism. Her work has appeared on YourTango, PopSugar, Yahoo, and MSN.