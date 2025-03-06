Each Zodiac Sign’s Luckiest Day Of The Week From March 10 - 16, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here from March 10 - 16, 2025. Inspiration arrives in the most unlikely of ways this week. Often, these divine moments strike when you feel confused or as if everything is following a previous plan you’ve had for your life.

Yet, moments of inspiration often are unexpected and sometimes unwanted, so you must be open to receiving what's meant for you the week of March 10 — as you are being divinely redirected to seize lucky opportunities.

While Venus has been retrograde in Aries since March 1, bringing delays in making decisions and moving ahead, that energy will be intensified as Mercury stations retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 15.

With Venus and Mercury now retrograde for the remainder of March, it’s important not to rush any process. Don’t make decisions that can’t easily be undone; use this time for exploration and investigation. Let yourself be present for what arises so you don’t miss a moment of divine inspiration.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from March 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, March 14

You are entering a period of profound change, Aries. This will help you direct the focus of your life back on yourself and your dreams while also being able to align with professional opportunities that truly resonate.

The Full Moon Virgo Eclipse will occur on Friday, March 14, beginning a new cycle of well-being and luck in your life — yet it also ties into the last eclipse on the axis of Aries and Libra.

You’ve undergone immense changes in the last few years, but the chaos is finally coming to a close. Use this time to focus on feeling your best, ensuring you are ready for the exciting changes in store for you.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, March 13

Plan for your dreams to come true, Taurus. On Thursday, March 13, the Sun and Saturn will unite in Pisces, the ruler of your house of wishes and collaboration.

This energy represents your being able to enlist the help of others to make your dreams come true. Pisces helps you imagine the best-case scenario instead of only fearing the worst.

You may have to suspend some logic this week and listen to your intuition, but it will pay off, especially if you start collaborating with others.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, March 13

You’ve come so far, Gemini; now is not the time to start going backward. While you may be encouraged to hold off on making monumental life decisions, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still make progress in your career.

The Sun and Saturn will unite in Pisces on Thursday, March 13, in your house of career, signifying that it’s time to make a plan for the success you want to achieve. Focus on the big career moves you want to make and use this as planning time to launch a new business or move into a new job.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, March 11

You don’t have to be afraid of the past, Cancer. On Tuesday, March 11, Mercury will unite with Venus retrograde in Aries, offering you a divine opportunity to discover your purpose for this lifetime. Venus has been retrograde in Aries since March 1, helping you reflect on your financial goals and determine success.

As Mercury connects with retrograde Venus in Aries, you will receive divine inspiration about your next moves. This may relate to your profession and include returning to a former career; however, it could also bring you face-to-face with your purpose. This can help you create that new beginning you’ve been dreaming of and feel like you’re finally living on your terms.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, March 15

Get back to who you authentically are, Leo. Mercury will station retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 15, inviting you to reflect on your past decisions — including those opportunities you didn’t take.

Aries energy governs your house of luck, abundance, travel, and new beginnings, so you may find these themes tend to resurface beginning on March 15.

Mercury retrograde in Aries aims to help you understand the path you’re meant to take in your life — if that means returning to a previous opportunity or moment in your past. You don’t have to fear the past, as it has made you who you are. In this case, you are being guided to remember who you authentically are so that you can start living the life destined for you.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, March 14

Fully embrace this time in your life, Virgo. Everything is set to change, but rather than try to fear or control the outcome, you are being guided to surrender to the divine plan for your life.

On Friday, March 14, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will rise, initiating a new cycle of eclipses in Pisces and Virgo for the next few years. In Virgo, this is all about your sense of self and, because of that, the relationships that you choose in your life.

This will bring a massive upgrade into your life and help realign you with your higher self, but you must embrace the trusting process that will bring you to where you are meant to be.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week Libra: Friday, March 14

Make space to listen to your inner self, Libra. Recently, a great deal of outside noise in your life has drawn you away from the truth of your inner voice.

With the influx of Aries energy, you are seeing great energy in your romantic life, while Pisces Season is encouraging you to care for yourself and choose what is best for yourself.

While going through such a deep growth process, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will rise on Friday, March 14, in your house of intuition and healing.

You may see extraordinary developments in both your personal and professional development, but the most important choice you can make is to start listening to your inner self. Refrain from making any decisions, but take all the time and space you need to ensure you are honoring your intuition.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week Scorpio: Thursday, March 13

Unleash your creative energy and go into the world, Scorpio. Life will always get in the way. There will always be some sort of distraction pulling you away from embracing your creative spark and manifesting the life you dream of.

Yet power comes in realizing that you must decide what to focus your energy on. You don’t need to let life distract you any longer, but to do that, you must commit fully to your dreams.

The Sun and Saturn will unite in Pisces on Thursday, March 13, helping you become stricter in dividing your time and investing your energy.

This is an incredible time to focus on making a plan for what you want to put out into the world, whether it’s a creative personal project, letting yourself explore what resonates with your soul, or romantic matters. You have everything you need at your fingertips, but you must decide not to let anything get in the way of your dreams.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, March 14

You deserve all the success in the world, Sagittarius. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will rise on Friday, March 14, in your house of career, beginning a new journey of personal success and balance.

This is the first eclipse on the Virgo and Pisces axis that will highlight themes of career and home for the next two years. While balance is a crucial part of this time, so is creating your desired success.

This means that you must be committed to what you want to achieve in this life and believe in yourself enough to bring it to fruition. Use this time to reflect on your professional life and what changes or goals you would like to see happen.

Be honest with yourself, and don’t only look at what seems possible, but listen to what your heart tells you. Make sure you present your best self in the workplace so that all you do attracts greater success.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, March 14

You can’t plan for the unexpected, Capricorn. Although you may try to make plans that bring you safety and security, the universe always has another plan for your life, if it’s not the one you had imagined.

On Friday, March 14, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will occur in Virgo, highlighting your house of luck, wealth, and new beginnings. This area of your life encourages you to open up to new experiences and opportunities, and you may travel frequently during this time.

This is part of a period that is just beginning, so it’s unimportant to understand the meaning or what you should aim for. Instead, it’s about trusting that anything unexpected is helping to bring you closer to the life you dream of. Surrender to the process and let yourself become excited about this new phase of your life because it’s sure to be incredible.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, March 13

Become your most determined self, Aquarius. The Sun and Saturn will unite in Pisces on Thursday, March 13, in your house of finances and values.

Are not solely focusing on financial or material wealth at this time? It could lead you to neglect what personally brings value into your life, such as relationships and time with family.

The life you want is all-encompassing, so you must invest in every important area. You must be dedicated and committed during this time, as it is a divine test from the universe.

Don’t shy away from challenges or cut yourself off from opportunities. Instead, use this energy to create a vibrant life you genuinely want.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, March 11

Use your power of persuasion, Pisces. Don’t underestimate the power that you have in shaping your reality.

Not only do you serve as a magnet for all that you hope to attract into your life, but you have an immense power of persuasion.

This power to communicate and persuade others will be heightened as Mercury unites with retrograde Venus in Aries, the ruler of your house of self-worth and wealth.

With great power comes the need to use it for good, which also means that while this can help you advance your dreams, you don’t want to forget the collective and the difference you want to make in the world.

Trust in yourself, and don’t just let life happen to you; rise and use your divine power to manifest all you have ever wished for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.