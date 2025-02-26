This Will Be The Happiest Zodiac Sign By The Time March 2025 Begins, According To An Astrologer

After facing setbacks, this zodiac sign's optimism returns in March.

Written on Feb 26, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
smiling woman happiest zodiac signs march 2025 Photo: ROMAN ODINTSOV from Pexels | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

With drastic transitions happening left and right, it's safe to say that every zodiac sign has been facing its own set of challenges, with even the most optimistic zodiac signs affected.

Despite these challenges, according to professional tarotpist psychic medium Whitney Minor, one zodiac sign in particular has remained incredibly resilient through it all. Although this hasn't been easy, the universe is rewarding them as they become the happiest zodiac sign by March. 

Advertisement

Sagittarius is the happiest zodiac sign by the time March 2025 begins.

As Minor explained in a TIkTok video, Sagittarius has been putting in the work to get their happy ending. According to Minor, they’re in an emotionally balanced state right now as the result of this inner and emotional work.

“They’re feeling very comforting and comforted,” Minor noted, now that they’ve done the work to fill their own cup. This is important, as it's difficult to show up for others without showing up for yourself first. 

RELATED: Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs In March 2025

Advertisement

Minor acknowledged that getting to this happy place wasn’t easy for Sagittarius.

“I think the past few months have been difficult,” Minor noted. 

Even so, Sagittarius continued to do their best to advance, whether that meant coming up with different strategies, plans, or avenues to try in order to reach their goals. Despite Sagittarius' typical optimism, the normally lucky and abundant zodiac sign has been feeling rather unlucky. After all, even the brightest zodiac sign can feel their light dimmed by their challenges and obstacles. 

sagittarius zodiac sign Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The good thing to know is that the planets are always shifting, and as a result, sometimes feeling down is inevitable. So, if they're typically a happy person and aren't sure why they're experiencing the things they're experiencing, it's best to look up how their chart is impacting their moods.

In this case, Sagittarius' ruling planet Jupiter has been retrograde since November 2024, which began a period of deep introspection for them as their sense of self underwent transformation — which is never a simple process.

RELATED: Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In March 2025

Jupiter is now direct, re-instating Sagittarius as the happiest zodiac sign.

Lucky Sagittarius will be feeling a lot happier by the end of February, according to Minor. She explained that doors will open for Sagittarius as abundance and opportunities pour in unexpectedly. 

Advertisement

For some, this might be an unexpected job opportunity or a promotion. For others, this might be finally finding luck in love or friendship. Regardless, “You’ll be so glad that you didn’t give up, you’ll be glad you preserved and pushed ahead," said Minor.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

That said, Sagittarius still has a ways to go, but as long as they continue to put in the work, expect life to get a whole lot better.

RELATED: Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Pisces Season From February 18 - March 20, 2025

Advertisement
YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.