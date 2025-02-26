This Will Be The Happiest Zodiac Sign By The Time March 2025 Begins, According To An Astrologer

With drastic transitions happening left and right, it's safe to say that every zodiac sign has been facing its own set of challenges, with even the most optimistic zodiac signs affected.

Despite these challenges, according to professional tarotpist psychic medium Whitney Minor, one zodiac sign in particular has remained incredibly resilient through it all. Although this hasn't been easy, the universe is rewarding them as they become the happiest zodiac sign by March.

Sagittarius is the happiest zodiac sign by the time March 2025 begins.

As Minor explained in a TIkTok video, Sagittarius has been putting in the work to get their happy ending. According to Minor, they’re in an emotionally balanced state right now as the result of this inner and emotional work.

“They’re feeling very comforting and comforted,” Minor noted, now that they’ve done the work to fill their own cup. This is important, as it's difficult to show up for others without showing up for yourself first.

Minor acknowledged that getting to this happy place wasn’t easy for Sagittarius.

“I think the past few months have been difficult,” Minor noted.

Even so, Sagittarius continued to do their best to advance, whether that meant coming up with different strategies, plans, or avenues to try in order to reach their goals. Despite Sagittarius' typical optimism, the normally lucky and abundant zodiac sign has been feeling rather unlucky. After all, even the brightest zodiac sign can feel their light dimmed by their challenges and obstacles.

The good thing to know is that the planets are always shifting, and as a result, sometimes feeling down is inevitable. So, if they're typically a happy person and aren't sure why they're experiencing the things they're experiencing, it's best to look up how their chart is impacting their moods.

In this case, Sagittarius' ruling planet Jupiter has been retrograde since November 2024, which began a period of deep introspection for them as their sense of self underwent transformation — which is never a simple process.

Jupiter is now direct, re-instating Sagittarius as the happiest zodiac sign.

Lucky Sagittarius will be feeling a lot happier by the end of February, according to Minor. She explained that doors will open for Sagittarius as abundance and opportunities pour in unexpectedly.

For some, this might be an unexpected job opportunity or a promotion. For others, this might be finally finding luck in love or friendship. Regardless, “You’ll be so glad that you didn’t give up, you’ll be glad you preserved and pushed ahead," said Minor.

That said, Sagittarius still has a ways to go, but as long as they continue to put in the work, expect life to get a whole lot better.

