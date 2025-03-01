3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Abundance During The Month Of March 2025

Finances are an important theme for everyone right now, but the three zodiac signs attracting financial abundance and success in March 2025 can rest easy throughout the month knowing that the universe is on their side.

The stars are aligning to give these three zodiac signs a chance to review debt, spending, and finances in March. This isn’t the time to go ahead with making big purchases, but to save and show the universe that you can be responsible with your current level of wealth — so that by the end of the month, you can start attracting even more.

March 2025 is your chance to go over any contracts and agreements so that you can renegotiate for a better or higher wage. Yet don’t underestimate the importance of making a plan for taking care of debt, as doing so can help signal to the universe that you are ready for the financial abundance you dream of. Taking care of the details now will put you on track to receive the financial wealth and stability you desire.

Three zodiac signs attracting financial abundance the month of March 2025:

1. Pisces

Take time to go over your existing finances during the first half of March, Pisces. Venus will be retrograde in Aries beginning Saturday, March 1, highlighting your house of wealth and making it much easier to attract wealth this month.

Be sure that you are caught up on any debts and not overspending or being too zealous in making summer plans. This is the time for you to demonstrate fiscal responsibility so that you can be in the perfect position by the end of the month to see a dramatic turnaround.

By the end of March, retrograde Venus and retrograde Mercury will both be out of Aries, and the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse on Saturday, March 29, will bring to fruition a theme that began back in 2023. A previous offer or opportunity will resurface around this time, especially with Neptune moving into Aries on Sunday, March 30.

The energy of the Eclipse and Neptune is one of dream fulfillment, so keep doing the work in the first half of the month to start raking in greater wealth as March comes to a close.

2. Aquarius

It’s important to work with what you have before receiving more, Aquarius. You are set to have a financially expansive year with the North Node in Pisces. However, before the rewards start arriving, this is your time to review so you can attract even more financial success.

Venus retrograde will be in Pisces beginning Thursday, March 27, helping you not just go over your current finances but also making sure you don’t settle for less than you’re worth. As much as you want wealth in your life, you can often struggle to receive it, so this is a time of checks and balances. Not just for your bank accounts, but for your self-worth as well.

Venus retrograde in Pisces is joined by Mercury retrograde in Pisces on Saturday, March 29, allowing you to start making some positive changes in your professional life. In this area of your life, it would be wise to focus on contracts, legal agreements, and any investments you want to change so they are in alignment with your worth.

Use the end of the month to negotiate or entertain new offers, but wait until after April 12 to sign so that you can be sure this is part of the financial new beginning you really want.

3. Scorpio

Take a holistic approach to your finances, Scorpio. This means not just thinking in terms of numbers but in what adds the most value to your life — including those meaningful relationships.

You’ve been trying to handle everything on your own, which is why you’ve been having so many difficulties. Yet, the energy in March 2025 is inviting you to start focusing on working together with others to attract financial success.

Asteroid Juno will station retrograde in Sagittarius on Wednesday, March 19, helping you improve your finances through your relationship with others. This specifically concerns a romantic relationship as you will be encouraged to adopt a partnership perspective instead of one of independence.

Don’t be afraid to be honest about your financial situation and ask for what you need. By doing so, you won’t just feel your burden lessen, but you will also have a newfound appreciation for the value the right person can add to your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.