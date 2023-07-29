How To Unlock The Secrets Of The Universe & Build A Life You Love

There are fundamental laws that govern our Universe, though few of us are taught this.

I have written about this in the past and even wrote a book about the 12 Universal Laws and I happen to think that these might be the most important lessons we could ever learn — far more important than what is taught in high school or college. I believe fully that if people understood these laws more intimately, they would overcome major self-created challenges that hinder their success and happiness.

It is important to understand that no matter how much you may disagree, there simply is no “right” and “wrong.” Yes, this goes contrary to everything we have been taught by our religious, educational, and governmental institutions. However, the truth of the matter is that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

We make a choice, we activate one of the Universal Laws and there is nothing we can do to stop them.

It is neither “right” nor “wrong”— it is simply an equation that becomes activated, and the effects are consistent. We do “this” and “that” happens. We are kind, and kindness returns to us exponentially. We have an “attack thought” (a thought attacking another living being) and an attack is activated and will return to us, also exponentially. And yes, everything, no matter what the action is, comes back to us exponentially. This may sound scary at first but over time we can come to understand that this is greatly empowering.

This is why doing something kind for someone might be the most selfish thing a person can do because the kindness will be returned far greater than was initially given. By doing something kind, we actually receive more in return. Now if more people understood this Universal Law, what would the world look like? We would see kindness everywhere.

How to unlock the secrets of the universe

The Universal Laws are central to most religious teachings and although many of us consider ourselves to be spiritual, very few of us live our lives in accordance with the Universal Laws. Yet, for some reason, we still continue to judge others and justify our reasons for doing so because we believe others are “wrong.”

Here's the list of 12 Universal Laws:

Law of Divine Oneness

Law of Vibration

Law of Correspondence

Law of Attraction

Law of Inspired Action

Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy

Law of Cause and Effect

Law of Compensation

Law of Relativity

Law of Polarity

Law of Rhythm

Law of Gender

If you want more detail on these, I've also written a full explanation of each.

My father once said to me, “Believe it or not, people are doing the best they can and if they could do better, they would do better.”

At the time, I didn’t know if I agreed with him but as I have gotten older, I’ve come to understand how true this is. Everyone is doing the best they can and if more awareness was brought to the Universal Laws, we might come to understand that we are not victims of our circumstances—we create our circumstances through these very powerful laws.

People aren’t intentionally trying to be difficult or challenging, It is simply their lack of understanding of these laws and their beliefs that they lack the personal power to change the things in their life that they don’t find desirable. This is where we have the opportunity to extend some grace to those that don’t remember these laws and illustrate to them another way of moving forward in an empowered way to claim their very best life.

Whatever we think and believe, we become.

No one is creating our reality except for us. Through these powerful laws we activate the central energy source of the universe to either work in our favor to bring us harmony, or to continue to bring us difficult lessons that illustrate our disharmony with the universe. Whatever we choose, the purpose is always the same— to help us remember these Universal Laws and to utilize them for our own personal greatest good. An important step is to begin to ask ourselves why we believe the things we believe to be true. Why do we believe that we are undeserving of living our most inspired life? Why have we been taught that we are victims who can’t change our circumstances? Why have we been programmed to believe that we somehow lack the power of choice? None of these things are true.

When we begin to question many of our beliefs, we are able to bring an awareness to ourselves that we have been “programmed” to believe certain things that don’t support our true nature as creative, expansive beings. Once we can open our minds to the fact that we have been “programmed”, we can move to the space where we can “de-program” what we have been taught to believe— things that don’t serve our greatest good. Then we can “re-program” our minds using these very powerful laws to become the empowered beings we were meant to be. This is our fundamental birthright.

Accept that you are an empowered being

This is an exciting time to be alive. Mankind is at the forefront of a spiritual revolution that is beginning to question the “authority” figure and live from a more heart-centered place of personal empowerment. Because so many of us feel let down by a system that doesn’t seem to be looking out for our best interests, we have the ability to learn and master the Universal Laws and regain our personal power. We have the opportunity right now to be freed from “victim consciousness” and transform into our personal power.

The 12 Universal Laws are our pathway forward. By taking personal responsibility for all of our actions we open the doors to prosperity, health, happiness, and peace. At the end of the day, all of these doorways are open to us, however we have to turn the knob of the door and enter into a new reality of possibility.

Many people talk about the concept of the "New Earth" which is becoming manifest. Old Earth represents competition, strife, anger, lack, loneliness, and a myriad of other lower vibrational experiences while New Earth represents community, grace, understanding, abundance, vibrant health, and everything associated with what we all long for including peace and happiness. In order to reach the New Earth, we must turn the doorknob that opens the door to this new world and the only way to do that is by realizing that every choice we make either leads us closer to the New Earth or further away from it where we will continue to reside in the limited thinking of the Old Earth.

The new reality awaits on the other side of the door to human’s greatest potential. No one can do this for us. It all starts will mastering the Universal Laws. This is our responsibility and whatever door we end up walking through—know in your heart that we and we alone have chosen which door to walk through.

The 12 Universal Laws are the map to the doorway to the New Earth.

Some call this Christ Consciousness, or Buddha Consciousness— however you choose to label it, this is the reality of this existence. These laws are irrefutable. Knowing them gives us the toolkit to mastering this realm.

David Ahearn is the author of the book Happy Accidents: The transformative power of 'Yes, and' at work and in life, and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And', which helps improve group performance. He is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions and lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

This article was originally published at David Ahearn's Website. Reprinted with permission from the author.