13 Brilliant Ways Your Inner Wisdom Shows Up (Without You Even Realizing It)

Discover ways you are your own best intuitive guide.
By Roland Legge — Last updated on Aug 20, 2023
If you're working on finding inner wisdom, you don't need to look further than yourself. You're born with wisdom so you're wiser than you think!
You have access to your inner wisdom through your three centers of intelligence.
And when you're physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually healthy, you have access to wisdom that comes from the sensations of your body, the emotions of your heart, and an openness to something greater through your quiet mind.
Here are 13 brilliant ways your inner wisdom shows up (without you realizing it):
1. Your muscles feel tight.
Tight muscles let you know something is not right or balanced in your life.
2. Your muscles feel relaxed.
Relaxed muscles suggest you're experiencing flow and everything is going as it should be.
You are well connected to your inner wisdom.
3. You remember what's important.
Something comes to your mind you need to address.
4. You feel it in your body.
Bodily sensations connect with intuition to help you know if a person you know is in danger or if something big is happening in their lives.
5. You feel unease.
Your body lets you know when something is not right through unease.
6. You're excited.
You feel excitement at the possibility of a new project or creative endeavor.
7. You feel hunger.
When you're hungry, your body lets you know it needs fuel through sensations of hunger.
8. You pray and/or meditate.
Insights come to you through prayer and meditation.
9. Your inner voice calls to you.
That quiet, gentle, firm voice within you calls your attention to areas of your life that require your time and curiosity.
10. You welcome opportunities.
A surprising new opportunity comes up for you and you know it is right for you.
11. You listen to people around you.
A friend, family member, or stranger gives you an insight that rings true for you.
12. You pay attention to your relationships.
When you feel closed down by another person, you make a change in the relationship.
13. You feel a spark when talking to a new person.
They awaken a curiosity within you to want to know them better.
If you want to connect with essence, you need to slow down and create space for you to connect for finding inner wisdom.
Do something active to help you feel what's going on in your body. Put your hand over your heart area to help you be aware of your emotions.
Find a practice to quiet your mind, through praying, meditating, sitting in silence, going for a walk, gardening, listening to music, whatever works for you.
If you want some extra help to do this, try to learn more about the Enneagram.
Most of all, stay present and curious about what's going on within you. Your inner wisdom will show you the way when you stop and pay attention to what is going on within you.
Finding your inner wisdom begins with the three centers of intelligence:
1. Body
Your body helps you know what's going on in the moment. You've probably experienced intuition.
Suddenly, you know something. Maybe you think of someone you haven't talked to in a long time and when you call, you find out that your old friends are going through some significant change in their lives.
You most likely have had gut feelings letting you know if something you're thinking of doing is a good idea or not.
If you're about to make a significant change in your life and feel a heaviness in your gut, you might want to rethink your decision.
Over time, you will learn the difference between a gut feeling and nervousness about doing something new. There's a subtle distinction.
2. Heart
Your heart helps you understand how you're feeling about yourself. It will show you how you see yourself moving in the world.
Are you happy, sad, angry, or depressed? It lets you know when you're doing well and when you're struggling.
Emotions also give you insight into how others are doing. They can provide you with the knowledge about how you can best support, encourage, and challenge your friends and family to be their best.
3. Quiet mind
Quiet minds give us access to a power greater than us. You might call this god, spirit, oneness, universe, essence, or whatever word you choose.
Quieting your mind gives you access to an energy that connects all of creation. This energy invites you to be your best and make the world a better place.
If you have difficulty connecting with your inner wisdom, you might want to learn more about the Enneagram.
The Enneagram is a great map and tool for personal growth. It can help you to peel off the lies you tell about yourself.
The first step is to start the process to discover your Enneagram type. Each type represents one of nine ways to survive in the world. You receive your type early in life.
As you learn to observe yourself in action, you will become more attuned to what's going on within you and around you. You're more and more connected to your inner wisdom.
Discerning your type will help you know when you're getting stuck in your personality and show you when you are letting down the walls freeing you to be your best self.
Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values