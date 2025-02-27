Your Zodiac Sign's March 2025 Horoscope For The Most Transformative Month Of The Year

Each zodiac sign's March 2025 horoscope is full of upcoming retrogrades, outer planets changing signs, and eclipse energy that may feel stressful — but Saturn joins the Sun in Pisces to keep us rooted through it all. It's a month of significant transformation that initiates a new era.

On March 1, Venus in Aries stations retrograde followed by Mercury entering Aries on the third. The Virgo Full Moon eclipse occurs on March 14, bringing some grounding into our lives and forcing us to level up before the Sun enters Aries on March 20, reigniting our drive to succeed in all we do.

How it all influences your zodiac sign's March 2025 horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

March is a big month for you that opens doors to new opportunities for networking and closes chapters with old romantic connections.

Venus stations retrograde on March 1, teaching you new lessons as you learn the art of patience and forgiveness.

Mercury enters your sign and answers your wishes on March 3, boosting your ego and allowing you to advance in all aspects of your life.

The eclipse in Virgo around March 14 reminds you to be there for others while learning to prioritize your needs, making mid-month an excellent time to get back to a workout routine or meditation that's fallen to the wayside. Mercury stations retrograde on March 15, helping you be more methodical with your choices.

March promises to get your momentum going as you discover your special talents. As long as you tame your impulsiveness, you will be successful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your path feels accelerated this March with your ruling planet Venus stationing retrograde on March 1, shifting your perspectives. Although it is a challenging month at first, it is here to help you feel more aligned moving forward.

On the third, Mercury enters Aries, prompting you to reflect and be more of a tactician.

The Virgo eclipse on the 14th brings back some relationships from the past, allowing you to break free and make room for new and better friendships and connections.

Healing and self-care are important this month with several planets joining in your 12th house of the subconscious. On the 20th, the Sun enters Aries, giving you the ego boost you need to become more adventurous. The month will help you recharge and rebuild before the Sun enters your sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things get interesting this month with Venus stationing retrograde on March 1, allowing you to research, edit, and rework some projects or ideas you may have in the works. Mercury in Aries joins Venus on March 3, helping you to develop innovative ideas and nourish them for the next several weeks.

The Virgo eclipse on the 14th ushers in a new beginning for mutable placements like yourself, especially since the South Node is also in this sign.

Thing may feel much more chaotic once your ruling planet Mercury stations retrograde on March 15. However, you're getting some help from Saturn which is providing you with the ongoing discipline to handle these tougher times.

Once the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, it's a very fruitful period to meet new people. During this month, socializing and networking can work in your favor since you will learn many things from others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

New career goals may be put on hold with Venus stationing retrograde on the first. However, Mercury will enter Aries on the third, guiding and teaching you how to be a better leader for others.

As a sign ruled by the Moon, the Virgo eclipse on March 14 will be an emotional roller coaster, ultimately helping to ground you. This is a period to break away from bad habits and build a solid foundation for new goals. Mercury in Aries will station retrograde on the 15th, bringing to light the areas you need to work on when it comes to collaborating with others.

Once Aries season begins on March 20, you'll see the results of your transformation thus far as your goals catapult to completion.

You are given plenty of opportunities for expansion and experiencing new adventures this month. Community and making solid connections with others becomes highly important during this time, so make sure to have patience for others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus stations retrograde on March 1, making academic pursuits feel more achievable. Mercury also enters the sign of Aries on March 3, helping you think clearly about the skills you want to evolve.

Be patient and don’t make any hasty decisions since Mercury will station retrograde on the 15th. It is more important to be analytical before committing to any new goals.

On the 14th, the eclipse will be in the sign of Virgo, a great opportunity for you to consider how to let go and release the idea of material achievements and focus more on the things that really matter.

The Sun enters the sign of Aries on the 20th making a positive aspect to your sign, connecting you with your deepest desires. More of this energy is activated when Neptune enters this Aries on the 30th, leading to a personal awakening.

This year, Aries energy is very potent and as a fire sign, you’ll be very receptive to the changes and possibilities that await.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sprinting into action comes easy to you this month, especially once Venus stations retrograde on March 1 helping you release negative thoughts that may have hindered your progress.

Mercury enters Aries on March 3, helping you communicate with others and find the strength you need within.

The lunar eclipse occurs in your sign on March 14 and connects with the South Node, which brings potent energy to this new transformative chapter of yours.

Your ruler, Mercury, stations retrograde on March 15, prompting you to focus on relationships and communication. The Sun enters Aries on the 20th, shifting your focus to magnetize quality connections moving forward.

Strengthening your armor will be important during this time, especially when Neptune enters Aries on the 30th, bringing more emotional intelligence and awareness for the next several years. March enables you to balance relationships and be open to the changes ahead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your relationships and connections are activated over the next several weeks, with Venus retrograde beginning on March 1 setting the tone for the month. This is not the transit to make any drastic changes to your appearance.

Mercury joins Venus retrograde in Aries on the third, making you question your decisions when it comes to your home as you consider opening up to family members or friends you trust.

The Sun enters Aries on the 20th, highlighting any changes that may help your relationships and bringing to light how you communicate with others.

Your ruler, Venus, re-enters Pisces beginning on the 27th, shifting your focus to improving your day-to-day goals.

This month, you're called to close old chapters as a new beginning awaits with Neptune entering Aries helping you to transform your partnership house for the next several years.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Self-love is the theme of the month for you with Venus stationing retrograde on the first. Restructure your routine to add an emphasis on self-care. Once Mercury enters Aries on March 3, you feel more in control of your schedule. Break out your planner and learn about how your routines can help you.

The eclipse on March 14 in the sign of Virgo brings changes to your friendships that will continue over the next several months.

On the 20th, the Sun enters Aries, boosting your confidence and fueling your dreams. Venus retrograde re-enters the sign of Pisces on the 27th followed by Mercury retrograde on the 29th, making this a good opportunity for you to have fun and giving you creative freedom. The astrology of March doesn't want you to limit yourself — find your own power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Reconciliations are on the agenda for you this month, which is all about getting back on course with releasing grudges.

Venus stationing retrograde on the first opens your heart, giving you further understanding about how to reconnect with your muses and the opportunity to meet new people or forgive those from your past. Mercury enters Aries on the third, making you more aware of the healing you want while closing cycles.

On the 14th, the Full Moon eclipse in Virgo adds groundbreaking energy to your career house, bringing changes — so expect to manage more responsibilities. With Aries season beginning on the 20th, you feel bolder and braver as you tackle the eclipse energy that may have you doubting yourself.

Venus retrograde enters Pisces on the 27th, helping you recharge at home where you receive creative inspiration. Mercury retrograde re-enters Pisces on the 29th, making this a good period to reconnect with family and friends. Home is your base, and the love shared here can be medicinal for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you were lacking motivation, March is the time to get back on track.

Mercury in Aries on the third initiates creative ideas for beautifying your home. The Virgo Full Moon eclipse on the 14th may bring some drama, but nonetheless helps you to see how you’re going to plan ahead. Take pride in your work.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 15th and the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, together strengthening your business partnerships and further helping you visualize potential career paths. Venus retrograde re-enters the sign of Pisces on the 27th, allowing you to find your words and brainstorm new ideas.

The partial Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29 gets you back on track, making you feel more comfortable taking things slower for the next several weeks as you become more mindful of your energy levels.

The month closes with Neptune entering Aries on the 30th, a very powerful transit that helps you recalibrate and remember your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

We are now entering March and on the first day, Venus will retrograde in the sign of Aries. This begins an exciting period as Venus gives you new ideas and helps you collaborate with others while teaching you the value of good friendships.

This is a month to get back to yourself and learn how to navigate any changes that hinder you from finding the source of confidence within. Moving forward with any innovative project you have in the works may be easier. Of course, it's wise not to start anything new because we are in retrograde season.

The end of the month is about focusing on your boundaries and self-care mechanisms. Neptune enters Aries on the 30th and since it makes a positive aspect to your sign, you will be receptive to the new ideas and breakthroughs you receive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

March brings to light any changes you need to make in your romantic world. This is a month to learn and liberate yourself from past mistakes so you can move forward.

Aries season beginning on March 20 initiates a period of self-empowerment, trust, and new perspectives. Venus retrograde enters your sign on the 27th, ushering in reconciliation and healing when it comes to love or general friendships.

The partial eclipse in Aries on the 29th brings new outlooks on time management, helping you figure out how to nourish your ambitions.

Mercury retrograde enters Pisces on the 29th, which can motivate you to treat yourself more — but be mindful of your spending habits until the planet stations direct.

On the 30th, Neptune bids adieu to your sign, initiating a new era as it is now in Aries for the next several years. Chapters close but new beginnings await during this time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.