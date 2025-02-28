How Venus Retrograde Affects The March 2025 Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

March 2025 love horoscopes are quite dramatic since Venus turns retrograde for the whole month from March 1 to April 13. During a retrograde Venus, love matters slow down and people often change their minds (or even change their partners). This month is an opportunity to rethink and reassess our relationships with others.

Venus retrograde is strongly associated with those we have known in the past, whether we reconnect or simply take pleasant trips down memory lane. Venus retrograde has a karmic effect, and love lives can take dramatic shifts one way or another. If a relationship comes back together this month, it was meant to — and if one ends, it is granting you the freedom to find someone more appropriate. However, if you begin a new relationship on a retrograde Venus, it is said the love energy is never fully expressed or things change after Venus turns direct again.

March 2025 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Venus transits through your sign until March 27. This typically only happens once a year, but as luck would have it, you experience Venus in your sign twice this year (again in May) due to the planet's retrograde.

Although Venus is retrograde, this is still the time of year when you look and come across your best, attracting others or tuning the head of a current love.

The first eight days of the month are the most significant because Venus is stationary retrograde and very powerful (for better or worse).

A solar eclipse falls in your first house on March 13. This is a perfect time to connect with others because the spotlight will shine on you.

Love should be front and center this month with Venus in your sign. March 21 and 22 are the perfect days to express your feelings.

As Neptune enters your sign at the end of the month, it imbues you with fantasy and the idea of finding perfect love.

Taurus

You may secretly meet with someone this month, with both Venus and Mercury transiting your 12th house of seclusion. There could be several reasons for this, including a desire to keep a relationship from others for the time being. This could be a past love or someone new.

Mars is the other love planet, and it is favorable to you this month if only for communication with others.

A powerful lunar eclipse on March 13 sheds light on a current or past relationship. You will learn a lot about the other person and yourself.

Gemini

You’re feeling pretty good these days with lucky Jupiter transiting your first house until June.

With retrograde Venus and Mercury transiting your 11th house of friends, you may cross the line from friendship to romance if you are single (or in some cases, even if you are not!) or reconnect with someone from the past who has never left your mind.

This energy is exacerbated with the powerful solar eclipse that also falls in your 11th house of groups on March 29. It’s not impossible that you could meet someone new at this time.

Mars transits your 12th house this month, stirring up memories in your subconscious mind, for better or worse. Pay attention — they may be trying to tell you something.

Cancer

Mars is direct, making March a month to move forward, take action, and act on your passions.

If you are single or looking, is there someone at work you have your eye on? This could be someone new or someone you have known on a friendship or acquaintance level for some time. Your awareness of this person peaks around the time of the solar eclipse at the end of the month.

The lunar eclipse in your third house on March 13 lights up your communication sector and aspects Uranus in your house of friends. Sometimes, friends become lovers with this much powerful energy hitting your chart — and if so, it will be an exciting experience.

Leo

Venus and Mercury transit your house of travel most of the month, bringing opportunities for you to meet someone new through travel or the internet. There is a good chance they could be foreign-born or from somewhere at a distance.

The lunar eclipse on the 29th adds impetus to this part of your chart. You may even plan a trip somewhere. This desire to expand your world and those in it will be heightened when Neptune enters Aries at the end of the month.

The full moon eclipse on March 13 sheds light on where your feelings really lie and offers a chance to heal past relationships and issues, illuminating the truth of what happened.

Virgo

Venus transits your eighth house of intimacy this month, making it an interesting time for connecting on a deeper level.

Mars in Cancer works well for you, Virgo, especially as it moves through your house of friends, hopes, and wishes, helping you define things in this area of your life.

On March 13, the powerful Virgo eclipse sheds light on where a relationship is going (or isn’t going). You haven’t had an easy time with Saturn transiting your house of relationships the past few years, but you will soon start a new chapter.

The solar eclipse on the 29th also lights up your house of intimacy — but this house also rules transformation of all sorts, signaling big changes in your personal life this month that turn out for the better.

Libra

Venus is transiting your seventh house of marriage and relationships this month, so if you have a partner, you will be inclined to spend more time together doing things you both like.

The solar eclipse on March 29 also falls here, offering you a chance at new beginnings if you desire this.

If you want to meet someone new, with Venus and an eclipse falling in your relationship house, there is a good chance this will happen. Since Venus is retrograde, there is always a chance that someone from your past makes a reappearance.

The lunar eclipse on March 13 offers you a chance to delve deep into your own mind and find any answers you have been looking for relating to a present or past relationship.

Scorpio

For most of the month, Neptune transits your fifth house of love, causing you to yearn for the perfect relationship. Of course, you only have mortals to choose from, and most of us aren’t perfect — but that won’t stop you from dreaming.

You’ve had some changes in partnerships in recent years, but this will soon be coming to a close with a new chapter. You may take a second look at someone you work with this month, especially around the solar eclipse on the 29th.

On March 28, Venus retrogrades back into your fifth house of love until April 30. This is a perfect time for finding love, moving to a deeper level with someone you're already involved with, or reconnecting with someone you knew before.

Sagittarius

Venus is singing your song this month, transiting through your fifth house of love through March 28 and again in May. Of course, since Venus is retrograde, this could bring back a former love. But if you are currently involved, you will want to have more fun times with the person you are with now.

With Mars transiting your eighth house of intimacy, you may get to know one another on a different and deeper level, especially since Mars, the planet of passion, is direct.

The solar eclipse on March 29 lights up your house of love and will be joined by Neptune, either making you feel your relationship is perfect or determined to find one for you.

Capricorn

Mars is transiting your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so be careful this month in terms of being overly assertive with your partner. Mars is the planet of passion but also the planet of conflict.

With Venus and Mercury transiting your fourth house this month, now is the time for cozy dates at home in front of a fire. This is also a good month for entertaining at home and enjoying the company of those closest to you in your own space. In particular, the solar eclipse New Moon on the 29th brings new beginnings at home.

The lunar eclipse on March 13 falls in your eighth house of intimacy and secrets. You may find yourself feeling much closer to someone in your circle or someone you have recently met — now is the time for new adventures.

Aquarius

Jupiter is direct and beaming positive rays from your fifth house of romance until May. If you haven’t met someone already, now is the time.

Venus is in a compatible sign in your third house, so you may meet someone new through co-workers or in your immediate area or neighborhood if you are single.

If you have a partner, it should be a good month. The Leo eclipse on March 13 falls in your seventh house of partners, so your focus will be on others for a few weeks.

With Mars transiting your house of work, you may have a hard time balancing work with pleasure. But you will be able to do it because you are motivated to find or enjoy love this month.

Pisces

The Sun transits your sign through March 20, making you feel at home wherever you go.

The Full Moon eclipse on March 13 sheds light on someone you consider a partner or may be interested in.

Most of the month, Venus transits your second house, tempting you to buy beautiful things for you or your surroundings that uplift your spirit.

By March 27, Venus re-enters your sign, Pisces. This will be the most significant part of the month, resulting in the return of someone from the past, someone new, or someone that you are currently involved with.

Venus remains in your sign and turns direct in Pisces on April 13, predicting a beautiful month ahead.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.