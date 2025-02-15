Each zodiac sign's life transforms as Pisces season begins the week of February 17. The Sun enters Pisces on the 18th, and while Saturn continues to add some challenges, the week teaches us how to practice patience and kindness as we continue our transformation.

The theme for this week is to move forward, not let negativity hold us back, and dream big. Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, making this Sun transit a very meaningful and powerful period that will help us connect with ourselves and purpose.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms as Pisces season begins the week of February 17, 2025:

Aries

Aries, you'll see a life transformation around your schedule and daily stress levels. The Sun enters Pisces this week, which will be an interesting transit for you.

Your reminder to take things slow now that the Sun is in your 12th house could be a great opportunity for you to get back into a solid routine and develop more discipline when it comes to work.

If you’ve been slacking off, Pisces season will be the time to get things going in the right direction. You will be much more centered on winning because every season is approaching.

Taurus

How you approach work will transform since you will be more open to receiving help from others. One of the lessons for this week will be the Sun’s entry in Pisces. So far, during Aquarius season, you may have focused on preserving your position at the top.

Pisces season will show you that even if you are at the top, even if you are the leader, you will need others to help you. Playing the game and being more diplomatic will be on your mind this week as you learn how to evolve how you communicate with others.

Gemini

Your life will transform due to your confidence improving. The Sun entering a water sign is a fruitful but challenging transit for you. The Sun’s entry in Pisces is going to be energy that is concentrated at the highest point in your chart. Nevertheless, you will benefit from this because Saturn is already in this sign.

You’ll see what wonders you can create during Pisces season, but trust your abilities and believe in yourself. Pisces season is here to tell you you can accomplish anything if you set your mind.

Cancer

An engaging transit for you this week will be Mars stationing direct in your sign. You may have been frustrated and angry, but now you can connect with your emotions and feel more balanced during this Pisces season.

Another good life transformation may be that Pisces season helps you connect with your ideas, and you may want to expand on the fact that it is a time for learning and growth.

Leo

The life transformation you experience this week will be handling the energy that the Pisces season wants you to focus on. Focus on happiness and doing what you love since this season is about finding joy.

So, consider all the good things for you: healing, nourishing, and medicinal. We are experiencing retrogrades, which can feel like a setback; however, Pisces season wants you to be optimistic, dream big, and believe.

Virgo

With the energy concentrated in your partnership house, Pisces season can bring a lot of life transformations filled with surprises that uncover the areas in your relationships that need healing. It can also be very beautiful if you allow it to be.

Mercury is already in the sign, and Venus will return eventually, so your relationship will have a lot of activity for the next several weeks. Nevertheless, this season will feel like a prelude to what Venus' retrograde transit will bring to your relationships. Embrace Pisces season, and the potential little awaits.

Libra

As a cardinal sign, you will see that this Pisces season will transform your life by setting the foundation for Aries season. It is an essential energy now, especially with Venus in the sign of Aries shifting how you view partnerships.

Learn to be more present with others and be accountable for your actions. Pisces season is all about building better connections and working things out because Saturn is giving you discipline and maturity and helping you evolve.

Scorpio

Your water sign is going to be very excited this week with the Sun’s entry in Pisces, bringing romance, bliss, and the happiness that you may have wanted and craved for a while.

We’re still in this Venus era, and although it may bring some topics from the past, you are learning that you know that healing takes time, and you’re willing to go step-by-step.

Pisces season is here to help you transform your life and move forward. be more optimistic about what you can expect from giving your heart to someone you care about.

Sagittarius

As a mutable sign, this Pisces season will bring many life transformations, starting with how you perceive yourself and others. You are learning to take things slower and not be as impulsive.

Mars is stationing direct, which is going to give you an advantage when it comes to dealing with other people. Pisces season is about collaborations, so prepare to unite, listen, and work with others.

Capricorn

One of the transformations you'll experience this week will be showing compassion to others and learning how to be there for them when they need you. Of course, Mars is helping you transform your emotional bonds with others by teaching you to be patient and comprehensive.

You see that you need to help others and support them when they need you. So don’t shy away; be ready to listen and become a beacon of light for those you care about.

Aquarius

With the Sun finally out of your sign and now in the sign of Pisces, it can feel like you need to shift your mindset. Pisces season is all about life transformations. You'll be working well with others and healing from past relationships.

You have support from Venus in Aries helping you brainstorm new ideas that will help you move forward. Pisces season will also be a valuable time to protect your boundaries and energy.

Pisces

Happy birthday, Pisces. Life is about to transform for you, especially with this being the start of your birthday season. Saturn may still challenge you since it's in Pisces, but you are likely accustomed to this energy now.

This week, you may feel a little stressed; however, you carry an optimistic light about you. If you need a push to do something significant, you now have it. Mercury in your sign inspires you and fuels you with potent ideas. Even if you feel blocked, it is your time; go and take action. Don’t settle for less and dream big.

