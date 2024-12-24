Astrologer Says 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Good Chance Of Getting Pregnant In 2025

According to intuitive astrologer Chana Peppers, three zodiac signs have a good chance of getting pregnant in 2025, ready or not!

While astrology shows an increased likelihood of these zodiac signs getting pregnant over the next year, you can use a pregnancy calculator using your own personal birth chart to reveal the days you have the highest probability of conceiving and predict your baby's zodiac sign. In addition, certain transits and placements may show a likelihood of expanding your family through adoption or stepchildren.

Though certain transits and planetary alignments predict increased potential for pregnancy, careful planning (whether to encourage or avoid pregnancy) and consulting with your doctor is always the best course of action.

The three zodiac signs most likely to get pregnant in 2025, according to an astrologer

In a TikTik video, Peppers explained why Pisces, Cancer, and Taurus each have a good chance of getting pregnant in 2025. Peppers noted that this applies to those with these zodiac signs as their Sun, Moon, or Rising placements.

1. Pisces

If expanding your family has been on your mind, Pisces, 2025 is your lucky year. According to Peppers, “A combination of Neptune and Jupiter’s energies around the middle of 2025 is gonna create a perfect environment for any Pisces woman wanting to have a baby in 2025.”

During this period, Pisces' natural intuitive and compassionate side is amplified, so you may find yourself increasingly motherly towards loved ones and highly intuitive of your surroundings.

As 2025 progresses, Pisces will find these traits hit an all-time high as their need for settling down comes to a head.

2. Cancer

According to Peppers, Jupiter entering Cancer in June of 2025 increases your likelihood of getting pregnant. Peppers predicted "the months between June and September look really really great for conception for you in 2025." Cancers may find their nurturing and motherly nature take over as their desire for motherhood take flight.

Peppers suggested discussing your family's future thoroughly to ensure this is what you truly desire. Though Cancer makes for an excellent mother, they should analyze the rest of their chart to determine if 2025 is the best year to have children.

3. Taurus

Earth sign Taurus might find themselves thrust into motherhood unexpectedly because “Venus, your ruling planet is expected to enhance love and fertility from June to through the end of the year,” said Peppers. This means that the latter half of the year might be filled with unexpected doctor appointments and last-minute buys as Taurus eagerly awaits for their baby to be born.

So, if your goals are to conceive, now is the year to do so! After all, Venus is aligning and pushing you in the direction of motherhood.

